SEBRING — If you have ever wanted to speak to the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, you might get a new day to do so.
Members of the Board have begun talking about moving their first and third Tuesday meetings each month to the corresponding Thursdays, mainly to give more time to review the agenda from when they get it on Fridays.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen, asked to look into the matter, said the county has nothing in its code or bylaws that states the meetings must take place on Tuesdays, which has been the tradition. Thus, they can make a change without having to revise the Code of Ordinances.
However, she said, they will have to have it as an advertised agenda item with public input at a future meeting.
Commissioner Chris Campbell made the suggestion on Sept. 6, the meeting after Labor Day, which, like Independence Day, creates a week where the county has a meeting the morning after a national Monday holiday.
He pointed out on Tuesday that on any national holiday week, half of the county staff is off on Monday and the other takes off on Friday, to balance out the staffing.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said, on Sept. 6, that he enjoys meeting with staff the day before a meeting to ask questions, if any, about items coming to a vote.
“When we have a holiday, it’s difficult,” Roberts said at the time. “I’m open to discussion.”
On Tuesday, Roberts repeated his concerns that, with people out on Monday before a meeting, he can’t make site visits or ask questions on controversial issues, if any.
He said Thursday meetings would solve that issue on holiday weeks, but only if the deadline to release the agenda stays at the end of the week: Submissions made in time to said packets to commissioners by Friday.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac asked Tuesday if the Board might consider just rescheduling only those meetings following such holidays. The Board has made amendments to its schedule in the past, as needed.
Along those same lines, Commissioner Arlene Tuck said Tuesday that she didn’t want to make a comprehensive shift in meeting dates.
“I’m one of those people who don’t like change,” Tuck said.
Kirouac said there’s also the potential for disruption of the county administrator’s discussions with department heads and being able to meet with and present to city governments on their meeting nights.
That leaves Commissioner Kathy Rapp, elected in 2020. She will be succeeded after Nov. 8 by Don Elwell, former county commissioner who ran successfully this year to regain the seat he vacated in 2020 to run for Clerk of Courts.
Elwell, during his 10 years on the Board, had requested many times to move meetings to nights to better accommodate residents who cannot otherwise attend a daytime meeting because of work and other obligations.
He also would hold town hall meetings on the second Tuesday night of the month, directly between the two Board meetings, to give residents who could not attend commission meetings a chance to hear and comment on issues.
He said he’s watching and keeping up with current issues with the Board to be ready when it’s time to take the oath. As with other issues, he’s taking a “wait and see” approach to meeting days and times.
That said, he thinks it would be helpful to have at least one of the semi-monthly meetings held at night, as long as it doesn’t conflict with other local government and/or community meetings.
“I’m hoping they will wait a couple of meetings, until the new Board is sworn in,” Elwell said Thursday. “It’s better to wait until after the general election and take it on at the same time as voting on the new chair.”
The District 2 seat decision between Elwell and Rapp was decided in the primary election, because both are Republicans. The District 4 seat, held by Tuck, will get decided in the general election. because Tuck is a Republican and her challenger, Chantel Parris, is a Democrat.