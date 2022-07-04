SEBRING — Two big items facing the Board of County Commissioners when they return from this weekend are their budget and their attorney.
Either way, they may need to do some tweaking.
Highlands County commissioners will first look at how they want to write out the relationship they have with County Attorney Sherry Sutphen, who is a contracted employee, not a hired one. At the last meeting, commissioners talked about needing some formal arrangement in the code that explains the attorney’s business and hierarchical relationship to the Board.
In the past, the county attorney was a hired position, not a contracted one. Ostensibly, commissioners only have two direct employees: The county administrator and the county attorney.
Meanwhile, the recommended Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget is $164.6 million, according to a presentation prepared by David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget.
Overall, the budget is going up $7.19 million from the current fiscal year’s adopted budget of $157.4 million, but that also includes decreases in some areas. His presentation is included in the published agenda on the Clerk of Courts website at highlandsclerkfl.gov.
The General Fund will see a heavy increase of $8.35 million, for a total of $85.35 million. Nitz’s presentation doesn’t give the specific reasons for this, details expected to be heard at the 9 a.m. Tuesday meeting. However, he notes that the taxable value of property in the county has gone up approximately 11% over the last year.
The county has taken in $825,000 more this year than expected in property taxes. Lane sales have yielded another $2.22 million. Taking out the fund balance, or reserves, that the county budgeted into the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget but didn’t have to spend — $1.7 million — the county now has $27.26 million in unassigned fund balance, the presentation states.
After taking out grant programs, capital items, transfers to other funds and a reserve for contingency, the proposed $85.35 million General Fund will have $78.1 million left. With monthly expenses sitting at just over $6.5 million, that would give the county almost 4.2 months of operating reserves.
Nitz says in his presentation that the property tax increases would allow up to a 5% increase in the overall budget, to help offset the current economic environment. However, he also suggests reducing the actual millage rate for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
The fire assessment, as proposed, will see a $1.77 million increase to $7.84 million. Transportation will also go up by $541,789 to $13.1 million.
Solid Waste would see a $3.7 million decrease for a final budget of $12.4 million. Energy Recovery, which includes the asphalt plant, would be reduced by $844,089 for a final total of $3.19 million.
Infrastructure, under the proposal, would see a decrease of $218,565 to $25.9 million.
Under the category “All Other Funds,” there is a recommended increase of slightly more than $1.28 million, for a total of $16.7 million.