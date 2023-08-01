Members of Highlands County’s Office of Management and Budget will recommend Tuesday morning an 8.10 millage rate, the same as it is now.
That way, OMB Manager David Nitz said, the Board of County Commissioners can lower it a bit, if they wish. They won’t be able to raise it above that.
They likely won’t feel they need to raise it. Commissioners have already expressed a desire to keep it there or take it lower.
In the last budget workshop, Nitz reported that taxable property values rose 9.62% over the last fiscal year. Staff recommended holding budget increases to 5% in hopes of reducing the millage rate, as was done last year.
The General Fund, which was $84.26 million last fiscal year, would increase to $91.84 million this year. If held to a 5% increase, then it would be $88.48 million, but instead it has an additional $3.36 million increase.
With each 0.1 mil of tax bringing in $684,157 in revenue, it would take 0.492 mils increase to cover that increase.
The General Fund is funded by ad valorem taxes, a half-cent sales tax and state shared revenue.
Board departments, based on the requested budget, would be $25.36 million of the General Fund, $978,097 more than the 5% cap.
The Board has other mandates it must cover, which don’t obey percentage caps. The total of $9.43 million in mandates is $543,403 over the 5% cap.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has made some reductions since the last budget workshop, but the last total was $37.84 million for 2023-24, slightly less than $2.1 million over the 5% cap.
Law enforcement costs, paid by the county commission, are requested at $5.39 million, actually down $241,174 below the 5% cap. E911/Dispatch, at $943,499, would be just $4,417 over the cap.
The Clerk of the Courts Office budget is $5.32 million, right at the 5% cap. Also the Tax Collector, whose budget numbers are affected by late-reported state returns, has an estimated budget of $2.32 million, right at 5% more that last year.
The Property Appraiser’s Office has a budget $159,306 below last years, coming in at $3.58 million.
The Supervisor of Elections Office, facing the primaries of a presidential election in the coming fiscal year, has a budget increase of $185,172, coming in at $1.65 million.