SEBRING — County commissioners, aside from a few housekeeping items, don’t have a lot to vote on this Tuesday.
However, they will hear a lot about impact fees, the Sebring Parkway and “American Pickers,” an art show currently on display at the Highlands Art League’s Highlands Museum of the Arts.
Sebring artist Tony Rosa has compiled a collection of oil paintings that capture and celebrate the working spirit of the Florida orange grove, which will be on display at the Museum of the Arts through Feb. 19, with a special day dedicated to grove workers on Sunday, Feb. 6.
Commissioners have an agenda item to recognize Feb. 5 as “American Pickers Day” in Highlands County.
Following that, the commissioners have County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. to give a presentation on the Sebring Parkway projects. As of Monday, Jan. 30, northbound lanes on the Parkway will be closed from U.S. 27 to Youth Care Lane for approximately four weeks while the Parkway/Youth Care Lane intersection gets rebuilt.
One lane at that intersection will stay open for southbound traffic on Sebring Parkway, but traffic will not be allowed to turn left onto Youth Care Lane. Local traffic will be able to go through the intersection at DeSoto Road, but also will not be allowed to turn northbound onto Sebring Parkway.
Officials expected all Sebring Parkway northbound lanes on the closed stretch to get repaved at the same time and reopened by the end of February, at which time construction crews will switch work to the southbound lanes in Phase IIB, from U.S. 27 and DeSoto Road.
Highlands County commissioners are also scheduled to hear a presentation from Howerton and Development Services Director Leah Sauls on impact fees, which would need to be restudied and adjusted before commissioners decide whether or not to reinstate them.
The county implemented fees on Jan. 1, 2007, but suspended them on July 1, 2009, in light of the Great Recession of December 2007 to June 2009, which has had long-lasting effects and a long, slow recovery.
The agenda also has an item, to be presented by Laurie Hurner, assistant county administrator and project manager for American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds, to vote on allocating $5 million of those funds to disaster facilities. This would not affect the county’s General Fund.
The commission will also have a public hearing on a zoning change request on a 12.69-acre parcel, from agricultural and multi-family dwelling — to include motels and hotels — to multiple-family dwelling and motel/hotel district with a planned development.
Planning and Zoning Manager Melony Culpepper will present the request from Spanish Moss Eco Apartments LLC.