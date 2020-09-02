SEBRING — When Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. took photos of recycling loads at the county landfill, he got swarmed by flies.
“You shouldn’t have flies or buzzards in the recycling,” Howerton said.
“Our current program isn’t working. We’ve got too much contamination,” Howerton told county commissioners on Tuesday. “We’ve got to come up with a sustainable program.”
County commissioners tasked Howerton, after Tuesday’s discussion, with finding a solution for the county’s troubled recycling program, which has seen 50% to 60% of load contaminated with garbage or non-recyclable items.
For now, the best option he has is more education.
The county has already made a simpler recycling list and used newspaper and radio ads, flyers, talks, social media posts and even a booth at the county fair. Tagging contaminated carts has been the latest tool: Marking them for “no collection” until residents remove the incorrect items.
“Contaminated carts are not hard to spot. They have trash bags in there,” Howerton said. “Those are ‘tanglers.’”
In addition to having items that tangle in sorting equipment, Howerton said food residue and just plain garbage makes loads unmarketable. They get tossed into the landfill and then won’t count toward the state goal of recycling 75% of the garbage stream.
Other options, Howerton said Tuesday, include making the program mandatory, bringing back the large-bin drop-off locations or even suspending the program until the market improves.
That last one, however, is not possible, he said: The state has mandated that all counties have an active recycling program and none of the 67 counties has tried to put it on hiatus.
More advertising and public education may do the trick, Howerton said, along with a “back-to-basics” campaign and an even simpler list.
In severe cases, the county may just replace recycling carts with garbage carts at problem locations.
All those options add additional costs, Howerton said, but education costs the least.
Doing a mail-out would cost $11,000-$14,000, he said.
Howerton said the county could go back to twice-per-week garbage collection and once-a-week recycling, but that would need more drivers and would add $17-$19 per month to the residential garbage bill.
Usually, Howerton said, people are fine with not increasing the pickups when he explains the extra cost, Howerton said.
“I wanted to throw that out as an option,” he said.
Commissioners also discussed bringing back large bin drop-off locations. Hernando County uses them, Howerton said. Vehicles are weighed driving in and out and then people pay accordingly, just like at the landfill.
Commissioner Jim Brooks asked about the cost to staff such locations, and Howerton said it would be staffed six days per week, 10 hours per day, with an air-conditioned shelter/booth.
Commissioner Greg Harris asked if any counties are getting 75%, and Howerton said Charlotte County has a “robust program,” including grinding up waste concrete, but they don’t recycle that much.
Highlands County could get credit for the methane drawn off the landfill to power the asphalt plant, because it isn’t right now.
Harris asked if having an in-county sorting facility is an option, since loads are being trucked to Miami for that. Howerton said no. It’s not safe: Contaminated loads have too much broken glass.
People can recycle glass directly at the landfill, he said. The county used crushed glass for ground cover, but it’s not being recycled for profit and only contaminates loads right now.
“Whatever we do, the price is going to increase,” Brooks said. “I honestly think we’re spinning our wheels. We have three municipalities with a large portion of population and none of the three are recycling. The reason they’ve chosen not to do it is [the] cost.”
Commissioner Arlene Tuck said County Administrator Randy Vosburg had an idea to hold all recycling except one item, like cardboard.
“That will get it in their mind. Then add clean plastic or cans,” Tuck said. “Then after that, go to the next one, the jugs and the plastics.”
She also suggested education, which she’s seen work with her two 10-year-old grandsons, who are gung-ho for recycling.
Scott Kirouac, candidate for county commission, asked if drop-off locations would meet the requirement alone. Howerton said they could if they don’t result in more contamination.
Kirouac suggested that local officials will need to go to Tallahassee and get the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to back off on the 75% requirement.
Otherwise, he said, “this will never end.”
Commissioner Don Elwell pointed out that the county got a garbage hauling contract at “the best possible time” because it included recycling at a relative low price to current costs.
Of course, he said, one possible cause of current contamination may have been the suspension of recycling for a month this summer, which could result in both residents and truck drivers mixing garbage with the recycling once the service started back again.
“Not everyone got that second memo,” Elwell said.
He suggested that putting out mailers, then tagging cans for the first month might help.
“If you want to overhaul the whole system, it will cost a great deal more,” Elwell said. “It will cost a great deal more if we get another contract.”
Education is the key, an “omni-channel mix,” Elwell said. “Not everybody is on Facebook. Not everybody listens to the radio and not everyone reads the newspaper.”
He also said tagging bins needs to “have teeth to it” to reduce repeat offenders.
Commission Chair Ron Handley asked Waste Connections officials in the audience if they had people dumping both bins into the same truck and was told drivers aren’t doing that.
Elwell suggested involving the hauler in the costs for educating the public, “because it’s going to make their lives easier, as well.”