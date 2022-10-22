SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners will take another step on Tuesday toward hiring a new county administrator.
At 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners will have a special meeting to discuss, consider, review and provide direction on a list of possible candidates, as provided by SGR, the recruiting firm hired to help them create a short list of applicants.
County officials said SGR has a long list of candidates and want commissioner input on paring down the list.
As always, this meeting will take place in the boardroom on the ground floor of the Government Center at 600 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.
Highlands County has had Laurie Hurner, formerly assistant county administrator, serving as interim administrator since July, when Randy Vosburg resigned to take a similar position in Virginia.
Back in June, Commissioner Chris Campbell asked to have Hurner designated as interim administrator, to provide stability for employees after Vosburg’s departure. Vosburg had said that Hurner, whenever he took vacation, had served in his stead ably and already knew all of the departments, programs and projects she now oversees.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck questioned why the county would need to designate Hurner as an interim administrator, if she could serve in that capacity as assistant county administrator. To that, County Attorney Sherri Sutphen said Hurner has duties as the “deputy” administrator, but the county has protocols that require the “county administrator” to sign off on certain projects.
It was appropriate, then, Sutphen said, to assign Hurner that full authority under the Board in the interim, which usually includes a salary increase to match her increase in duties and responsibility. Commissioners then voted to give her that designation and a 10% increase in salary.