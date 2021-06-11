SEBRING — After spending a couple of hours Tuesday night discussing the current fire assessment, commissioners came to a consensus that they want to discuss and vote on whether or not to enact the next 7% increase and/or remove the residential cap.
They do not, at this time, appear to agree unanimously on which way to go. The chair came close to polling the board this past Tuesday but stopped short, as county officials cannot do anything that would be seen as a vote during a workshop. Also, Commissioner Chris Campbell was absent and his views were not yet heard.
Commissioners will have two public hearings on the matter: 9 a.m. Tuesday (June 15) during a regular commission meeting and again at the next regular meeting, 9 a.m. Aug. 3.
The prior county commission approved a 7% increase for three years when they enacted the assessment toward the end of the 2017-18 fiscal year. The 2021-22 increase would be the third one. County Administrator Randy Vosburg said he needs a vote from commissioners to be sure this new commission wants to continue that increase.
Nothing is on the table, yet, about continuing a 7% increase beyond next fiscal year. Even with such increases, fire services are funded at a level less than recommended by Government Services Group (GSG), the consultants who advised how much to charge each land category for fire service. The prior commission adjusted those recommendations to the system in place now.
This past Tuesday, Highlands County fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor recommended that the county remove the cap and add on the next 7% increase for Fiscal Year 2021-22, then increase all categories by 10% in Fiscal Year 2022-23 for five years.
With revenue coming in, the county can then reevaluate fee methodology to make sure it’s where they want it to be. Commission Chair Scott Kirouac said working groups went with square-foot rates because they thought that would be more equitable than a flat fee. He also said he thinks the cap is high already.
At one point, Kirouac also said commissioners didn’t have the luxury or flexibility of talking outside of a workshop, public hearing or general meeting.
Bashoor’s presentation – prepared by his command staff, the Apparatus and Facility Work Group, (paid and volunteer members), Non-ad Valorem Assessment Coordinator Valerie Fleeger and Office of Management and Budget Manager David Nitz – recommends several improvements, including two new fire trucks each year to replace trucks that are or will become too old for front line service by National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards. They have to be ordered one year in advance to be delivered on time.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck suggested keeping the residential cap for a year or two and raising the rate on vacant land, which pays nearly 25% of revenue but gets 9% of call volume. Pointing to the garbage assessment issue, she suggested not buying trucks this year or even waiting on changing the assessment until after Bashoor retires at the end of September, to see what the new public safety director would want to do.
She also wanted to see a new lower-rate category for churches, since they do help the community. Pastor Stephen Ahrens of First Baptist Church and Pastor Richard Norris of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Placid asked commissioners to consider this, since churches cannot weather larger assessments.
Kirouac pointed to NFPA standards for fire trucks and the need to build fire stations to meet needs 20-30 years from now, not next year.
“We kicked the can down the road,” Kirouac said. “We’re playing catch up.”