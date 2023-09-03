After declaring a disaster in case of Hurricane Idalia, county commissioners and staff held a workshop on ethics and goals.
County administration plans to take what commissioners discussed and bring back a list of priorities for them to approve at a later meeting.
The ethics portion dealt primarily with how to handle resident concerns and how to approach county staff about such matters.
All five county commissioners have told staff about residents’ concerns, particularly during the commissioners’ comments section of each Board of County Commissioners meeting.
They have also taken those concerns to county administration, as well as to directors, on occasion. County Administrator Laurie Hurner wants commissioners to feel free to build rapport with directors and staff.
At the same time, she wants to be copied on communications involving residents’ concerns.
Likewise, both Hurner and County Attorney Sherry Sutphen — the only two county staff directly supervised by the Board — warn commissioners to be wary when a director or employee comes to them with a personnel or discipline issue.
Commissioners are likely to get only part of the story from one of the parties involved, both Sutphen and Hurner warned, and asked commissioners to trust them to handle matters fairly.
When asked for comments, Commissioner Don Elwell said the county needs good “upward and downward” communication which will help “eliminate the grumbling.”
Department directors gave commissioners a run-down of some of the challenges their departments face. Human Services, for example, has a lot of programs funded through grants, which can be inconsistent year-to-year. Development Services wants direction from the Board on whether they should allow growth to accelerate or if they should try to slow it down.
Development Services Director Leah Sauls said her department is working well on customer services: Getting people in and out without needing appointments, answering their questions and referring them efficiently to various departments, as needed.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac said the county needs to manage its tax base and revenue to provide services and infrastructure improvements in a timely manner, as well as recruit, hire, retain and promote the county workforce.
As for people requesting help, he said he understood their perspective.
“People come to us thinking we are the end-all top authority in this county. We are not,” Kirouac said. “[We’re] trying to stay out of the things we should stay out of.”
If someone doesn’t get good service, that’s one thing, he said. If they don’t like an answer, and the answer is accurate, commissioners can’t change that.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck suggested the county look to Jim Spratt, the son of former Florida legislator Joe Spratt and a lobbyist specializing in bringing in state funding for county and city governments.
Director of Critical Infrastructure Clinton Howerton Jr. said he’s working on a comprehensive countywide drainage plan, something Kirouac has as a priority. Howerton said he wants to control the amount of water flowing through the county as well as preserve the quality of water in lakes and streams.
There was a problem, in the distant past, that untreated runoff was allowed to flow into lakes, but that cannot happen anymore. Kirouac said that, like paving — another priority — cost money in taxes or assessments.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts noted that Daffodil Road extension, a proposed connector to save ambulance response time between Placid Lakes and Leisure Lakes subdivisions, is waiting on paving when putting it in now as a shell road would start saving response times immediately.
Both he and Tuck want to see better generators at sites that need them, and they both wanted to see the county sell the Highlands Regional Medical Center as soon as possible.
Commissioner Chris Campbell said he wanted to see large businesses move to Highlands County and bring “high-quality jobs.” He also wants the county to move faster on a new Lake Placid fire station.
Finally, Elwell wants to see the county take the lead on improving three of the “most troublesome intersections” on U.S. 27, at Hammock Road, Sparta Road and Lakeview Drive. None are slated for work soon by the Florida Department of Transportation, but have frequent traffic conflicts.