The coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic impact on our communities and has presented challenges to organizations that provide essential services. I am writing to inform you that NU-HOPE Elder Care Services remains unwavering in our commitment to assist seniors and caregivers in our community and to continuing our services during this crisis.
NU-HOPE Elder Care Services (NU-HOPE) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that has provided essential services to frail elders in our community for 45 years. Nutrition services including the countywide home-delivered meal program and congregate (group) dining facilities. Critical in-home services include Personal Care (assistance with Activities of Daily Living including eating, dressing, personal hygiene and shopping assistance).
NU-HOPE knows that the seniors we service remain in need of our services during times of crisis. For many, we are their only resource and source of support.
Due to the COVID-19, NU-HOPE has established new protocols and staff/volunteer training so that we may continue to provide our services in a manner which follows recently established best-practices and maximizes the health and safety of all.
As you know, seniors are the group which is most at-risk for serious complications and need assistance during the coronavirus pandemic. As COVID-19 spreads throughout the community, it is anticipated that our healthcare system will become overwhelmed. Seniors are encouraged to remain in their homes, and soon may not have the option of leaving their home and moving to nursing homes or assisted living facilities for care, as those facilities are also anticipated to be overwhelmed.
The staff of NU-HOPE are committed to provide services to seniors in this challenging time. However, we cannot do this alone. We encourage members of our community to honor our neighbors and check in on your elder neighbors. By working together, we know we can make it through these difficult times.
Ingra Gardner, MA
Executive Director
NU-HOPE Elder Care Services, Inc.