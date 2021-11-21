As I scanned the parking lot, numerous gulls competed for the offerings being tossed out a car window. Mixed among the lanky grey and white shorebirds were a handful of short, squat, somewhat “chubby” birds casually pecking around. The rock pigeons turned, and their plumage shone with green iridescence in the morning sunshine.
Considered one of the most well-known, common birds of North America, these urban dwelling members of the pigeon family used to be called rock doves. Whether you refer to them as pigeons or doves, they have made their mark across the world. Introduced to our continent in the 1600s, they are equally comfortable nesting on a windowsill in New York City as they are pecking for bits of bread in a parking lot in South Florida.
With wide variation in their plumage, the centuries of domestication have led to several varieties beyond the typical blue-gray bird with two dark wing bars. Look closer at the birds pecking about and you may notice all dark, nearly black birds, checked or spotted wings, pale, piebald, white or even rusty-red birds. All share the bright pinkish legs and white cere. This waxy bit of skin on the upper bill can help you determine if the “different” bird you are seeing is in fact a different species or merely a color variation of the rock pigeon.
Feeding on seeds in the wild or whatever scraps and handouts they may get in cities, parks or other urban areas, these birds are opportunistic and clearly adaptable. Unflappable, they manage themselves well in a flock of aggressive gulls and seem to exude a laid-back attitude. Their bobbing heads mirror their short steps and pecking motions as they feed in small flocks or assimilate into other groups of nearby birds.
These remarkable birds navigate by sensing the earth’s magnetic fields and position of the sun, making them astonishingly good at finding their way “home” if released far away.