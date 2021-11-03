I was talking with a friend who said she is suddenly experiencing hair loss, and that it is very disappointing to her because it appears to be getting worse. She was leaning on me for advice because, “I can’t look in the mirror anymore.”
She has tried all the expensive shampoos, and color treatments. She has asked her doctor, and she has finally retreated to the reality of losing her hair, when she is still a very pretty woman in her mid 70’s. Basically, she’s given up hope for restoration.
Today’s article is to help you understand the possible causes for hair loss. It’s not always because of advancing age, although that is one obvious reason.
An estimated 100 hairs are shed every day. That’s hard to believe, but it’s true. If you’re not growing new hairs, the hair loss becomes more evident. So hair loss and hair growth are two different, dynamic things. You can’t stop the shedding, that’s natural, but you do have some control over new hair growth.
If you can’t figure out the root cause of the hair loss, you are never going to solve it. Here are a few possibilities:
Statin Use – People with elevated cholesterol sometimes take statin medications such as atorvastatin to help improve their ratios. A well-documented side effect of this category of medications is reduced production of thyroid hormone. And that leads to hair loss. This was exactly the problem with my friend the other day … she told me she had been on a statin drug for about two or 3 years, and that’s when her problem began. Statins, through their drug mugging effect, lead to reduced hair growth and extra shedding.
The fix for statins is pretty simple. I’d suggest you talk to your physician and get a prescription for a thyroid hormone medication. You could also try a good thyroid supplement to support thyroid hormone synthesis.
These are choices to consider while you work with your physician to determine what is best with you.
Antibiotics and Anti-fungals – Many people today are treating themselves for mold illness or other infections such as Lyme disease, H. pylori, SIBO, or even acne. The medications that “kill” organisms are well known to cause hair loss, and this begins about two to four months into drug therapy. It’s often overlooked by doctors who have one goal in mind, treat your infection.
But the hair loss can be profound and frightening to the patient, so I’m listing this category of medications so you understand what is happening and can take action. The fix would include some high-quality probiotics and prebiotics, as well as some patience. Upon discontinuation of the offending drug, your hair should slowly begin to grow back.
Autoimmune conditions are another cause for hair loss. There are several others, but I’ve run out of space here. If you’d like to learn more, I have written a comprehensive article on this topic, along with “the fix” for each problem. This article can be emailed to you if you’d like it, just sign up for my free newsletter at suzycohen.com.
