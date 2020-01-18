Last week I gave you some examples of good people to make the argument that there were good people in the world that we could find and rejoice over. Apparently, several you enjoyed that column.
This week, unfortunately, we’re going to be dealing with the “people can be jerks” department. It is a cautionary tale about being courteous to others that I hope you take to heart.
Recently, a well-known author passed away. Who he was isn’t really important. He was a part of the Facebook community, as his daughter is.
A number of people expressed their sympathy and shared stories of how this writer had helped them or what their friendship meant to them. I have no beef with these people — they are responding the way you’d expect friends and colleagues would respond.
But there was another group of people who chose to take an opportunity to denigrate the deceased, talking about what a bad person he was. Publicly, on Facebook. In circumstances where the author’s daughter would come across them.
Let me first point out that I have no idea if the author was a good guy or not. It is quite possible he treated some people badly or displayed poor behavior. That’s not the issue.
Nor am I trying to say that people don’t have a right to their opinions. I’m not trying to tell people how to think. Your opinion is yours, and I am not in a position to question these people concerning their views about the author.
What I am saying is I have a problem when you spit on someone’s grave in front of his grieving family.
The author’s poor daughter even posted on Facebook, not demanding that people cease and desist from their running down her father, but asking that she be blocked from such posts so she wouldn’t see them. A simple request. I have no idea if people honored her wishes.
There are people reading this now who want to tell me these rude people are simply exercising their First Amendment rights, and I shouldn’t criticize them for doing so.
Let me repeat: No one is saying these people don’t have a right to speak their mind. I’m not even arguing the merits of their criticism — it could well be justified. It’s the fact that they are doing so without regard to the effect it could have on others.
Let me put it like this: Would you consider it appropriate for someone to attend this man’s funeral, only to stand up and let everyone there know what a creep the desceased was? While the family is sitting there? Such an act would be frowned on as insensitive and cruel.
We tend to forget how public Facebook is. And that our words have power. I want to believe the people who want the world to know that this author was not a good man simply didn’t think it through. Didn’t consider that their words might bring additional pain to someone.
There used to be a concept of not speaking ill of the dead. While I can understand that truth sometimes must be told, I think it can be told in circumstances that don’t involve pouring salt on a family member’s wounds.
When I die, I’m sure there will be some people who have unkind opinions about me. That’s OK; I’m not asking you to change your mind. But could you think about where and how you express those opinions and not cause harm to my family?
Kindness costs nothing. Those in a hurry to cut down someone who has just died would do well to remember that.