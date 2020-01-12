What I consider common sense for bicycle rules for the road would be that bicycle riders be allowed to ride against traffic so they can see oncoming traffic. This way if an automobile driver isn't paying attention the bicycle rider can move out of the way and avoid being hit.
In 2019 there were 1,695 bicycle accidents statewide and 40 fatalities.
I've contacted the last two governors and senators hoping they would consider making it a state law where bicycle riders can ride against traffic.
Bicyclists take up such a small amount of room along the side of the road and this law statewide would save a lot of lives.
Paul Strunc
Sebring