Yes, this has been brewing for decades. Back in the ‘60s, Nikita Khrushchev banged his shoe on his desk at a United Nations meeting and told JFK that communism would take over the USA without firing a shot. Looks like he was right.
The commies have infiltrated our education systems, all of them except for a very few. All they do is push socialism and profess that capitalism is bad. Look at A.O.C., a graduate from Boston college majoring in economics. She couldn’t make change for a dollar. But what do you expect; she is a New York liberal congress babe.
She is not alone. Most of the Dems agree that our constitution is nothing but toilet paper because it limits what the government can’t do to us. That rubs them the wrong way, pun intended. Even the big “O” said so.
Let’s just look at what is going on now. All of the social media sewer is blocking conservatives from their 1st amendment right of free speech. The political correct police are canceling anything that might offend an orange.
Colleges are not allowing right wing speakers on their campuses. The media is so biased that I refuse to even hear a word of their drivel, along with several contributors to this outlet. I read the writer’s name first to see if it is worth my time ... skip.
The new regime has promised to remove all of President Trump’s agenda, which has done nothing but make America great again, which he promised.
Stop fracking, drilling, raise taxes, tear down the wall, take our guns, open the borders, free this and free that, re-establish the job-killing regulations that President Trump got rid of, bring our economy back to third world status, etc. Hey, if we are going to be a third world country, we can’t be prosperous. Besides, if business people are making money, it belongs to those in power and that is not acceptable. It’s their money.
The Dems have spent the last four years trying to destroy President Trump. Their hatred runs so deep for him that they can’t see what is good for the USA, only their power. Everything that has gone wrong is Trump’s fault, everything. They refuse to acknowledge the great economy, lowest unemployment in history, eliminating ISIS, factories coming back to America, for now, building back our military that the big “O” and Biden decimated, VA benefits and the list goes on. Promises made, promises kept. That stuff doesn’t flush well with the “Swamp.”
Yep, the Swamp. Trump was cleaning it out, you know, the ones that have been screwing us and the country for decades, and they can’t have that. They need their power and so do the Dems. That is why they are going to set up new rules in Congress that ensures that they will never lose power. Typical dictator agenda.
I and all other Vietnam vets fought the commies over there never thinking that we would have to fight them in our homeland, but we are. And I will proudly do so again.
This is a statement from Biden: “We have set up the best voter fraud unit in the world.” Joe finally told the truth. That is so obvious that even an emu with his head in the sand could see what happened.
An old adage: Be careful what you wish for. Well, it has happened, communism is here ... ain’t you proud? And by the way, the riots started long before President Trump’s speech was even over.
