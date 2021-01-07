Just as 2020 will long be known as the year when things really fell apart, today is a perfect day to pledge that 2021 will be the year when communities pulled it all back together.
While there are troubled times ahead as COVID-19 swirls around us, vaccines are emerging, slowly but surely, that we trust will beat back the virus and return this country we love to a sense of normalcy.
But America will need our help. Recovery for our communities will be something to which we all must be committed. Good citizenship will be needed more than ever.
As the calendar turned, resolutions for self-improvement traditionally becomes top-of-mind. Lose weight. Exercise. Eat healthy. Stop smoking. Think positive. Laugh more. Worry less. Etc., etc.
Mostly, they’re personal goals, and good ones at that.
We’d like to add another for your consideration: Become a better citizen.
How does one do that? It’s easier than you think. You probably do it all the time, yet don’t think of it in terms of being a good citizen. But there may be more you can do that requires only that you engage in your community in a greater variety of ways, each of which contributes to enhanced quality of civic life for all.
We offer the following resolutions from which to choose. Try a few.
• Donate blood.
• Drive safely, with an emphasis on construction zones.
• Attend a festival (once they resume from their COVID-19 layoffs). They contribute greatly to a community’s sense of place, pride and self-worth. And we’re going to need a lot of that to recover from the pandemic’s strain on communities.
• Volunteer. Plenty of good causes need your help.
• Make a contribution to a local charity, and not just during the holidays.
• Read your newspaper. Better yet, subscribe to your newspaper. Yes, we know this sounds self-serving, but let us explain. One key way to be more aware, involved and informed is to know what’s going on in your community and to apply this knowledge to your civic life. The best way to get that kind of knowledge is by reading a newspaper, which is widely believed to be the main source of vital information about government, business and public and private institutions that make up the foundation of every community.
• Use your local parks. They are beautiful places.
• Support community-based businesses. They need you. You need them. Now more than ever. They had a rough 2020.
• Take advantage of cultural opportunities, which will be abundant again when the public health crisis abates (and it will). Visit a museum. Attend a theatrical performance, a concert or the symphony. Venture onto a college campus for something other than a sporting event.
• Be a good neighbor. Mend fences. Build bridges. And, no, we don’t mean the structural kind.
• Embrace the community’s diversity. Scrutinize biases or prejudices you may hold toward others concerning politics, religion, race, age, gender or sexual orientation.
• Thank a veteran. When the opportunity arises, attend an event that salutes those who have served in the armed forces.
• Tell public safety officials and first responders how much you appreciate the jobs they do and the risks they take to make our communities safe and secure.
• Express gratitude to all those front-line workers — doctors, nurses, health professionals of all kinds — who gave so much of themselves to help their communities through these difficult times.
• Be kind to the animals. Adopt a pet from the shelter. Be a responsible pet owner.
• Respect the environment. Don’t litter. Take care of community resources. Recycle. Educate yourself about ways to help make your community more sustainable.
• Speak well of your community. Proud of where you live? Tell people about it.
An editorial from the Terre Haute Tribune-Star, Indiana.