Republican Party to meet

SEBRING — The January meeting of the Republican Party of Highlands County is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Island View Restaurant, 5223 Sun ’N Lake Blvd. Speaker is Quisha King, deputy director of BEST Legislative Affairs. Dinner (optional) is at 5 p.m. Meeting convenes at 6:30 p.m. RSVP by visiting the website highlands.gop and calling 863-402-5456.

Recommended for you