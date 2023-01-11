Republican Party to meet
SEBRING — The January meeting of the Republican Party of Highlands County is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Island View Restaurant, 5223 Sun ’N Lake Blvd. Speaker is Quisha King, deputy director of BEST Legislative Affairs. Dinner (optional) is at 5 p.m. Meeting convenes at 6:30 p.m. RSVP by visiting the website highlands.gop and calling 863-402-5456.
Senior Singles to meet
SEBRING — Friday, Jan. 13, at 4 p.m. The Senior Singles group for over-age-60 single men and women will meet for a Mix & Mingle at the Sun ’N Lake Clubhouse, 3500 Edgewater Drive. Snacks and finger food will be available as well as coffee, tea and water. You may also bring your beverage of choice. Music for dancing will be after 6 p.m. Games will also be available. Invite a friend. For more information, call 863-273-6476.
Spaghetti dinner
SEBRING — Saturday, Jan. 14, at 4:30 p.m. (first seating) and 5 p.m. (second seating), the Sebring Recreation Club is holding a spaghetti dinner. Suggested donation is $10. Menu is spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, dessert and beverage. See club member for tickets. Location is 333 Pomegranate Ave.
EAA pancake breakfast
SEBRING — Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1240 is serving a pancake breakfast from 8–10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Aviation Development Center, Sebring Regional Airport. Follow the signs to Gate 24. Breakfast includes both regular and blueberry pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, orange juice and coffee for $8. Proceeds support youth aviation activities and the STEM curriculum.
Young Eagles flights
SEBRING — EAA Chapter 1240 will be conducting free Young Eagle flights for youth ages 8-17 on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Aviation Development Center, Sebring Regional Airport. Pre-registration at https://youngeaglesday.org/ Youth need to have their parent or legal guardian present at the time of the flight.
Moose big breakfast
AVON PARK — Sunday, Jan. 15, from 8-11 a.m. the Moose Lodge 2494 will host an $8 all-you-can-eat breakfast at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is first and third Sunday every month. The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit with gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public. All proceeds for Moose Legion Fund.
Sebring Masons lunch
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sebring Masons Lodge 249 will serve an all-you-can-eat barbecue chicken lunch for $12 each. Come early. Menu is chicken, coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and beverage. Dining room is open and take out is available also. Location is at the corner of Home Avenue and Sebring Parkway. For more information, call 863-471-2425.
Free income tax service
SEBRING — The free Income Tax Service at Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive, Sebring, is preparing Federal and state tax returns only by appointment made in person at the church where your taxes will be prepared. Tax volunteers will be at the church to schedule appointments Monday-Friday, Jan. 16-20 and Jan. 23-27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Taxes will be prepared every Monday and Wednesday from Feb. 1 through April 17, and appointments can be scheduled at the church on those days also. For questions concerning scheduling or tax preparation, call co-coordinator John Harbaugh, 863-658-1192.
Annual MLK breakfast
AVON PARK — The 20th annual Highlands County NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast will take place from 7:30-10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Our Lady of Grace’s Grogan Center, 595 E. Main St. Keynote speaker is Rasheena Morris-James MSN, APRN, FNP-C. Tickets are $30 and available for purchase online at Eventbrite.com or by calling Patricia Sholtz at 863-253-4634. Naacphighlands.org.
Audubon Society to meet
SEBRING — Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. the Highlands County Audubon Society will hold its first monthly meeting of 2023 at First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine, in the Family Life Center at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. Steve Shattler, Fish and Wildlife Commission senior biologist and land manager, will present “Lake habitat management and restoration” providing information on Lake Istokpoga. For more information, call 863-599-0124.