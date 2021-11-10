Ice Cream Social
SEBRING — Marine Corps Ice Cream Social free to all at high noon on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the Military Sea Services Museum, 1402 Roseland Ave., on the corner of Kenilworth Blvd.
Heartland American-Israeli Initiative meets
SEBRING — Next meeting is Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 11:45 a.m. at Inn On The Lakes (corner of U.S. 27 and Golfview). Order lunch on your own off the menu. Our guest speaker, Justine Devlin, will speak on Remembering 9/11, as she shares her 2001 visit to Ground Zero, New York City. This event is open to the public. Bring a friend.
Veterans Day ceremony
AVON PARK — American Legion Post 69 presents a ceremony to honor our veterans at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 1301 W. Bell Street. Come and celebrate the history of Veterans Day. Their bravery will never be forgotten. Open to the public.
Methodist Church bazaar
SEBRING — On Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. the ladies of the United Methodist Women are holding their “Autumn Fest” at the Family Life Center of the Church at 126 S. Pine Street. There will be a Treasure Chest Table with holiday decorations, and second-hand items; also hand-made items, a bake sale and much more. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with choice of vegetable beef or chicken noodle soup, chicken salad or sloppy joe sandwiches, chips, cupcake and beverage of ice tea or lemonade for a donation of $8.
Heartland Pops Salute to Veterans
SEBRING — The Heartland Pops Concert Band, directed by Anthony Jones, begins their 2021-22 season with two free “Salute to Veterans” concerts. On Thursday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m., the Band will play at the Circle Theater, 202 Circle Park Dr., downtown Sebring. The second salute to veterans will be Monday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Genesis Center, 118 Oak St., Lake Placid. Both concerts will feature a special bagpipe rendition of “Amazing Grace” played by Aidan Reed. Rev. Donald Roberts, pastor of Leisure Lakes Baptist Church, will narrate moving passages to two musical patriotic selections. Donations gratefully accepted. Open seating at both facilities.
Christmas yard sale
SEBRING — St. Francis of Assisi Thrift Shop will host their annual jewelry and Christmas Yard Sale on Nov. 12 and 13 in Buttonwood Bay, 541 Cottonwood Drive in Sebring from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with hundreds of pieces of beautiful jewelry and Christmas decorations at reasonable prices. All proceeds benefit charities of St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church. For further information, call St. Francis of Assisi Church office at 863-465-0051.
Free BBQ cookout
AVON PARK — Donald Gordon LLC presents a free BBQ cookout Saturday, Nov. 13 at noon at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Complex, 207 E. State Street. Giving back to our community. Luke 10:2.
Craft & Hobby fair
SEBRING — The annual Tanglewood Craft and Hobby Fair is Saturday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be more than 90 tables filled with gifts, household, Christmas, floral, jewelry, cards, baked goods, woodwork, glass work and much more. Admission is free. Snack bar will be open. Location is one half mile north of Sebring Walmart. Turn in at the Dollar General Store.
Craft Show Vendors wanted
AVON PARK — Reflections on Silver Lake is hosting a Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Outside vendors are welcome. $25 per table. Setup is Friday, Nov. 12 from 4-6 p.m. The location is Reflections on Silver Lake Community Center, 3522 Bill Sachsenmaier Memorial Drive (on U.S. 27, right across from the College at the light). For further information, call Connie Thomas at 330-671-5948.
Community Drum Circle
AVON PARK — On Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. the Heartland Cultural Alliance presents a Community Drum Circle at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art at 310 W. Main St. This is a “primal connection” indoor, family friendly event. Instruments are available. No admission fee. For further information, visit heartlandculturalalliance.org.
Heartland hoedown
AVON PARK — On Saturday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m., the Heartland Horses Equine Activities & Learning presents a “hoedown” with live music by Ramblin Rose & The Ramblers. There will be a 50/50, door prices and a raffle. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy. $10 per ticket. For tickets, please visit heartlandhorses.org or call 863-452-0006. Event location is 4305 Independence St.
Engaging faith voters
SEBRING — On Saturday, Nov. 13 from 4-7:30 p.m. there will be a free patriotic and gospel music event featuring music by Tommy Brandt and Tommy Brandt II with special speakers, Melinda Brown, Co-Pastor of the Ministry Center and Jim Book, Minister of Kissimmee Christian Church. The location is Village Fountain Plaza, 305 U.S. 27 North. For more information, call 863-381-5361 or 321-917-7991.
LakeSharks phlocking
LAKE PLACID — LakeSharks Phlocking will take place on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 3-6 p.m. at Casa Tequila, with Dave Signs and Beth Travers performing. See you there! The winner of the golf tournament, occurring just before this, will be announced at the beginning of the Phlocking.