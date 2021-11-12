Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — This Sunday morning, Pastor Frank Moore’s sermon will be “How Was Naaman Cleansed?” with scripture from 2 Kings 5:1-14. This concludes the short series about Elisha. We will continue to practice social distancing. The church is located at 2705 Alternate 27 South (behind Publix South). For further information, call 863-273-5031.
First United Methodist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — A Christmas Bazaar will be held at The First United Methodist Church, 200 S. Lake Ave. on Sat., Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Homemade crafts and baked goods will be featured. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. until sold out. Lunch will be a bowl of clam chowder or chili, ham & cheese sandwich, dessert and drink for $6. Contact Karl @ 937-631-2655 for questions or meal carryout.
Toby Clown School graduation
LAKE PLACID — Toby’s Clown School will be holding a graduation ceremony on Sunday at 3 p.m. Clowns will be coming in from out of state for the event. Toby’s Clown School is located at 109 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Call 863-465-2920 for more information.
Community kickball event
SEBRING — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office COPS ADAPT Unit, in partnership with Heartland Rural Health Network, are presenting a community kickball event on Saturday at the Highlands County Sports Complex, located at 216 Sheriff’s Tower Rd. in Sebring. The event is scheduled to take place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. There will be free barbecue chicken lunches provided. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the 5-7 age group will begin play at 10:30 a.m., with the 8-11 age group and 12-and-over age groups beginning at 11 a.m.