“Spooktacular” fundraiser
AVON PARK — Sunday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m., Bill and Lisa Jarrett present, live on stage, the Cirque-tacular Production of Spooktacular. This fundraiser, for the benefit of the Sebring Historical Society, will be performed at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts, 600 W. College Dr. Tickets are $15, available online at www.sfscARTS.org/show/spooktacular/ and from the Sebring Historical Society office or board members. You save $5 when you use the code: PYPSHS.
Democratic Party eventsSEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 6, there will be a Democratic rally from 10 a.m. until noon beginning at the headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway (across from Bank of America). Monday, Nov. 7 from 6:30 — 8 p.m., there will be a general meeting at Democratic headquarters and on Tuesday, Nov. 8, there will be an Election Night Potluck at 7 p.m. Bring a dish and/or snacks to share while watching the returns. For further information, call 863-385-8601.
Republican Women meetSEBRING — The Highlands Republican Women’s Network will meet Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 12 p.m. at The Deep South Restaurant, 3750 U.S. 27 N, Suite 2A. Please RSVP by calling 863-633-0375. Men are welcome!
Wrede’s Wildlife Center fundraiserAVON PARK — Saturday, Nov. 5 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. , the American Legion Post 69 is holding a fundraiser for the animals at Wrede’s. Featured will be a bake sale, cornhole tournament, hot dogs, ships, silent auction, and photo both with Thunder the Bald Eagle. Donations for the animals will be accepted and are: raw vegetables, deer corn, chicken feed and raw fish for Thunder. We will also have a Texas Hold’em, with $20 buy in. Pre-register at the canteen so we can have enough tables set up. Kids can make a card for Veterans Day. Location is 1301 W. Bell St. For more information or to register for Texas Hold’em call Post 69 at 863-453-4553.