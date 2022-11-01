“Spooktacular” fundraiser

AVON PARK — Sunday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m., Bill and Lisa Jarrett present, live on stage, the Cirque-tacular Production of Spooktacular. This fundraiser, for the benefit of the Sebring Historical Society, will be performed at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts, 600 W. College Dr. Tickets are $15, available online at www.sfscARTS.org/show/spooktacular/ and from the Sebring Historical Society office or board members. You save $5 when you use the code: PYPSHS.

