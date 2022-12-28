Sebring Hills New Year’s Eve Party
SEBRING — The Sebring Hills Association is currently selling tickets for a New Year’s Eve Party. Dinner and snacks would be provided along with music and fun. There also would be a 50/50 drawing, door prizes, and more. The cost is $40 per person, $75 per couple, or $200 per table of six. There are 120 tickets for sale. Contact the SHA association at 863-382-1554 to purchase tickets. All events at Sebring Hills Association clubhouse at 200 Lark Ave.
Moose Lodge New Year’s Eve dinner
AVON PARK — New Year’s Eve from 5-8 p.m., the Highlands County Moose Lodge 2494 will host a prime rib dinner for a $20 donation. Entertainment and champagne at midnight. The lodge is at 1318 W. Bell St. For Moose members and guest. Call for reservations at 863-452-0579.
Highlands Hammock first day hikes
SEBRING — Sunday, Jan. 1, at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., start the New Year off on the right foot with a ‘first day hike’ at Highlands Hammock State Park. Two ‘off the beaten path’ walks are scheduled: from Cypress Swamp to Pinelands is scheduled at 8 a.m., with visitors meeting at the Cypress Swamp Trailhead.; at 10 a.m., the Trek to the Historic Dam is scheduled and visitors are to meet at the Mammal Kiosk-Bike Path Service Road. Walks take about 90 minutes. Pets are not permitted. Walks are free with park entry $6 per vehicle (up to eight people). Park is at 5931 Hammock Road.
Men’s Senior softball starting
SEBRING — Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 10 a.m., draft starts for men over 50 to sign up for Men’s Sebring Senior Softball Winter League. Fee of $35 is to be paid prior to draft. Fee pays for the umpires, softballs and other expenses. Play starts on Jan. 10 and ends on March 23 with the tournament championship at the Highlands County Sports Complex. You will play 17 to 20 games depending on the number of teams. Exhibition games will be held on Jan. 5 to give you a chance to meet your coach. Anyone who wants to play is also invited to come to the Sebring Sports Complex starting Thursday, Dec. 29 for batting practice and play a pickup game if enough players show up. Your league fee may be paid to Jim Polatty at this time. Contact Jim at 863-273-8443 or polatty@earthlink.net for financial hardship or any questions.
Tax Prep volunteers needed
SEBRING AND AVON PARK — Two free income tax preparation sites are looking for volunteers to assist in preparing and filing Federal and state income tax returns one or two days a week from February to mid-April 2023. Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring and Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main St. in Avon Park are VITA/TCE sites (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance/Tax Counseling for the Elderly). Volunteers receive free tax preparation training with materials provided by the IRS. In addition to tax preparers, volunteers are also needed to sign in clients and help organize paperwork. For more information, call either of the two local coordinators. For Sebring, call John Harbaugh, 863-658-1192, and for Avon Park, call Linda Pomeroy at 607-434-8208.