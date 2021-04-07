Escape to Kokomo 2021
SEBRING — Waypoints Financial is sponsoring an event called “Escape to Kokomo 2021” to be held 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 17 at the Island View Restaurant, at 35468 Tee Time Circle, Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring. Wear your flip-flops and enjoy live music and dancing. Super fun event with free beer and margaritas and a “build your own burger bar.” A vegetarian option will also be available. All proceeds go to Ridge Area Arc. Tickets are $60 per person and must be purchased by April 7. Tickets are available online: ridgeareaarc.org/shop. Call 863-452-1295 for more details.
Free tax preparation
SEBRING — Free Income tax preparation sites in Sebring and Avon Park are open to prepare and file Federal and state tax returns. Volunteers are trained and certified by the IRS. There are no age requirements or income restrictions. Appointments can be made Monday-Friday now between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Appointments can also be made on the tax preparation days. You cannot just walk in and wait your turn. Due to COVID-19, you must make an appointment in person at the times listed below. Do not call the church as they are unable to help with appointments or tax issues.
Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive, Sebring – Coordinator Bill Shelton, 863-385-3802. Tax preparation by appointment only each Monday and Wednesday till April 14. Appointments must be made in person at the Church Office any Monday or Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main Street, Avon Park – Coordinator Linda Pomeroy, 607-434-8208. Tax preparation will be by appointment only on each Tuesday and Thursday, through April 15 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Appointments can be made in person on those same days.
Walker Memorial now enrolling
AVON PARK — Walker Memorial Academy is now enrolling students K-12 for the 2021-2022 school year. The school is an accredited Seventh-day Adventist school offering a Christ-centered learning environment. It is committed to helping families experience the highest quality education and opportunities for each student. The school is open to all faiths. Grants and scholarships are available. The school is at 1525 W. Avon Blvd. in Avon Park. Visit at WMAeagles.org for more information. Space is limited.
Scribblers & Scribes to meet
SEBRING — The Scribblers & Scribes writing group meets from 1-4 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month, at Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. to share work and review. Attendees are asked to call 828-254-0904 or 863-273-4340 to see if space is available. Our purpose is to help writers get published and avoid scams. Writers are invited to bring samples of their work to share. We are not a critique group. Masks or vaccine cards are required.
Wordsmiths to meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths will meet each Friday from 1-4 p.m. at the Avon Park Public Library, 100 N. Museum Ave. This is a critique group featuring nonfiction and fiction of all genres – no porn please. The meeting is open to writers 18 and older. For more information, email vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Democratic Party meetings
SEBRING — The Democrats of Highlands County are pleased to invite all Democrats, Independents and NPAs to our monthly General meetings held online from 6-7 p.m. the first Monday of every month. For further information, call headquarters at 863-385-8601, and request a “Join Meeting” link that may be used to attend all future general meetings – and don’t forget to visit Democratsof HighlandsCounty.org.
Masons fish fry
AVON PARK — The Masons Fish Fry will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 9, at the Masonic Lodge, 939 W. Main St. Fish, fries, hush puppies, beans, drink and dessert. Eat in or take out is $11. You can also call in your order. For more information, call 863-368-0266. This will be the last one for this winter season.
Free community event
LAKE PLACID — The Chop House and the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce present A Community Event, beginning at 2 p.m. until done, on Saturday, April 10, in the Lake Placid Chamber Parking Lot, 18 N. Oak Ave. Free food, clothing, Bibles, books and devotionals. All items are free for anyone in need.
Sebring Hills breakfast
SEBRING — Fundraising Pancake Breakfast is from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, and is open to the public. The menu features sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee plus all the pancakes you can eat, with or without blueberries. Price is $6. Members cost is $5, children $3 and under three years are free. Bingo every Thursday. Doors open at 5 p.m. for refreshments and games start at 6 p.m. Open to the public. We have updated our 50/50 games and have a progressive jackpot. The clubhouse is at 200 Lark Ave., Sebring. Visitors and residents welcome.
Highlands Gem and Mineral Club meets
SEBRING — The Highlands Gen and Mineral Club will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 in the rear fellowship hall of the Church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway. The subject of this meeting will be Florida’s ores, minerals, gemstones, fossils and shells. Attendees will be able to purchase a variety of Florida materials. Birthstone for April is the diamond. Wear your mask and practice social distancing. For more information, call 863-453-7054 and leave a message.
100th anniversary of Highlands County
SEBRING — The newly formed Heritage Association of Highlands County is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Highlands County with a Heritage Festival on April 17 and 18 at the Edna Pearce Lockett Estate, on U.S. 98 and County Road 721. This educational, family-friendly event will feature entertainment, exhibits and speakers that share the history of Highlands County. You won’t want to miss the “living” displays, such as the cow camp, to experience the way life used to be on a Florida ranch. COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Sponsor and vendor opportunities are still available. Additional information is available at info@heritageassociation.org.
Family fun day
AVON PARK — Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Hope Foundation and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office are hosting a family fun day to be held at MLK Memorial Field, 207 E. State St. The event is free and includes food, music, kids’ games, face painting, horseshoes and cornhole, with guest speakers and more. Come on out and enjoy the day.
Elks open house
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 is hosting a big family event on April 24 beginning with a yard sale at 8 a.m. followed at 10 a.m. by food and drinks and activities for everyone. The event will be held at the lodge at 200 County Road 621 East. Kids can visit a fire truck and police cars and play in a bounce house. Videos will be running about the Elks youth camp and children’s services. Elroy the Elk will talk about drug awareness. There will be special pricing for anyone who wishes to join the lodge. For more information, call 863-465-2661.
Looking for tour participants
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club will be having their annual Holiday Home and Garden Tour on Dec. 4. We are looking for homes and gardens to show off. If you reside in Lake Placid and would be interested in participating in the tour, either showing your home or garden, please contact Julie Gardner at 792-994-9739 or Brenda Stevens at 561-201-2130.