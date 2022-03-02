Show us Your Socks Showdown
AVON PARK — March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Ridge Area Arc is hosting its Show Us Your Socks Showdown to raise awareness for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. During the month of March, businesses and/or their employees are asked to donate a dollar and wear their favorite pair of crazy socks – ones that truly fit their personality. Ridge Area Arc employees will be traveling around town looking for the craziest socks out there and collecting monies raised. You can also send photos or videos of yourself, your friends, and your co-workers. Participants are encouraged to challenge other companies and friends to join in on the fun. Tag Ridge Area Arc and use the hashtags #Sockchallenge2022 #RAArc. Email dscherlacher@ridgeareaarc.org if you would like to participate.
Rubio staff hosts mobile office hours
SEBRING — On Thursday, March 3 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., the staff of Senator Marco Rubio’s office will be at the Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave., to answer questions you may have regarding Social Security payments, issues with the IRS, federal disaster claims, veterans benefits, and any concerns or suggestions you may have. If you cannot meet with the staff at that time, call the Senator’s office at 866-630-7106 if you are in need of assistance.
Spaghetti dinner
SEBRING — The Sebring Historical Society is holding a fundraiser spaghetti dinner on Thursday, March 3, from 4-7 p.m. at the historical Clovelly House, 1971 Lakeview Drive. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door for dine in or carry out. Meal also includes salad and dessert. There will be a special collection on display during the event. For more information, call 863-471-2522.
Artist Reception
AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance presents a gallery exhibit during the month of March of the art of Jim Leary titled “Window n windows.” A reception will be held in Leary’s honor Saturday, March 5, from noon to 2 p.m. Come meet the artist and enjoy some refreshments. All art work is available to purchase. Admission is free. Elevator is available at entrance in the back of the building. Location is the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W. Main St.
Moose big breakfast
AVON PARK — Moose Lodge 2494 will host an $8 all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, March 6, at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is first and third Sunday every month and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit with gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public. All proceeds for Moose Legion Fund.
Gem & Mineral Club meets
SEBRING — The Highlands Gem & Mineral Club will meet Tuesday, March 8, at 7 p.m. at the rear fellowship hall of the church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway. There are no dues or fees, only an interest in all the wonders from the earth and seas. Birthstone for March is aquamarine. Guest speaker is Fred Keshner, as seen on the TV show, “The Prospectors,” a few years ago. For more information, call 863-453-7054 and leave a message.