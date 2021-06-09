Samaritan’s Touch drive-through food drive
SEBRING — On Thursday, June 10, from 10 a.m. until noon, the Samaritan’s Touch Care Center, 3015 Herring Ave. will be distributing food for those in need. The food is free and fresh. This event is sponsored in partnership with The Freedom Church. For more information, call 863-471-1870.
TruthAthletics Basketball Camp
SEBRING — First Baptist Church Sebring (R.O.C.) is holding this special event June 7-11, Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. until noon each day. Camp is designed for all players of varying skills and abilities, for students finishing Grades 2-9. Cost is $135. Campers will receive a free, moisture wicking dri-fit T-shirt, and there will be a parental showcase pizza party with prizes and awards at the conclusion of camp. For additional information please email Coach Brooks truthathletics@comcast.net.
American Legion presents fundraising event
AVON PARK — The American Legion Post 69, at 1301 W. Bell St., will be hosting a fundraising event Saturday, June 12 at 1 p.m. to raise funds to provide service dogs, at no cost, to veterans, Gold Star Families and contractors that have served the U.S. overseas. Activities will include Bingo; 20 games for $20 packet. Tickets are on sale at 11:30 a.m.; game starts at 1 p.m. There will also be a K-9 Poker Run presented by the American Legion Riders, with registration at 10 a.m.; cost is $15, rider cost is $5. There will also be a raffle of baskets and a 50/50 raffle, food and music.
Sebring Hills fundraising breakfast
SEBRING — A fundraising pancake breakfast will be held Saturday, June 12, from 8 to 10 a.m. at Sebring Hills Clubhouse located at 200 Lark Ave. It is open to the public. The menu includes bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs (with or without cheese), juice, coffee, and ALL the pancakes you can eat (with or without blueberries). Cost is $6 for nonmembers, $5 for members, $3 for children under 12 years, and children under 3 years are free. For more information, call 863-382-1554.
Flag Day observance with gifts for Veterans
AVON PARK — The Highlands County NAACP Veterans Affairs Committee will be observing Flag Day on Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All veterans are invited to drive by and pick up a care bag and hot dog at Southside Veterans Garden located at S. Calvin Porter Ave. and S. Verona Ave. The care bags are donated by Royal Care, Good Shepherd and Florida Home Health.
Elks Flag Day celebrations
SEBRING — This year, the Sebring Elks #1529 will celebrate Flag Day with a Parade of Flags and each flag’s history on Friday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lodge at 2618 Kenilworth Ave. On June 14, our nation is celebrating Flag Day, and it is the annual tradition of all Elk Lodges, an organization dedicated to patriotic service to promote a proper knowledge of, and respect for, the American Flag, and all it represents. Flag Day was observed nationally for the first time on the 100th anniversary, June 15, 1877.
Ridge Coin Club to meet
SEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will hold a meeting Wednesday, June 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U.S. 27 North, Sebring. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. There will be a presentation on the unusual coins of Ile Crescent. Social distancing will be practiced, and you will need to bring and wear a mask if you have not been fully vaccinated.
Caribbean jazz at Tanglewood
SEBRING — The Broadway Lights Theatre Company within Tanglewood would like to invite the public from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at the Tanglewood Clubhouse, to their first post-COVID jazz evening of great Caribbean jazz mixed with flair heartbeat of Calypso-style music performed by Daryl Patrick Jazz Ensemble and the Broadway Lights Singers. The gates at U.S. 27 will be open for everyone to enter. Tickets will be sold at the door for $5 each. Bring your own ice with your favorite beverage and snack. There will also be a 50/50.
LakeSharks June Phlocking
SEBRING — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club will have their June Phlocking from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at CaddyShack Bar and Grill, 3122 Golfview Road. They will be collecting items for the Peace River Women’s Shelter: toiletries, hair products, oral hygiene, deodorant, etc. clothing, shoes, socks, underwear, diapers, games and books. There is a special need for laundry detergent. The public is welcome. HeartlandLakeSharksPHC.com.
Couples paint party
SEBRING — Join Ridge Area Arc for a Couples Paint Party — Beach Vibes from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Secret Gardens Winery & Farm, 8222 W. Josephine Road in Sebring. A fun afternoon of painting and benefits a great cause! No art experience needed. A professional artist walks you through the painting, while you enjoy wine for purchase, music and quality time with your special someone. The two of you paint separate canvases that create one image when placed together. $30 per person includes all art supplies. Tickets available online at ridgeareaarc.org.
Caladium Festival floral competition
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club is extending an invitation to one and all to participate in a floral arrangement competition at the Caladium Festival to be held July 23-25 at the Mid-Florida meeting room across from Stuart Park. Entries must be made of fresh flowers with no less than 80% caladiums in the design. Ribbons and people’s choice will be given. If you need caladium leaves for your arrangement, contact LPGC member Ray Adelmann in Tomoka Heights at 863-446-7844. Arrangements must be pre-registered by July 16. Call or text Dorry Christy at 239-935-9445.