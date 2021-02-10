Coin Club to meet
SEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U.S. 27 North in Sebring. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. We will have a presentation on coins of the Nation of Celestial Space. We will be socially distancing, and you will need to bring and wear a mask. We look forward to seeing you there!
LP Garden Club meeting
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club plan to hold their February meeting at the Town Government Center on Feb. 10. Social at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon. Looking forward to seeing all of you in February.
Annual sale
SEBRING — Desoto Park Mobile Home Park will hold its annual Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, at the mobile home park clubhouse, 3130 Pond Drive in Sebring (off Desoto Road). Items for sale include furniture, bedding and household items. Masks must be worn.
Quilt & Craft Show
AVON PARK — Reflections on Silver Lake will have its Quilt & Craft Show from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Sausage gravy and biscuits and other baked goods will be for sale at the Canteen. Outside vendors can set up for $20. Call Connie Thomas at 330-671-5948. Set up from 4-6 p.m. Friday.
Valentine Paint Party
SEBRING — Secret Gardens Winery & Farm will host a Valentine Paint Party “Beach Vibes” from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14, at Secret Gardens Winery & Farm, 8222 W. Josephine Road in Sebring. A professional artist walks you through the painting, while you enjoy wine for purchase, music and quality time with your special someone. The two of you paint separate canvases that create one image when placed together. $30 per person includes all art supplies. Seating is limited for social distancing. Proceeds benefit Ridge Area Arc. Call 86-452-1295 for tickets.
Free movie shown
AVON PARK — A free movie night is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Heartland Horses Show Arena, 4305 Independence St., off College Drive, Avon Park. Aktion Club of Highlands County will be showing “Mulan” as the free outdoor movie to the public. Gate opens at 5:30 p.m. A concession stand will be available selling hot dogs and chili dogs, popcorn, drinks, candy, sno cones, and chips. Strawberry shortcakes will also be sold to raise money for the horse program. Bring a chair. Masks and social distancing encouraged. For more details, call 863-443-0438.
Sea turtle painting class
LAKE PLACID — The Caladium Co-Op will host Jeni Novak’s next no drawing or painting experience necessary class “Sea Turtle” from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20 at the Caladium Co-op, 132 Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Participants will create “Sea Turtles,” learning to paint two turtles swimming through sun rays and ocean coral. Class is $35 and all supplies are included. Register and pay at the Co-Op. For more information, call the Co-Op at 863-699-5940 or contact Jeni Novak at theartstudiojn@gmail.com or 863-273-9098.
Amvets pancake breakfast
SEBRING — Amvets Sons Post 21 will host a Pancake Breakfast from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Post, 623 U.S. 27 South in Sebring. Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes and biscuits and gravy for a donation of $6.
Masons BBQ chicken lunch
SEBRING — Sebring Masons Lodge 249 will serve a delicious All-You-Can-Eat BBQ chicken lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21, for $10 each. The menu is chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and beverage. The dining room is available for limited seating; take out is available and preferred. The Lodge is located on the corner of Home Avenue and Sebring Parkway.
Giant yard sale
SEBRING — Sebring Christian Church will have its annual Giant Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 and Saturday, Feb. 27, at 4514 Hammock Road in Sebring. All proceeds go to Change of Pace.
February Phlocking
SEBRING — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club February Phlocking will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28, at the Caddyshack Bar & Grill, 3122 Golfview Road, across from Harder Hall in Sebring. We will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Veteran’s Food Drive. Our featured artist will be John Frinzi, award winning singer songwriter who will be opening for the Meeting of the Minds in November. For more information, visit Heartland LakesharksPHC.com.
Steuben County lunch canceled
SEBRING — The Steuben County, Indiana luncheon scheduled for Feb. 23 at Homers Buffet has been cancelled.
Wordsmiths to meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths will meet each Friday from 1-4 p.m. at the Avon Park Public Library, 100 N. Museum Ave. This is a critique group featuring nonfiction and fiction of all genres--no porn please. The meeting is open to writers 18 and older. For more information, contact Suzanna at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Plant sale by appointment
SEBRING — The Highlands County Master Gardener Volunteers are postponing our March 6 Garden Festival and instead we will hold a “Plant Sale by Appointment” on Saturday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bert J Harris Agriculture Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring. There is a great inventory of beautiful plants, including edible perennials, butterfly plants and various ornamentals. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed and spaces will be limited. For information or to schedule your appointment, call 863-402-6540. We apologize for all the changes but remain positive that we will resume our Fall Festival schedule.
Plant sale in LP
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club will hold their annual Plant Sale from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, at the Journal Plaza in Lake Placid, 231 N. Main Ave. Come on down and take a look at some reasonably priced plants. All proceeds benefit our scholarship fund for the Lake Placid youth.
Highlands Shrine Club
AVON PARK — Highlands Shrine Club will serve spaghetti from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 13 at 2604 SR 17 South, Avon Park. Call 382-2208. Menu includes garden salad, spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, dessert and beverage. Cost is $8 each. Take out only. The public is invited.
Steel Target Competition
AVON PARK — Big Bang Ranch will host a Steel Target Competition to benefit Ridge Area Arc from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, at Big Bang Ranch, 730 CR 17a West in Avon Park. Registration is at 9 a.m. Safety class at 9:30 a.m. and first shot at 10 a.m. Categories for adults 18 and up as well as kids ages 10-17. Goodie bags for the first 50 registered shooters. Pre-register by calling 863-449-0476 or 863-632-1705.
100th anniversary of Highlands County
SEBRING — The newly formed Heritage Association of Highlands County is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Highlands County with a Heritage Festival on April 17 and 18, at the Edna Pearce Lockett Estate, on U.S. 98 and County Road 721. This educational family friendly event will feature entertainment, exhibits and speakers that share the history of Highlands County. You won’t want to miss the “living” displays, such as the cow camp, to experience the way life used to be on a Florida ranch. COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Sponsor and vendor opportunities are still available. Additional information is available at info@heritageassociation.org.