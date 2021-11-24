Thanksgiving dinner
SEBRING — On Nov. 25, a Thanksgiving drive-through dinner will be held at Heartland Christian Academy, 1160 Persimmon Ave. (corner of Kenilworth Boulevard). Heartland Christian, Preshetta Simmons and Marquitisha Packer are partnering to provide a free dinner to those who are in need and alone for this special holiday. This hot meal will include ham, macaroni and cheese, yellow rice, yams, green beans, stuffing, corn bread, rolls, cranberry sauce and dessert. A special gift bag containing personal items will also be given. Drop-off location is Heartland Christian Academy. For further information, call Mrs. “H” at Heartland Academy, 863-451-1173; Preschetta Simmons, 863-253-9179; or Marquitisha Packer, 863-451-6283.
Thanksgiving dinner at South Oak
LAKE PLACID — First Baptist Church of Lake Placid will serve Thanksgiving dinner from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, at 125 S. Oak St. in Lake Placid. RSVP to the church office by Nov. 22 by calling 863-465-3721.
Office closed
SEBRING — The Highlands News-Sun office will be closed Thursday and Friday to allow employees to spend more time with their families this holiday season. Those wishing to place obituaries in the Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday or Monday editions should do so today. A customer service representative will be available Friday morning for circulation inquiries.
Sebring Village dance
SEBRING — Sebring Village 55+ Community is hosting a dance on Nov. 27 from 7:30-10:30 p.m. If you like to dance and have a good time, join us as we dance to the music of Harry Havery. Tickets are $7 each. Contact Carol Colon at 717-321-5045 or Joan Boldon at 410-570-0692 for tickets. BYOB and snacks. Sebring Village is at 4343 Schumacher Road.
AP Christmas parade
AVON PARK — The annual Avon Park Christmas Parade will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, down Main Street. The annual parade will be preceded this year by the inaugural Lighting of the Gazebo at 6:30 p.m. that will feature a lighted star and plenty of lights. Sponsored by the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce and the City of Avon Park.
Ladies of a Loss to meet
SEBRING — Ladies of a Loss (LOL) will meet at Homer’s Restaurant at 1000 Sebring Square on the last Monday of each month. Our meeting for Nov. 29 will be at 2 p.m. in the private room. There is no cost to join as a widow, you have already paid the price. If you have lost a spouse, significant other, or a child, we all understand what it is like to be at a loss at this point in our lives. Sharing God’s love, and our sister’s hearts will be enjoyed. We plan events and activities for the month to share together. For more information, call 317-402-0914.
Tanglewood dance eventSEBRING — Saturday, Dec. 4, the Tanglewood Dance Committee presents “Paisley Craze”, a 5-piece rockadelic 1960s band playing your favorites and covering the wide range of styles from that historic decade. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Dance is from 7-10 p.m. at the Tanglewood Clubhouse, 1600 Tanglewood Circle (enter using US Hwy. 27 entrance). Cost is $10 at the door. The public is welcome. Bring your own beverages and snacks. Ice provided.
Washington Heights big yard saleSEBRING — Saturday, Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., a very large family bazaar/yard sale will be held in the open field across from Bountiful Blessings Church on M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. Vendors are welcome, no fees for tables. This is the first annual event for this family occasion, so let’s bring the community together. For further information, call Ada McGowan, 863-381-5485.
First Presbyterian Christmas bazaarLAKE PLACID — The Women’s Ministry of First Presbyterian Church, Lake Placid, is holding their annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, December 4th from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be held in the Genesis Center at 218 E. Belleview St. The ladies of the church’s beautiful handmade quilts will be the star of this bazaar, but we will also have various vendors, a bake sale and soup bar and Christmas decorations for purchase.
St. John Church Christmas bazaarSEBRING — On Saturday, Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., The St. John United Methodist Church presents their Christmas Town Bazaar. Everyone is welcome. Location is the church at 33631 Grand Prix Drive (behind Walmart). For further information, call 863-382-1736.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus at JacarandaAVON PARK — From Dec. 4-23, come and enjoy the holiday decor throughout the Jacaranda Hotel and starting Dec. 7, dinner at the Jacaranda Restaurant. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and their sleigh will be there, so bring your camera! Location is 19 East Main Street. For dinner hours, reservations and more information, call 863-453-2211.
HCA presents artist exhibitsAVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance presents the works of Artist, David Zeller Saturday, Dec. 4 from 12-2 p.m., at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum located on the 2nd floor of the Community Center at 310 W. Main St. Each month, HCA will sponsor a member artist exhibit. The exhibit will open with a reception where you can meet the artist, enjoy some refreshments and purchase the artwork of your choice. We do ask that you leave your purchase in the exhibit until the end of the month so others can enjoy it. For further information, call 863-414-578.
Shuffleboard eventSEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club is holding a shuffleboard tournament Dec. 4 at their location at 333 Pomegranate Ave. The Florida Senior Games are presented by Humana. For more information and to register, please visit FloridaSeniorGames.com prior to Nov. 15.
Woman’s Club tourSEBRING — On Saturday, Dec. 4, come join the Woman’s Club of Sebring for the Christmas Tour of Lights on the Jungle Queen Dinner Cruise at Fort Lauderdale. We will journey down the Intercoastal Waterway to see the Christmas lights. The cruise includes an all you can eat barbecue dinner of baby back ribs, chicken and peel and eat shrimp with all the fixings. Live music and a show are provided. Departure aboard a comfortable bus departs from Winn Dixie South, Sebring at 3 p.m. Reservations $120 per person for guests and $110 per member and one guest. This includes transportation, boat tour, dinner, show and tips. There is a cash bar at the restaurant to purchase drinks. Please respond to womanclubsebring@gmail.com. Reservations can be canceled for a full refund by Nov. 27.
Holiday Home & Garden TourLAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club presents the Eleventh Annual Holiday Home and Garden Tour Saturday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Several beautifully decorated homes and meticulously maintained gardens are featured in the tour. You may bring an ornament to add to our “Giving Tree” located at the Holiday Cafe to be donated to a needy family for Christmas. The Holiday Cafe will be open at 10 a.m. and is located at the Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Avenue in Lake Placid and will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. Tickets available from Garden Club members for $15 donation. To reserve tickets, call Sally at 863-243-3576 or Brenda at 561-201-2130. Tickets are also available the day of the event at the Holiday Cafe located at Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Ave. Proceeds support scholarships, camperships and sponsorships for local youth. This event is COVID-19 compliant and will be following county guidelines.
Highlands Concert Band performsLAKE PLACID — The Highlands County Concert Band celebrates 45 years of great music with two Christmas concerts this year. Monday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. the band, directed by Tony Juliano, will perform at the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview St. Thursday, Dec. 9, also at 7 p.m. the band will perform at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center at South Florida State College, U.S. 27, Avon Park. The band will perform many familiar Christmas songs, including Sleigh Ride, Silent Night and other Christmas favorites. Everyone is invited to join the Concert Band for “The Spirit of Christmas” concerts. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Artist RoundtableAVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) will conduct a roundtable event on Monday, Dec. 13 from 6-8 p.m. at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, located on the 2nd floor of the Community Center at 310 W. Main St. The event will feature discussion regarding “what we would like to see happening”. There will also be an exchange of ideas, a sharing of product information, an opportunity to socialize, and planning future activities such as demonstrations, guest speakers, art classes, social gatherings, etc. For further information, call 863-414-1578.
Holiday Art Camp for KidsSEBRING — The Highlands Art League is holding an art camp for kids over the holidays. The first one is for the week Dec. 27-31, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for children ages 7-12. The theme is “nature”. All materials will be furnished, but bring your own lunch. Cost is $120 for the week. The second one is for the week Jan. 3-7, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for children ages 7-12. The theme is mixed media and speakers will be in to talk with the kids. The cost for this week is also $120 for the week, with all materials furnished. Bring your own lunch. The location is 352 W. Center Ave., behind the Library. Call to register at 863-385-5312.
Horseshoe League starts
SEBRING — The Highlands County Horseshoe League meets every Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. at the courts on the corner of Pomegranate and Pine Streets. Pitching starts at 9:30. The cost is $25 for the entire season which ends the third week in March, with a banquet held the week after. For further information, call Keith Shafer at 517-256-8224.
Scribblers & Scribes to meet
SEBRING — The Scribblers and Scribes writing group meets from 1-4 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month, at Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. to share work and review. Attendees are asked to call 828-254-0904 or 863-273-4340 to see if space is available. The purpose is to help writers get published and avoid scams. Writers are invited to bring samples of their work to share. We are not a critique group. Masks or vaccine cards are required.
Democratic Party meetings
SEBRING — The Democratic Party of Highlands County will have their general membership meetings every first Monday of the month at 6 p.m., and their executive committee every fourth Monday at 6 p.m. at party headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway. For further information, call 863-385-8601 or visit democratsofhighlandscounty.org.
Highlands County Concert Band
SEBRING — The band rehearses every Monday at 7 p.m. under the direction of Tony Juliano at the Sebring High School band room. All musicians are welcome. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Scribes Night Out
SEBRING — What’s your story? Whatever it is, we want to hear it. There is no charge or dues. Bring your poems, short stories, novels and non-fiction stories. We are a group of friendly published and unpublished writers who wish to foster the joy of writing. All persons over 18 are welcome to join. We meet the second and fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Weigle house across the parking lot of the Sebring library. For more information leave a message for Art Lefkowitz 863 273-7046 or 863 385-1554.
Woodcarvers’ Club
SEBRING — The Highlands Woodcarvers’ Club meets on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. at the Sebring Recreation Club in Downtown Sebring, 333 Pomegranate. They are always welcoming new members. For further information, call Dan Noble at 616-430-8806.
Sebring Lions meetings
SEBRING — The Sebring Lions Breakfast Club will meet at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Havana Restaurant and Bakery, 2912 U.S. 27 North in Sebring. If interested in becoming a Lion, you are welcome to join us for breakfast!
Lake Placid Depot Museum
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Depot Museum at 12 Park Ave. is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other hours for group tours available by calling 863-465-1775. Come learn about the wonderful history of the Caladium Capital of the World.
Palms Foundation annual meetingSEBRING — The Palms Foundation of Sebring, Inc. will hold their annual business meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Palms Foundation office at 342 Poinsettia Ave., Suite 206. A summary of the Foundation’s 2021 activities and a slate of 2022 officers and board members will be presented and approved. For more information, call the Palms Foundation office, 863-314-9400.