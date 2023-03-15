Notice: “We will do our best to get your announcement in as space permits. But the only way to guarantee publication is to purchase an ad.”
AARP Smart Driver Class
SEBRING — AARP offers its Smart Driver Program from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. Complete this class in one day (six hours). There will be no driving or written test. Participants may get a possible discount on their car insurance, good for three years. The class will be held at St. Agnes Episcopal Church, 3840 Lakeview Drive. To register, call Alfred Nolton at 863-385-4813.
Children’s Museum event
SEBRING — There will be a special event from 4-7 p.m. every third Thursday of the month for children at the Children’s Museum of the Highlands titled “We are one! Celebrating our Differences”. All are sensory students and therapists are invited. This free event is provided in part by the Mason G. Smoak Foundation and 4Goals. Location is 219 N. Ridgewood Drive. For more information, call 863-451-5385.
Coin Club meeting
SEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U. S. 27 North. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. Presentation will be “Coins I Should Have Bought”. Social distancing is in place; guests will need to bring and wear a mask if not fully vaccinated.
Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser
SEBRING — The Sebring Historical Society is hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Clovelly House event center, 1971 Lakeview Drive. Dine in or carry out. Cost is $10 if you call 863-471-2522 to make reservations in advance, or $12 at the door.
St. Patrick’s Day dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a St. Patrick’s Day dance from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at the Sunshine RV Resort on State Road 70, east of U.S. 27. Ed Richey will call MS/PLUS. Recorded rounds. Square dance or casual attire. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Sebring Hills dinner & bingo
SEBRING — Sebring Hills will have its St. Patrick’s Day dinner and bingo at the clubhouse at 200 Lark Ave. on Friday. Tickets are now on sale for $30 per person ($25 for members). Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Dinner is at 5 p.m. Menu includes corned beef and cabbage, dessert, drink, full bingo pack including one of each special. Everyone welcome. Note: Bingo will be held Thursdays, March 9, 16, 23 and 30. Doors open at 4:30 for full kitchen; bingo cards on sale at 5 p.m.; bingo starts at 6 p.m.
Shrine Club dinner
AVON PARK — The Highlands Shrine Club, 2604 SR 17 South, will host a spaghetti dinner from 4-6 p.m. Friday. Cost $10 each. Menu includes garden salad, spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, beverage and dessert. The event will be an eat-in or take-out meal. After the meal, bingo will be played by dinner guests. For questions, call 863-382-2208.
Highlands Ridge Chorale Concert
AVON PARK & SEBRING — The Highlands Ridge Chorale proudly presents its spring concert: “Music Made in America” by American composers. There will be two performances: Saturday at 7 p.m. at Founders Hall in Highlands Ridge; and Sunday at 4 p.m. at St. Johns United Methodist Church, 3214 Grand Prix Drive. There is no charge, but donations are accepted and appreciated.
Moose big breakfast
AVON PARK — Moose Lodge 2494 will host a $9 all-you-can-eat breakfast at 1318 W. Bell St. from 8-11 a.m. Sunday. Breakfast is first and third Sunday every month and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit with gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public. All proceeds for Moose Legion Fund.
Masons Lodge BBQ lunch
SEBRING — Sebring Moose Lodge No. 249 will serve a delicious all-you-can-eat barbecue chicken lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost $12 each. Menu: chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert, and beverage. Dining room is open, and take-out is available also. The lodge is on the corner of Home Avenue and Sebring Parkway.
Tanglewood presents Sting & Police music
SEBRING — On Sunday, Tanglewood will present New Day Sting and Police Tribute, with music from the reggae tinged new wave of the 1970s to the jazz and pop styling of Sting’s electric solo catalog. Advance tickets are $20; $25 at the door. The community is across from Denny’s Restaurant on U.S. 27. Show is 7 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Concert Band performances
LAKE PLACID & AVON PARK — The Highlands County Concert Band will perform “Wave the Flag, It’s Patriotic” at the Genesis Center in Lake Placid at 7 p.m. Monday. On Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m., the band will perform at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College in Avon Park. The 60-person band is under the direction of Tony Juliano. For more information, call 863-386–855.
Audubon Society to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands County Audubon Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine, 111 Lake Josephine Drive. Dr. Paul Gray, Audubon Florida’s science coordinator for the Everglades Restoration Program, will present “Recovery Efforts for Everglades Snail Kites and Florida Grasshopper Sparrows,” which are two of the most endangered species in south Florida. For additional information, contact 863-599-0124.
Drive-Thru Food DistributionSEBRING — Thursday, March 23 at 9:30 a.m., Samaritan’s Touch Care Center in partnership with The Freedom Church is holding this free food distribution for those in need. Location is 3015 Herring Ave. For more information, call 863-471-1870.
Square DanceLAKE PLACID — Thursday, March 23 from 7 — 9 p.m. The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host its last dance of the season at the Sunshine RV Resort on State Road 70 East of U.S. 27. Ralph Peacock will call MS/PLUS. Casual or square dance attire. Visitors always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Student Entrepreneur ClassesVIRTUAL — iTrain Now is starting virtual classes in their “Young CEO Entrepreneurship Program” on April 15, with advance registration required prior to March 24. Registration fee is $30; includes five classes, workbook & popup booth. Register online at: www.iTrainNow.org. For questions, call 863-271-4550.
Orchid ShowSEBRING — Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Orchid Society of Highlands County will host the 17th annual orchid show. The AOS-judged show will be held at the Bert H. Harris Ag Center at George Blvd. & U.S. 27. For more information call Marlen at 863-446-0189.
Fabulous Florida Women Humanities lectureAVON PARK — Sunday, March 26 at 3 p.m., the Avon Park Historical Society is hosting a Florida Humanities lecture entitled “Fabulous, Feisty Florida Females: More Than Orange Blossoms”, presented by Carrie Sue Ayvar. Stories of strong, courageous women helped build, form, shape and develop Florida — strong women like Julia Tuttle, known as the Mother of Miami, or Mary McCleod Bethune, daughter of enslaved parents who went on to become an advisor to several U.S. presidents, and other brave women. Location is the Avon Park Community Center at 310 W. Main Street. There is no admission charge. For any questions, call 813-482-4868.
Lakesharks Phlocking for RCMA ChildrenSEBRING — Sunday, March 26 from 3 — 6 p.m. Heartland Lakesharks will be holding our monthly Phlocking at Caddyshack Bar and Grill at 3122 Golfview Road. Our friend, Trop Rocker Don Middlebrook will provide the entertainment. We’re collecting Easter goodies for RCMA children. Needed are chocolate bunnies, peeps, bubbles, plastic grass, small toys, puzzles, coloring books and crayons, and toothbrushes. The public is invited, so please bring your friends and neighbors.
Mt. Dora Boat TourSEBRING & MT. DORA — Wednesday, April 5, Sebring Historical Society presents a Mt. Dora Premier Boat Tour and the Howey Mansion tour. Bus leaves Weigel House, on Lakeview Drive next to Sebring Library, at 8 a.m. and returns at 5:15 p.m. Cost is $179 per person and includes: bus transportation, two hour boat tour, lunch, tax & gratuity, docent tour of Howey Mansion (not handicap accessible) and driver gratuity. Make checks payable to Sebring Historical Society at time of reservation. For reservation, contact Jim Pollard at 863-471-2522; email: info@sebringhistoricalsociety.org. Tickets are transferable. No refunds after March 22.
Florida Humanities LectureAVON PARK — Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m., the Avon Park Historical Society will welcome Craig Pittman, who has written thousands of stories and columns about the “glorious weirdness of his native state” (i.e. Florida!) You’ll hear his stories about mermaids, con men, fugitives, gator wrestlers, iguanas, python hunters and more. This is the third in the Florida Humanities series hosted this year by APHS. Location is the Avon Park Community Center at 310 W. Main Street. There is no admission charge. For any questions, call 813-482-4868.
Children’s Friendship PartyAVON PARK — Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m., American Legion Post 69 is holding a child awareness month Children’s Friendship Party, at 1301 West Bell St. There will be games, face painting, pizza, ice cream, children’s resources and a book reading and signing by Cindy Lair, author of “What is a friend”. All children are welcome.
1st Annual Sebring Health and Beauty ConventionSEBRING — Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10 a.m., South Beach Beauty Academy is proud to announce the 1st Annual Sebring Health and Beauty Convention. This convention will include businesses from central Florida like salons and spas, tanning, dental, plastic surgery, Botox, permanent makeup, fitness and wellness centers, healthy food options and much more. Location is the Jack Stroup Civic Center. FREE and open to the public. Booth rentals, stage time and sponsorships available! Follow our event page to see all upcoming updates on this convention. For more information, call 863-212-0329.
Child and adult food program.SEBRING — Change of Pace is sponsoring the USDA Child and Adult Food Program at their location, 4514 Hammock Road (inside Sebring Christian Church). Meals will be available at no separate charge to enrolled eligible participants. For more information, contact Change of Pace at 863-382-1188 or email info@changeofpacefl.com
GriefShare free seminarSEBRING — Saturday Jan. 7, at 2 to 4 p.m. GriefShare will sponsor a free seminar called, Loss Of A Spouse. Also starting Jan. 9, 2 — 4 p.m. or 6 — 8 p.m. a continuing 13 week grief support group. Call to register 863-385-1024 at Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road.
GriefShare support groupAVON PARK — Beginning Monday, Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. until noon, the Avon Park Lakes Baptist church is hosting a GriefShare Support Group, a continuing 13 week session. To register, call the church at 863-452-6556. Church is at 2600 N. Highlands Blvd. The group will meet in the 5000 Building.
Wordsmiths meetAVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths Chapter of the Florida Writers Association meets at the Avon Park Public Library every Friday from 1-4 p.m. This is a critique group for writers of original fiction and non-fiction. There are no fees, and membership in FWA is not required. We welcome published and unpublished writers, 18 and older, who wish to improve their writing skills and learn more about the craft of writing. For more information, contact Suzanna at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Free mental health counselingSEBRING — Samaritan’s Touch Care Center is accepting appointments for counseling for depression, anxiety, or needing someone to talk to. The location is 3015 Herring Ave. (across from Comcast). Call 863-471-1870 to see if you qualify for free counseling.
Community services opportunitiesSEBRING — The Highlands County Association for Family and Community is meeting each Monday morning from 9 — 11 a.m. at the extension office in the Bert Harris Agricultural Building on George Blvd. (corner of U.S. 27). We are a group of people who are doing things for our community. You are invited to come out and see what we do. For more information, visit justpenny44@hotmail.com or call the extension office at 863-402-6540. We are associated with the University in Gainesville.
Plant Based Lifestyle GroupSEBRING — Learn vegan, uncooked creations using fresh, organic produce, no oils, no grains. Enjoy the prepared foods, recipes and share healthy information. Group meets the second Thursday each month. Call Bren Bruner at 863-385-5413 for information.
Tax Prep Volunteers NeededSEBRING AND AVON PARK — Two free income tax preparation sites are looking for volunteers to assist in preparing and filing Federal and State income tax returns one or two days a week from Feb. to mid-April, 2022. Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring and Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main Street in Avon Park are VITA/TCE sites (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance/Tax Counseling for the Elderly). Volunteers receive free tax preparation training with materials provided by the IRS. In addition to tax preparers, volunteers are also needed to sign in clients and help organize paperwork. For more information, call either of the two local coordinators. For Sebring call John Harbaugh 863-658-1192; and for Avon Park call Linda Pomeroy at 607-434-8208.
Disabled Veterans Network needs driversSEBRING — The Veterans transportation network is looking for volunteers to drive the Vans assigned to Sebring VA Clinic. Volunteers need a valid license, and be able to drive from Sebring to one of the 3 medical centers we are assigned to. You do not need to be a veteran. Please, if you have free time and would like to donate your time to our local veterans, become a VTN Driver. Contact Ken Steele @ 954-895-0504 for more information.