Caregiver Connections Seminar set

SEBRING — The Alzheimer’s Association will present a seminar of information from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, at Change of Pace, 4514 Hammock Road, regarding caregiver stress, effective communication, dementia-related behaviors, hospice, palliative care, home care, elder law, Veteran’s benefits, senior resources and more. Lunch provided by Change of Pace. Gifts given to all caregivers who attend. Door prize available. RSVP to 800-272-3900 or corachangeofpace@gmail.com.

