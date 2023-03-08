Caregiver Connections Seminar set
SEBRING — The Alzheimer’s Association will present a seminar of information from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, at Change of Pace, 4514 Hammock Road, regarding caregiver stress, effective communication, dementia-related behaviors, hospice, palliative care, home care, elder law, Veteran’s benefits, senior resources and more. Lunch provided by Change of Pace. Gifts given to all caregivers who attend. Door prize available. RSVP to 800-272-3900 or corachangeofpace@gmail.com.
HAII to hold luncheon
SEBRING — The Heartland American-Israeli Initiative (HAII) will meet at 11:45 a.m., Wednesday, March 8, at Chicane’s Restaurant in Sebring (corner of Golfview Drive and U.S. 27). Everyone orders their own lunch off the menu. The guest speaker will be David Smith. His topic is “Israel Today and How It Affects Your Life and Health.” It is open to the public.
Scholarship fundraiser scheduled
SEBRING — The Garden Club of Sebring is holding its annual Card Party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, March 9, at the Jack Stroup Civic Center next to the Sebring Public Library. This is a fundraiser for a scholarship for a Highlands County graduating senior. Everyone should bring their own cards or board games. For details or reservations, email glofrances@gmail.com or call 863-381-3180 and leave a message.
Church plans yard sale
SEBRING — St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church is sponsoring a huge thrift store yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, March 10, in Buttonwood Bay, at 541 Cottonwood Drive in Sebring. A wide variety of items include clothing, housewares, and jewelry. All donations are given to six local charities. For details, call the church office at 863-465-0051.
Lions Club collecting eye glasses
SEBRING — The Sebring Breakfast Lions Club will be at Publix Supermarket, 3610 U.S. 27 N., Sebring, in Fairmont Plaza, all day long on Saturday, March 11, collecting used eyeglasses and taking donations for the Lions Sight projects. The club meets at 7 a.m., the first and third Thursday of every month at the Havana Cafe in the Fairmont Plaza. Everyone is welcome to attend For questions, call 740-373-8500.
Heartland Pops concert slated
FROSTPROOF — The Heartland Pops will perform their final concert of the season at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 11, in the Ramon Theater, 15 Wall Street. For information, call 863-368-2999 and leave a message for a return call.
Garden club selling plants
AVON PARK — Avon Park Founders Garden Club will hold a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, March 11, at the Avon Park Public Library. All plants grown by club members. Also for sale are Christmas decorations and baked goods. Funds raised will be used to send school aged children to Camp Wekiva, a camp that teaches young people about ecological issues. For more information, call 863-425-1927.
Gem & Mineral Club meets
AVON PARK — The Highlands Gem & Mineral Club will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 14, at their new location, Avon Park Community Center, 310 W. Main St. (take elevator to second floor and go to far end of the room). Subject this week will be “Michigan’s Rocks, Metals, and Fossils.” March birthstones are aquamarine and bloodstone. For more information, call 863-453-7054 and leave a message.
AARP Smart Driver Class
SEBRING — AARP offers its Smart Driver Program from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 15, at St. Agnes Episcopal Church, 3840 Lakeview Dr., Sebring. Complete this class in one day (six hours). There will be no driving or written test. Participants may get a possible discount on their car insurance, good for three years. To register, call Alfred Nolton at 863-385-4813.