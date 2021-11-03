Horseshoe League starts
SEBRING — The Highlands County Horseshoe League started its new season Tuesday, Nov. 2 and meets every Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. at the courts on the corner of Pomegranate and Pine streets. Pitching starts at 9:30. The cost is $25 for the entire season, which ends the third week in March, with a banquet held the week after. For further information, call Keith Shafer at 517-256-8224.
Republican Women meet
AVON PARK — The monthly meeting of the Highlands Republican Women’s Network will be on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at noon, at The Jacaranda Hotel, 19 E. Main St. The speaker is Kim Farabee, executive director for Choices Family Resource Center. Farabee will be speaking on now being able to provide ultrasounds to those women most vulnerable. Farabee will also provide an update on some pro life cases that are before the Supreme Court. Men are welcome. RSVP by calling 863-633-0375.
Church yard sale
SEBRING — Living Waters Church of God is having a huge yard sale at 4571 Sparta Road, Sebring, on Friday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon. Any questions? Call 863-385-8772.
Indoor yard sale
AVON PARK — VFW Post 9853 will have an indoor yard sale from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at 75 N. Olivia Drive in Avon Park. Sale is open to the public. Donations can be dropped off at the Post or call for pick up: Betty Martin at 863-453-6230 or Beverly Schenk at 863-258-3771.
54th annual Arts and Crafts Festival
SEBRING — The Highlands Art League presents the 54th annual Arts and Crafts Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in historic Downtown Sebring on the Circle. There will be art and crafts for sale, food, kids activities, live entertainment and demonstrations.
Depot Museum
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Depot Museum needs volunteers to pull weeds, rake and transplant plants. The event is Saturday, Nov. 6, from 8-10 a.m., so mark it on your calendar. Wear old clothes and bring gardening gloves and a drink.
Trash — Treasure sale
SEBRING — St. John United Methodist Church will have a trash-treasure sale Friday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. until noon. Lunch will be served. Location is 33631 Grand Prix Drive (behind Sebring Walmart). For more information, call 863-382-1736.
NAACP Veterans Day Lunch
AVON PARK — The Highlands County NAACP Veterans Affairs Committee will host the NAACP Veterans Day Lunch Celebration at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Southside Veterans Gardens, at the intersection of Tulane Drive and South Verona Avenue in Avon Park. There will be food, music and a guest speaker.
Fundraiser Big Dance
SEBRING — On Saturday, Nov. 6 from 7-10 p.m. at Tanglewood on U.S. 27 North, featuring George Durham and Company, will be a fundraiser dance for Mike Woods, who is dealing with severe medical issues, medical bills, and heavy family responsibilities. Sponsor for the event is “Pay it Forward,” a group within Tanglewood that helps deserving people in need. There is a huge cash payout in a 50/50 raffle and over 150 prizes. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the door without attending the dance, but you need to be present to win cash. No need to be present to win the prizes. Dance is open to the public and admission is $10 at the door. For further information, contact Penny Irilli at 863-835-1435.
Kiwanis Trash & Treasure sale
AVON PARK — The Kiwanis Aktion Club will sponsor a fall Trash & Treasure Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Ridge Area Arc, 4352 Independence St. (off College Drive). You can rent an 8-by-8-foot space with one 8-foot table provided for $10 to sell your items. You can bring more tables, a tent or chairs if you choose. All spaces will be set up outside. Event will happen rain or shine. Set up begins at 7 a.m. Deadline to enter is Nov. 5. Tables will be spaced apart for social distancing. Aktion Club will be selling hot dogs and drinks to help with the Christmas Toy Drive for local needy children. If you have items to donate to the club to sell, call Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438. We can pick them up or you can drop them off.
Cindy Rose Eaton Reception
AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance presents the exhibit of Cindy Rose Eaton for the month of November at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum. Reception for Cindy Rose Eaton will be held on Nov. 6 from 12-2 p.m. The public is welcome to attend and the artist will be there at this time. The Peter Powell Roberts Museum is at 310 W. Main St., Avon Park. Entrance is in the back of the building and the event is upstairs.
Larsen House Grand Opening
AVON PARK — There will be Christmas all year at Larsen House, at 2375 Lake Lillian Drive in Avon Park Lakes. The grand opening of this special place will be on Sunday, Nov. 7 from 1-4 p.m. Both the Larsen Christmas House and the nearby Twice is Nice Shoppe feature sales of gently used toys, many Christmas items, clothes, furniture and collectibles that will be sold to fund the Adventist Community Service food bank to benefit Highlands County residents. Regular hours for both stores are Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For further information, contact Jeannette Zesch at 863-512-4255.
Tanglewood show & dance
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m., Tanglewood Resort presents in their theater clubhouse The Atlantic Boys. This is an audience-friendly group guaranteed to get you dancing in the aisles. Tickets are $15 at the door. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Refreshments available for purchase. Location is 3000 Tanglewood Parkway (off U.S. 27); main gate will be open for entrance into the community.