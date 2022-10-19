Fusion Fest of Art & Culture

AVON PARK — Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., vendors are invited to join a celebration of the diversity of cultures with food, music, dance and art on Museum Avenue. Space is available for arts and crafts and food; and promotional space is available for non-profits, businesses, performers, artists and cultural costumes. For more information, call 941-321-9222. Vendor registration can be found at heartlandculturalalliance.org.

Recommended for you