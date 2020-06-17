Moose Lodge 2494 Breakfast
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Moose Lodge 2494 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, June 21, at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is first and third Sunday every month. The cost is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public; all proceeds for Moose Legion fund.
Highlands County Tea Party meets
SEBRING — Kyle Green and Jerome Kasabowski, both candidates for the Clerk of Courts seat, will be guest speakers at the Tuesday, June 23 meeting of the Highlands County Tea Party. The group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Vietnam Veterans of America Center, 33565 Grand Prix Drive, behind Walmart. Social distancing will be invoked. Attendees are asked to wear a mask.
The Elliott Team hosts double-feature
A drive-in theater double-feature event is being planned by The Elliott Team on June 27. The movies to be shown will be “Monsters Inc.” and “Men in Black.” Free for Highlands County residents. Registration is required on The Elliott Team Special Events Facebook page to reserve your parking spot.
Selfie Scavenger Hunt
SEBRING — Discover Downtown Sebring through a Social Distancing Selfie Scavenger Hunt. Chance to win up to $50 in gift cards to the Sebring Soda Shop. The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 27.