Halloween 5k
AVON PARK — Ridge Area Arc is going virtual with their Halloween 5k fundraising event this year. Participants can log their miles through the month of October. Virtual runs put the participant in charge of how they experience the event and when and how they run or walk it. Weather isn’t a problem either or they can even choose to complete their race in the comfort of being indoors on a treadmill to get their miles in. Beginning Oct. 1, registered participants can log their miles on designated treadmills at Planet Fitness inside Lakeshore Mall. The 11th annual fundraising event, coordinated by Chet Brojek, will benefit Ridge Area Arc. Runner medals will be mailed after the race. Register online: runsignup.com/Race/FL/AvonPark/RidgeareaArc VirtualHalloween5k
Ridin’ with Biden event
SEBRING — The Democratic Executive Committee of Highlands County will host their Ridin’ With Biden caravan event beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3. The caravan will meet at Democratic HQ, 4216 Sebring Parkway at 9 a.m. to prepare and decorate vehicles. We will depart from our Sebring Parkway Headquarters at 10 a.m. and travel through Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid. Depending on weather conditions, the caravan will make varying stops in the three cities to talk with voters and provide info. We will end at approximately noon.
Highlands Gem and Mineral Club will meet in November
SEBRING — The October meeting for the Highlands Gem and Mineral Club is canceled due to the coronavirus. The first meeting of the year will be Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the Sebring Parkway Church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway, in Sebring. For more information call 863-453-7054.
All-you-can-eat breakfast
AVON PARK — Moose Lodge 2494 will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, at 1318 W. Bell Street. Breakfast is the first and third Sunday of every month. Cost is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public and all Proceeds For Moose Legion Fund.
Master Gardner plant sale
SEBRING — The Highlands County Master Gardener Volunteers will hold a Plant Sale by appointment on Oct. 13, at the Bert J Harris Agricultural Center. There is a great inventory of beautiful plants, including native plants, edible plants and ornamentals. There will also be plants that attract butterflies and bees. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed, and spaces will be limited. You must call 863-402-6540 to schedule your appointment if you would like to attend this sale. The Agricultural Center is at 4509 W George Blvd. at the flashing light on U.S. 27 south of Sebring. The sale will be on the back west corner of the building.
LP Garden Club to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Oct. 14 meeting of the Lake Placid Garden Club will be held at Stuart Park. Refreshments and social at 9 a.m. and meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Please wear a face mask until seated, practice social distancing and bring a chair. Monthly meetings are held the second Wednesday of each month from September through May. For information, call Sharon at 863-531-0060.
10th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — Make plans now to attend the Lake Placid Garden Club’s 10th annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. Several beautifully decorated homes and meticulously maintained gardens are featured in the tour. If you choose, bring an ornament to add to our “Giving Tree” located at the Holiday Café and it will be donated to a needy family in time for Christmas. The Holiday Café will be open at 11:30 a.m. and is located at the Women’s Club, 10 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid, and will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. Tickets are available for a $15 donation. This event is COVID-19 compliant, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.