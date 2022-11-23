Paisley Craze at Hammock Park
SEBRING — On Saturday, Nov. 26, from 7-9 p.m., Paisley Craze will launch the Music in the Park concert series with their 1960s and ‘70s anthology of music featuring the British invasion, the Beach Boys, Motown, Stax, and West Coast Rock! Paisley Craze, a five-member group based on Florida’s West Coast, has toured the country from Memphis, Tennessee, to Austin, Texas. For residents with visiting family and friends, this concert is sure to provide some great entertainment. Admission is $10 per adult; children age 12 and younger with paying adults are free. Park entry is $6 per vehicle with up to eight people; fees waived after 6 p.m. on concert nights. No pets allowed. Food and beverages by food trucks and Hammock Inn Camp Store. Highlands Hammock State Park is at 5931 Hammock Road.
Ladies of a Loss to meet
SEBRING — Monday, Nov. 28, Ladies of a Loss will meet at two different locations. There is no cost to join as a widow, you have already paid the price. If you have lost a spouse, significant other, or a child, we all understand what it is like to be at a loss at this point in our lives. Sharing God’s love, and our sister’s hearts will be enjoyed. We will be meeting at 10 a.m. at Dee’s Place in downtown Sebring and at 2 p.m. at Deep South Restaurant in Fairmount Plaza on U.S. 27. We plan events and activities for the month to share together. For more information, call 317-402-0914.
Orchid Society to meet
SEBRING — Monday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m., the Orchid Society of Highlands County will hold its monthly meeting at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). All orchid enthusiasts of all skill levels are welcome. For more information, contact Susie Whitehead at 863-381-0522 or www.orchidsocietyhighlands.org.
State certifies election results
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — The state Elections Canvassing Commission on Tuesday certified the results of the Nov. 8 elections, which further cemented the power of Florida Republicans. The commission, made up of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, met by phone and certified the results with no discussion. The elections included DeSantis winning re-election and Republicans winning all state Cabinet seats and expanding majorities in the Legislature and congressional delegation.
Citizens policy total nears 1.13 million
TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. added about 8,000 policies last week, with its total nearing 1.13 million. Data posted on the Citizens website said it had 1,129,154 policies as of Friday, up from 1,121,114 policies a week earlier and 1,116,690 policies two weeks earlier. Customers have poured into Citizens during the past two years as private insurers have dropped policies and raised rates because of financial losses. As a comparison, Citizens, which was created as an insurer of last resort, had 532,788 policies on Nov. 30, 2020, and 741,420 policies on Nov. 30, 2021.
Single Seniors to meet
SEBRING — The Single Seniors group, for people age 65+, invites you to join them for a dessert social on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. at their new location, Recreation Center at Sun ‘N Lake, 3500 Edgewater Drive. Please bring a dessert. Donation is $10. Call 863-273-6476 if you have any questions.
Pancake breakfastSEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will have its fundraising pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Includes pancakes with or without blueberries, eggs with or without cheese, sausage or bacon, and coffee or juice. $6 for members, $7 non-members, $3 for children 10 and under and free for children under 3. Santa Claus will be at the breakfast to see the kiddos. Open to the public.