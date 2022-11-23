Paisley Craze at Hammock Park

SEBRING — On Saturday, Nov. 26, from 7-9 p.m., Paisley Craze will launch the Music in the Park concert series with their 1960s and ‘70s anthology of music featuring the British invasion, the Beach Boys, Motown, Stax, and West Coast Rock! Paisley Craze, a five-member group based on Florida’s West Coast, has toured the country from Memphis, Tennessee, to Austin, Texas. For residents with visiting family and friends, this concert is sure to provide some great entertainment. Admission is $10 per adult; children age 12 and younger with paying adults are free. Park entry is $6 per vehicle with up to eight people; fees waived after 6 p.m. on concert nights. No pets allowed. Food and beverages by food trucks and Hammock Inn Camp Store. Highlands Hammock State Park is at 5931 Hammock Road.

