Feeding Families Project
AVON PARK — The Aktion Club of Highlands County is in need of food donations to help with a Thanksgiving dinner for people in need this year. The club will buy turkeys. Aktion Club members will be collecting cash or non-perishable food items to donate, including instant potatoes, vegetables (corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, etc.), stuffing, cranberry sauce or any other items needed. Call 863-443-0438 prior to Nov. 18 to arrange for pick up or drop off of items.
Thanksgiving drive-thru dinner
SEBRING — On Thursday, Nov. 18, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Nu-Hope Elder Care and Duke Energy are sponsoring a drive-through Thanksgiving dinner at Grace Church of Sebring, 3599 Thunderbird Road (parking lot). Reservations were required by Monday, Nov. 8. This dinner is for seniors ages 60+.
Friends of Istokpoga semi-annual meeting
LORIDA — The Friends of Istokpoga announces its open and in person semi-annual fall membership meeting at the Lorida Community Center at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. Bring your neighbors or friends who live on or use the lake. Meeting open to the general public. Mask is optional. Speakers will be Geoffrey Lokuta and Carly Alihoff, biologists with Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). There will be an up-to-date PowerPoint presentation of the lake and will include weed control and the plantings of native plants, and possibly some numbers about the electrofishing by FWC. The new president, Jim Reed, will report on the future updated facilities at Windy Point and Istokpoga Park boat ramps. Representatives from other agencies will take questions at the meeting. Refreshments will be served beginning at 6:45 p.m. You can pay your 2021 dues at the door.
Shuffleboard event
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club is holding a shuffleboard tournament Dec. 4 at their location at 333 Pomegranate Ave. The Florida Senior Games are presented by Humana. For more information and to register, visit FloridaSeniorGames.com prior to Nov. 15.
Coin Club meets
SEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will hold a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U.S. 27 North. Members and non-members are welcome to attend. There will be a presentation on how to sell coins. This is particularly relevant if you have inherited a collection. Social distancing will be in place, and you will need to bring and wear a mask if you have not been fully vaccinated.
Free disinfectant giveaway
SEBRING — Samaritan’s Touch Care Center is giving away Clorox Total 360 disinfectant cleaner, gallon size, on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. until noon, at 3015 Herring Ave. For more information, call 863-471-1870.
Thanksgiving turkey giveaway
SEBRING — During the weekend of Nov. 20, The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. begins distribution of frozen turkeys and other non-perishable food items at 134 N. Ridgewood Drive, Suite 14. Call 863-633-0145 if in need. Donations are welcome.
Democratic Women’s Club meets
SEBRING — The Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County will meet Saturday, Nov. 20, at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway. Guest speaker will be Lizzie Robinson Jenkins, executive director, The Real Rosewood Foundation. Rosewood, a Black community, was destroyed by a white mob on Jan. 1, 1923. Jenkins will speak about what the foundation is doing to keep the memory of Rosewood alive. The club’s regular business meeting will follow her presentation. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Come early and enjoy coffee and light snacks. For further information, contact Susie Johnson, president, Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County, at 863-991-5593 or 863-385-0008.
Let it Grow Garden Festival and Plant Sale
SEBRING — The Master Gardeners of Highlands County is hosting the Let it Grow Garden Festival and Plant Sale on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agriculture Center at U.S. 27 and George Boulevard. The sale is full of vendors, music, door prizes, silent auction items, food, learning opportunities and how-to books. For further information, call 863-402-6540.
Tanglewood dance
SEBRING — Saturday, Nov. 20, the Joe Friday Band is appearing at the Tanglewood Clubhouse, 1600 Tanglewood Circle. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the dance from 7-10 p.m. $15 at the door. Open to the public. Enter using U.S. 27 entrance. Bring your own beverages and snacks. Ice provided.
Moose big breakfast
AVON PARK — Sunday, Nov. 21 from 8-11 a.m., Moose Lodge 2494 will host an $8 all-you-can-eat breakfast at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is first and third Sunday every month and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit with gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public. Proceeds for Moose Legion Fund.
BBQ chicken lunch
SEBRING — Sebring Masons Lodge No 249 will serve a delicious all-you-can-eat barbecue chicken lunch on Sunday, Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $10 each. The menu is chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and beverage. The dining room is available, and take out is available also. The Lodge is on the corner of Home Avenue and the Sebring Parkway.
Butterfly & Pollinators Club meets
SEBRING — The monthly meeting of the Central Florida Butterfly and Pollinators Club will be held Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. at the home of Jim and Linda Dubose, 10842 Shankhill Road, where a tour of the butterfly garden will be available. Refreshments will be served.