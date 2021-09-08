Classic Caladiums LLC hosts Annual Open House
AVON PARK — On Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10 and 11, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, Classic Caladiums will hold their annual open house for the public to enjoy. There will be a two-acre display garden filled with caladiums, planters and lifestyle areas; demonstration areas showing many ways to use caladiums; plant and bulb sale; tours of the unique three-acre warehouse showcasing bulb grading, curing and other unique processes; and farm tours showing the farm via tractor drawn wagon with a chance to see new caladium varieties and harvesting equipment. The address is 1315 State Road 64 West. For further information, call 863-453-0014. The Classic staff will be there to answer any questions you may have as you explore.
Heartland Beekeepers Association class on honey bees
SEBRING — A one-day class on honey bees and beekeeping will be held Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agriculture Center, 4509 George Blvd. This is in cooperation with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Science’s Extension of Highlands County and Highlands County Master Gardeners. Coffee and lunch are included. To register, call 863-402-6540.
Sebring Hills Association big breakfast
SEBRING — On Saturday, Sept. 11, from 8-10 a.m., the Sebring Hills Association is holding a fundraising pancake breakfast and is open to the public. The location is the Sebring Hills Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. The menu includes sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs with or without cheese, juice, coffee and all the pancakes you can eat, all for a low price of $6 for non-members and $5 for members. Children under 12 years, $3; under 3 years, free.
Sebring Hills Association Veterans group
SEBRING — Glenn West, with the Veterans Council of Highlands County, would like to form a group for veterans that will meet at the Sebring Hills Association clubhouse. The first meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 2:30 p.m. in the card room of the Clubhouse. For more information, please contact Glenn at 614-296-5881.
Ridge Coin Club meeting
SEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will hold a meeting Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U.S. 27 North, Sebring. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. There will be a presentation on three-cent silvers. Members and guests will be social distancing, and you will need to bring and wear a mask if you have not been fully vaccinated.
FSU vs Wake Fo
rest and Haywood Taylor Tribute Party
SEBRING — The Highlands Seminole Club will host a Tribute to Haywood Taylor and the FSU vs. Wake Forest game party at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Bufalucca’s, 7429 U.S. 27 North, across from Camper Corral. Come ready to cheer and celebrate. Guaranteed prizes, food, fun, and fellowship. Admission is free, but scholarship donations are welcome.
Sebring Hills Association fundraising breakfast
SEBRING — Saturday, Sept. 25, the fundraising breakfast from 8-11 a.m. will be a sausage, gravy and biscuit breakfast will be open to the public. It will be held at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse located at 200 Lark Avenue. The menu includes sausage, gravy and biscuits, juice, coffee and hash browns. All this delicious food for the low price of $6 non-members, $5 for members; children under 12 years, $3; under 3 years, free.
LakeSharks September Phlocking
SEBRING — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club will have its September Phlocking from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 at Caddyshack Bar and Grill, 3122 Golfview Road. Entertainment will be provided by “The Cabana Dogs,” a high energy modern beach rock band. They will be collecting items for Pawsitive Effects – dog and cat food (made in the USA), cat litter, leashes, collars, pet shampoo, flea/tick prevention, beds, blankets, toys, treats, pet crates. The public is welcome.
Central Florida Butterfly and Pollinator Club to meet
SEBRING — Join this club and continue your education into the world of butterflies and other important pollinators. Next meeting is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. Club will meet on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd., room 2. For further information, call 863-402-6540.
Spring Lake 50th Anniversary celebration
SPRING LAKE — On Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., the Spring Lake Property Association will present “Under the Oaks,” the 50th anniversary celebration of the community. Vendors, save the date to participate. There will be raffles, games, food trucks, exhibits, music and kids’ activities. It’s free. Location is Spring Lake Boulevard and U.S. 98, Pine Breeze Park Community Center. For further information, call 863-655-2230.
Ridge Area Arc’s Halloween 5k run/walk
SEBRING — MidFlorida Credit Union presents the Ridge Area Arc’s Halloween 5k on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 8 a.m. at Highlands Hammock State Park. The entry fee is $25. Goody bags for the first 100 registered and paid participants. Costume encouraged. Bring the whole family. Register online at ridgeareaarc.org.
Investiture ceremony
WINTER HAVEN — There will be an Investiture Ceremony for Circuit Judges Cassandra Denmark, Jennifer Swenson, Torea Spohr, Lori Winstead, Polk County Court Judge Kevin Kohl, and Polk County Court Judge Appointee at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Polk State College, Center for Public Safety, 1251 Jim Keene Blvd. in Winter Haven. Polk State College is in Phase III of its Return to Campus Plan. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks, practice social distancing, and follow health and safety guidance on campus. More information is available on polk.edu.
Let it Grow Garden Festival and Plant Sale
SEBRING — The Master Gardeners of Highlands County is hosting the Let it Grow Garden Festival and Plant Sale on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agriculture Center at U.S. 27 and George Boulevard. The sale is full of vendors, music, door prizes, silent auction items, food, learning opportunities and how-to books. For further information, call 863-402-6540.
Scribblers & Scribes to meet
SEBRING — The Scribblers and Scribes writing group meets from 1-4 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month, at Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. to share work and review. Attendees are asked to call 828-254-0904 or 863-273-4340 to see if space is available. The group’s purpose is to help writers get published and avoid scams. Writers are invited to bring samples of their work to share. This is not a critique group. Masks or vaccine cards are required.