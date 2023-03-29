Church Rummage Sale
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church at 1410 W. Avon Park Blvd. will host a rummage salej from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday for the Benevolent Department at Ridge Area SDA Church. Come by and support a wonderful cause.
Sebring Hills events
SEBRING — Sebring Hills is holding a breakfast, a plant sale and an Easter egg hunt from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, April 1. Breakfast includes unlimited pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage or bacon, coffee or juice. $10 for non-members, $8 for members, $4 for children 10 and under, children under 3 are free. Takeouts available for full price. Open to public. The Easter egg hunt will start about 10 a.m. at the clubhouse following the breakfast and the Easter Bunny will also be there. The clubhouse is at 400 Lark Ave.
Moose Big Breakfast
AVON PARK — Moose Lodge 2494 will host a $9 all-you-can-eat breakfast at 318 W. Bell St. starting at 8 a.m. Sunday. The breakfast is first and third Sunday every month and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit with gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public. All proceeds for Moose Legion Fund.
Tanglewood Rolling Stones Concert
SEBRING — Tanglewood will host the U.S. Rolling Stones tribute band in the Tanglewood Clubhouse on Sunday. The two leads portraying Mick Jagger and Keith Richards capture the looks and style of the Stones. Tickets available at the door for $25. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Dinner will be available for a nominal cost — menu is burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches and soda. For more information, call Donna Scorse at 863-273-6983.
Sebring Village show
SEBRING — Sebring Village, 4343 Schumacher Road, presents Kari Ringer in “The Downhome Darlings” at 7:30 a.m. Monday. Tickets are $12. Call for tickets: 717-321-5045 or 863-991-1350. Chelsea and Kari are two sassy gals with 30 years of theme park, cruise ship, regional theatre, and Broadway experience between them. It’s an eclectic variety show with every genre of music, quotable comedy and hilarious hijinks.
EAA Breakfast & Young Eagle FlightsSEBRING — Saturday, April 8 from 8 — 10:30 a.m., the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1240 is serving breakfast at the Aviation Development Center, Sebring Regional Airport. Follow the signs to Gate 24. Cost is $8. Menu is both regular and blueberry pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, orange juice and coffee. Proceeds benefit EAA Chapter 1240 – Sebring, FL. Also Chapter 1240 will be conducting free Young Eagle flights for youth ages 8 to 17 (for one time only). Pre-registration @ https://youngeaglesday.org/ Each Young Eagle will receive a certificate documenting their flight. A logbook, their name entered in the world’s largest logbook at EAA national headquarters in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. You will have access to FAA ground school training online for free. They also become EAA youth members until age 19. Youth need to have their parent or legal guardian present at the time of the flight.
Parkway Free Will Baptist ChurchSEBRING — Saturday, April 15 starting at 11:29 a.m., Want to have lunch on us? Come on down to the Sebring Circle and enjoy a sloppy joe, bag of chips and a bottle of water (while supplies last).
Masons BBQ LunchSEBRING — Sunday, April 16 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Sebring Lodge No 249 will serve a delicious all you can eat BBQ chicken lunch for $12 each. Menu is: chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert, and beverage. Dining room is open, and take out is available also. The Lodge is located on the corner of Home Avenue & the Sebring Parkway.
Rotary Blueberry FestivalAVON PARK — Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.,Avon Park Rotary is holding their 12th Annual Bluegrass & Blueberry Festival in Donaldson Park, on Main Street. Free admission. Over 60 original-only arts & crafts vendors, Rotary BBQ chicken dinners, fresh, local blueberries, blueberry bushes, Highway 41 South bluegrass music, food trucks and more.
Florida Humanities LectureAVON PARK — Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m., the Avon Park Historical Society will welcome Craig Pittman, who has written thousands of stories and columns about the “glorious weirdness of his native state” (i.e. Florida!) You’ll hear his stories about mermaids, con men, fugitives, gator wrestlers, iguanas, python hunters and more. This is the third in the Florida Humanities series hosted this year by APHS. Location is the Avon Park Community Center at 310 W. Main Street. There is no admission charge. For any questions, call 813-482-4868.
Childrens Friendship PartyAVON PARK — Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m., American Legion Post 69 is holding a child awareness month Childrens Friendship Party, at 1301 West Bell St. There will be games, face painting, pizza, ice cream, children’s resources and a book reading and signing by Cindy Lair, author of “What is a friend”. All children are welcome.
Ladies of a Loss meetingsSEBRING — Monday, April 24, Ladies of a Loss (LOL) will be meeting two times that day. Our first meeting will be at 10 a.m. for a breakfast meeting in a private room at Dee’s Place, 138 N. Ridgewood Dr., in downtown Sebring. Our second meeting will be at 3 p.m. for a snack and a drink at Dee’s Place. Dee has shared her facility with our group and is closed for business at this time. Both meetings are open to only our ladies, no guests please. There is no cost to join as a widow, you have already paid the price. If you have lost a spouse, significant other, or a child, we all understand what it is like to be at a loss at this point in our lives. Sharing God’s love, and our sister’s hearts will be enjoyed. We plan events and activities for the month to share together. Contact Donna for more information at 317-402-0914.
1st Annual Sebring Health and Beauty ConventionSEBRING — Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10 a.m., South Beach Beauty Academy is proud to announce the 1st Annual Sebring Health and Beauty Convention. This convention will include businesses from central Florida like salons and spas, tanning, dental, plastic surgery, Botox, permanent makeup, fitness and wellness centers, healthy food options and much more. Location is the Jack Stroup Civic Center. FREE and open to the public. Booth rentals, stage time and sponsorships available! Follow our event page to see all upcoming updates on this convention. For more information, call 863-212-0329.
Mt. Dora Boat TourSEBRING & MT. DORA — Wednesday, May 3, Sebring Historical Society presents a Mt. Dora Premier Boat Tour and the Howey Mansion tour. Bus leaves Weigel House, on Lakeview Drive next to Sebring Library, at 8 a.m. and returns at 5:15 p.m. Cost is $179 per person and includes: bus transportation, two hour boat tour, lunch, tax & gratuity, docent tour of Howey Mansion (not handicap accessible) and driver gratuity. Make checks payable to Sebring Historical Society at time of reservation. For reservation, contact Jim Pollard at 863-471-2522; email: info@sebringhistoricalsociety.org. Tickets are transferable.
Child and adult food programSEBRING — Change of Pace is sponsoring the USDA Child and Adult Food Program at their location, 4514 Hammock Road (inside Sebring Christian Church). Meals will be available at no separate charge to enrolled eligible participants. For more information, contact Change of Pace at 863-382-1188 or email info@changeofpacefl.com
Wordsmiths meetAVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths Chapter of the Florida Writers Association meets at the Avon Park Public Library every Friday from 1-4 p.m. This is a critique group for writers of original fiction and non-fiction. There are no fees, and membership in FWA is not required. We welcome published and unpublished writers, 18 and older, who wish to improve their writing skills and learn more about the craft of writing. For more information, contact Suzanna at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Free mental health counselingSEBRING — Samaritan’s Touch Care Center is accepting appointments for counseling for depression, anxiety, or needing someone to talk to. The location is 3015 Herring Ave. (across from Comcast). Call 863-471-1870 to see if you qualify for free counseling.
Community services opportunitiesSEBRING — The Highlands County Association for Family and Community is meeting each Monday morning from 9 — 11 a.m. at the extension office in the Bert Harris Agricultural Building on George Blvd. (corner of U.S. 27). We are a group of people who are doing things for our community. You are invited to come out and see what we do. For more information, visit justpenny44@hotmail.com or call the extension office at 863-402-6540. We are associated with the University in Gainesville.
Plant Based Lifestyle GroupSEBRING — Learn vegan, uncooked creations using fresh, organic produce, no oils, no grains. Enjoy the prepared foods, recipes and share healthy information. Group meets the second Thursday each month. Call Bren Bruner at 863-385-5413 for information.
Tax Prep Volunteers NeededSEBRING AND AVON PARK — Two free income tax preparation sites are looking for volunteers to assist in preparing and filing Federal and State income tax returns one or two days a week from Feb. to mid-April, 2022. Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring and Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main Street in Avon Park are VITA/TCE sites (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance/Tax Counseling for the Elderly). Volunteers receive free tax preparation training with materials provided by the IRS. In addition to tax preparers, volunteers are also needed to sign in clients and help organize paperwork. For more information, call either of the two local coordinators. For Sebring call John Harbaugh 863-658-1192; and for Avon Park call Linda Pomeroy at 607-434-8208.
Disabled Veterans Network needs driversSEBRING — The Veterans transportation network is looking for volunteers to drive the Vans assigned to Sebring VA Clinic. Volunteers need a valid license, and be able to drive from Sebring to one of the 3 medical centers we are assigned to. You do not need to be a veteran. Please, if you have free time and would like to donate your time to our local veterans, become a VTN Driver. Contact Ken Steele @ 954-895-0504 for more information.