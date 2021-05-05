National Day of Prayer
SEBRING — The Heartland Christian Academy is holding an event at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6, to mark National Day of Prayer. It is taking place on the big field behind the Academy on Production Road. People can go straight there; they do not need to go to the front desk. Bring a lawn chair; water will be provided. The address of the Academy is 1160 Persimmon Ave.
Sebring Elks Mother’s Day Brunch
SEBRING — The Sebring Elks #1529 will be hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8. This will be opened to the public and will require an RSVP no later than Wednesday, May 5. Call 863-471-3557 to make reservations. No walk-ins will be accepted. Price is $20 per person and includes: chicken salad, marinated tomatoes, fresh fruit, orange delight, croissant, dessert and mimosas. Each lady will receive a special treat.
COVID-19 vaccinations at St. Agnes Church
SEBRING — St. Agnes Episcopal Church is conducting a COVID-19 vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8. The church is at 3840 NW Lakeview Drive. Call church office for appointments at 863-385-7649. Don’t miss this life-saving opportunity!
Sebring Hills Clubhouse breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Hills is hosting a fundraising pancake breakfast that is open to the public from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, May 8. The menu is bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, juice, coffee and all of the pancakes (with or without blueberries) that you can eat. Price is $6 for non-members and $5 for members, children 4-12 is $3; and under 3 years is free. Location is Sebring Hills Clubhouse at 200 Lark Ave.
A Musical Tribute to Mothers
AVON PARK — A special tribute to mothers will be held at Our Lady of Grace Grogan Hall at 7 p.m. Friday, May 7 . The pianist is Andi Zdrava and singer Johanna Davis. Admission is $10. Contact Justine Devlin to purchase tickets at 863-443-1231.
Sebring Woman’s Club meeting
SEBRING — The Woman’s Club of Sebring will meet 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 10, at Oscar’s Family restaurant located at 267 U.S. 27 in the Village Fountain Plaza. This planning meeting will include fundraising activities to support local charities and scholarships, a holiday party, a Mahjongg tournament, and a Quarter Auction. Contact Eleanor Chilson, president, at 954-661-5197 or chilsone@bellsouth.net to reserve your spot at Oscar’s.
Highlands Gem and Mineral Club to meet
}SEBRING — The Highlands Gem and Mineral Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, in the rear fellowship hall of the church of Christ at 3800 Sebring Parkway. The public is welcome and there are no dues or membership fees. The club’s purpose is to foster education and scientific pursuit of the wonders of the earth. Attendees may bring in materials or mystery rocks for identification, sale or trade. Each month features talks and demonstrations by members or special guests on a variety of subjects. There is also a small selection of materials for sale to help start one’s own collection or add to it. The birthstone for May is the emerald, the green variety of beryl. For further information, call 863-453-7054.
Sebring Masons barbecue chicken lunch
SEBRING — Sebring Lodge No 249 will serve a delicious all-you-can-eat barbecue chicken lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, for $10 each. The menu is: chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and beverage. The dining room is available for limited seating; take out is available and preferred. The Lodge is located on the corner of Home Avenue and Sebring Parkway.
Recreation and Parks team to meet
SEBRING — The Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee will hold a regular meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center in the O.S. “Sam” Polston Auditorium at 4509 George Blvd. It is possible that this meeting may be held at a different location and/or with the assistance of communications media technology, depending on COVID-19 pandemic concerns at that time.
Scribblers & Scribes to meet
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}SEBRING — The Scribblers & Scribes writing group meets from 1-4 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month, at Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. to share work and review. Attendees are asked to call 828-254-0904 or 863-273-4340 to see if space is available. Our purpose is to help writers get published and avoid scams. Writers are invited to bring samples of their work to share. We are not a critique group. Masks or vaccine cards are required. {/span}
Wordsmiths to meet
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths will meet each Friday from 1-4 p.m. at the Avon Park Public Library, 100 N. Museum Ave. This is a critique group featuring nonfiction and fiction of all genres--no porn please. The meeting is open to writers 18 and older. For more information, contact Suzanna at vixendor@embarqmail.com.{/span}
