Coin Club meeting

SEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will hold a meeting Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U. S. 27 North. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. We will have a discussion on the current state of the coin market and the recent show in Chicago. Social distancing will be practiced. If you have not been fully vaccinated, bring and wear a mask.

