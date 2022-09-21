Coin Club meeting
SEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will hold a meeting Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U. S. 27 North. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. We will have a discussion on the current state of the coin market and the recent show in Chicago. Social distancing will be practiced. If you have not been fully vaccinated, bring and wear a mask.
Fall Plant Sale
AVON PARK — On Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Avon Park Correctional Institution Nursery will host its annual fall plant sale. Lunch will be available for $6, and includes barbecue chicken leg quarters, beans, chips and dessert. Location is 8100 State Road 64 East.
Edison & Ford Estates Trip
SEBRING & FORT MYERS — On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Sebring Historical Society will host a bus trip to Fort Myers to the winter estates of Henry Ford and Thomas Edison. A delicious lunch after the tour will be held at Ford’s Garage. Cost is $132 per person and includes transportation, entrance to and private tour of the estates, lunch, tax and gratuity, and driver gratuity. The bus departs at 7:30 a.m. from the Weigel House Museum on Lakeview Drive, across the parking lot from the Sebring Public Library. The bus returns at 4 p.m. Reservations and payment due on or before Saturday, Sept. 17. Tickets are transferable. Make checks payable to Sebring Historical Society. For further information, call Jim Pollard at 863-471-2522.
Lakesharks Phlocking
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 25, from 3-6 p.m., the phlocking will be held at the Caddyshack Bar & Grill, at 3122 Golfview Road. Jesse Ray Stout and Maggie May will entertain as items are collected for Pawsitive Effects, Inc. in Lake Placid. Needs include: quality dog and cat food (made in the U.S.A.), cat litter, leashes, collars, pet shampoo, flea/tick prevention, beds, blankets, toys, treats, and pet crates. The public is welcome, so feel free to bring along friends and neighbors.
Butterfly & Pollinator Club
SEBRING — Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m., the Central Florida Butterfly & Pollinator Club will meet at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agriculture Center at 4509 George Blvd. (corner of U.S. 27). Everyone is welcome.
Seniors 65+ singles pizza party
SEBRING — On Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 1 p.m., the new Single Seniors group for active seniors over 65 will host a pizza party at the Sebring Hills Clubhouse, at 200 Lark Ave. It is the first left off Thunderbird Road and behind Aspen Dental. Non-member admission fee is $10 per person. You may attend events as a guest one time; otherwise, membership is required. Reservation required to attend. Call 863-273-6476 no later than Sept. 25.
2022 Christmas Parade Applications
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2022 APCC Christmas Parade being held on Monday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. Entry fees are $35 for non-profit organizations and $45 for all others. Download application at theapcc.net.