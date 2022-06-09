4-H summer workshops
SEBRING — Highlands County 4-H summer workshops are now open. Workshops are June 6-10 and July 5-8 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For ages 8 and up. A different workshop each day: June 6, Entrepreneur in You; June 7, STEAM; June 8, Baking 101; June 9, Creative Arts; June 10, Agritunities; July 5, Living On My Own; July 6, Fine Dining; July 7, Caring for Livestock, and July 8, Healthy Living. $25 per workshop. Limited spots available. For more information and registration about these workshops, log into your 4-H Online profile and select “Events.” Email questions to Highlands4h@ifas.ufl.edu.
Ecology summer camp
VENUS — Archbold Biological Station will host its Ecology Summer Camp for ages 7-12, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from through Friday, July 1 at Archbold, 123 Main Drive in Venus. Cost is $150 per camper; sponsorships available for families with financial need. Teen volunteers can earn 35-plus volunteer hours. Young scientists and explorers ages 7-12 are invited to join for a week of science, nature and fun in Florida’s Heartland. Campers hike, visit a working cattle ranch, swim in a sinkhole lake, meet scientists, create art and make new friends. Register online at archbold-station.org. For more information, e-mail education@archbold-station.org or call 863-465-2571 ext. 233.
Drive-thru food distribution
SEBRING — On Thursday, June 9, from 10 a.m. until noon, the Samaritan’s Touch Care Center in partnership with The Freedom Church is holding a drive-thru food distribution for those in need at 3015 Herring Ave. The food is free and fresh. For more information, call 863-471-1870.
Garden Teas & Herbal Drinks class
SEBRING — On Saturday, June 11, UF/IFAS Extension is offering a class on Garden Teas and Herbal Drinks. Master Gardener Volunteer Rob Maulella and guest instructor Sandra Foster will share their knowledge on the subject. You will have an opportunity to sample teas and take home some recipes. You’ll be anxious to start your tea garden right away. The cost of the class is $12 online and $15 at the door. Sign-up early so there will be enough samples to go around. Call the extension office at 863-402-6540 or visit the Facebook page of Hometown Gardener and click on the link that takes you to Eventbrite to register.