Republican Women meet
SEBRING — Wednesday, April 6 at noon, the Highlands Republican Women’s Network will meet at the Deep South Restaurant, 3750 U.S. 27 N, Suite 2A. The speaker is Leslie Behm, Executive Director, Hope Haven Transitional Housing. Please RSVP by calling Penny at 863-633-0375. Men are welcome.
Food Drive-thru
SEBRING — On Thursday, April 7 from 10 a.m. until noon, Samaritan’s Touch Care Center, in partnership with The Freedom Church, will hold a drive-thru food distribution for those in need. It is free food and fresh food! Location is 3015 Herring Ave. For more information, call 863-471-1870.
P.E.O. Group to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands P.E.O. Group, a philanthropic women’s educational organization, will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the home of Gloria Graham. Members living or visiting in the area are invited. For more information, call 863-402-4655.
Sebring Hills bingo
SEBRING — There will be bingo on April 7, 14, 21, and 28. Begins at 6 p.m. Open to the public. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for concessions and snacks. Location is Association Clubhouse at 400 Lark Ave.
12 hours of BBQ
SEBRING — Sebring Firemen, Inc. is holding a BBQ competition on April 8 and 9 at 781 Magnolia Ave. Free admission, $5 parking. $150 entry fee for BBQ competition — ribs, chicken, brisket & pulled pork. Cash prizes $2,325. Friday, April 8, 11 a.m. food trucks all day. First 100 attendees Friday receive a $2 lunch coupon. 5-8 p.m. California Toe Jam Band; 8:30-11 Hard Candy Band. Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. classic car show, live music, corn hole tourney, food trucks, farmers market; 5 p.m. BBQ awards. Bounce houses, 50/50 & raffle prizes, BBQ vendors, dancing, cold beer and wine.
Democratic Women’s fundraiser
SEBRING — Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County will meet at 4216 Sebring Parkway for a Soup/Salad bingo event, cost is $15. Cash prizes.
Sebring Hills breakfast
SEBRING — Saturday, April 9, from 8 — 10 a.m. — the Sebring Hills Association is holding a fundraising pancake breakfast. Menu is pancakes with or without blueberries, eggs with or without cheese, sausage or bacon, coffee or juice. $6 members, $7 non-members, $3 for children 10 and under, FREE for children under 3. Open to the public. Location is 400 Lark Ave.
Escape to Kokomo 2022
SEBRING — Waypoints Financial presents the annual “Escape to Kokomo” Saturday, April 9, from 6-10 p.m. at Island View Restaurant, 35468 Tee Time Circle, Sun ‘n Lake. Free margaritas and beer. Wear your flip flops and enjoy live music. Benefiting Ridge Area Arc. $60 per person. Purchase online at ridgeareaarc.org by April 4. Sponsorships are available. 863-452-1295 Ext. 106.
Masons BBQ lunch
SEBRING — On Sunday, April 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (come early), the Sebring Masons Lodge No 249 will serve an all-you-can-eat BBQ chicken lunch for $12 each. The menu is chicken, coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert, and beverage. The dining room is open, and take-out is available also. Lodge is located on the corner of Home Avenue & the Sebring Parkway.
Johnny Cash tribute
AVON PARK — Sunday, April 10 at 4 p.m., the VFW Post 9853 is hosting a musical tribute to Johnny Cash by Bill Forness. Free to the public. Food will be available for a cost of $8. Location is 75 N. Olivia Drive. For further information, call 863-452-9853.
Gem and Mineral Club to meet
SEBRING — On Tuesday, April 12 at 7 p.m., the Highlands Gem & Mineral Club will meet in the rear fellowship hall of the Church of Christ at 3800 Sebring Parkway. Noted mineralogist, Cliff Burke will be featured speaker. He has collected minerals from throughout North America and will demonstrate his method of panning for gold. Also on display and for purchase will be some minerals, fossils, books and magazines. For more information, call 863-453-7054 and leave a message.
American Israeli Initiative to meet
SEBRING — On Wednesday, April 13, at 11:45 a.m. the Heartland American Israeli Initiative will meet at Inn On The Lakes, corner of U.S. 27 and Golfview Dr. Order lunch on your own off the menu. Our guest, Dr. Ernie Schmidt, will speak on The Rebirth of Israel. Open to the public. Join us and bring a friend.
Audubon Society to meet
SEBRING — On Tuesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. the Highlands County Audubon Society (HCAS) will hold its monthly meeting at the First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine, 111 Lake Josephine Drive. The annual business meeting will be followed by HCAS board member Roberta Lake’s presentation of a photo journal spanning six summers in Alaska titled ‘Moose, bears, birds and fish’.
Caregivers workshop
SEBRING — On Wednesday, April 20 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Change of Pace is hosting a “Peace of Mind” workshop for caregivers. Respite is available at Change of Pace for your loved one while you attend the workshop. Lunch will be provided. RSVP by Friday, April 15 for the workshop, lunch and respite. Topics to be included are living will, health care surrogate, hospice, finances, etc. Location is 4514 Hammock Road. For further information, call 863-382-1188.
Easter Egg Hunt
LAKE WALES — Lake Kissimmee State Park will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 16, at 14248 Camp Mack Road in Lake Wales. Meet the Easter Bunny, play games and a grand hunt of 1,500 eggs. Age groups will be divided. Park entry fee required. For more information, call the ranger station at 863-696-1112.
Community Egg Hunt
LAKE WALES — Namesake Apostolic Church will host a Community Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 16, at Lake Wailes Park, 33 N. Lakeshore Blvd. in Lake Wales (across from the football field). The event is open to the whole community so bring your kids and grandkids to celebrate Easter with us. We will be hiding 10,000 candy-filled eggs throughout Lake Wailes Park. There will also be food trucks, photos with the Easter Bunny, games, train rides, face-painting, police K9 demonstrations and giveaways.
Easter Egg hunt
AVON PARK — On Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Southside Community Resource Center is holding their first annual Community Easter Egg Hunt at the MLK Complex, 207 E. State St. There will be food, games and prizes. For more information, call Tikia McRae-Robertson at 863-873-5936.
Moose big breakfast
AVON PARK — Moose Lodge 2494 will host an $8 all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 -11 a.m. Sunday, April 17 at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is first and third Sunday every month. Menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee & juice. Open to the public. All proceeds for Moose Legion Fund.
Easter Sunrise service
SEBRING — Easter Sunday, April 17 at 6:30 a.m. there will be an Easter Sunrise service at the lakefront property, 3750 Lakeview Road. The service will be non-denominational led by Pastor D. Lambert. Bring a folding chair.
Poetry & songs
AVON PARK — On Thursday, April 21 from 6:30 — 8 p.m.,the Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) presents Mental Minutiae by George K. Karos II, an evening of poetry and acoustic songs and book signing with the author. HCA is located on the second floor of the Avon Park Community Center, 310 West Main Street. hcapprm@gmail.com. Museum Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Bluegrass & blueberry festival
AVON PARK — On Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the 11th Annual Avon Park Rotary Bluegrass & Blueberry Festival will be held at Donaldson Park, 109 E. Main St. Live bluegrass music by “Highway 41 South” will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. BBQ chicken dinners available. Fresh blueberries will be on sale, as well as various blueberry products including blueberry lemonade and desserts. There will be original arts and crafts vendors. For more information, visit our website at avonparkrotaryblueberryfestival.com.
Lakesharks Phlocking for RCMA
SEBRING — Sunday, April 24 from 3 — 6 p.m., we will meet at the Caddy Shack Bar & Grill at 3122 Golfview Road. Jesse Ray Stout will join us again with special guest — his pup pal “Miss Maggie May”. Music, great food and drink, a members only drawing and a 50/50 raffle. We will be collecting for RCMA. They need diapers sizes 4,5,6,7, Unscented wipes, pull-up training pants for boys and girls size 4 & 5, construction paper in assorted colors, balls, puzzles, dot-a-dot markers, underwear, socks, shoes for boys and girls sizes 3, 4, 5, 7. This event is open to the public so please invite your friends.
Florida’s Female Pioneers lecture
AVON PARK — On Sunday, April 24 at 3 p.m. Dr. Peggy Macdonald, a public historian and adjunct professor at Stetson University and Indian River State College, and a native Floridian will present Florida’s Female Pioneers. She will discuss some of the women who have shaped Florida including Dr. Esther Hill Hawks, Harriet Beecher Stowe, and Betty Mae Tiger Jumper. Location is the Community Center at 310 W. Main St. Event is sponsored by the Historical Society of Avon Park, the Highlands County NAACP and the Heartland Cultural Alliance.
Highlands Concert Band rehearsals
SEBRING — The Highlands County Concert Band rehearses every Monday at 7 p.m. under the direction of Tony Juliano at the Sebring High School band room. All musicians are welcome. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Free income tax service
SEBRING — The free Income Tax Service at Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive, Sebring, is preparing Federal and State tax returns only by appointment made in person at the church office. Taxes will be prepared every Monday and Wednesday from February 2 through April 18, and appointments can be scheduled in the church office on those days also. For questions concerning scheduling or tax preparation call Coordinator Bill Shelton, 863-385-3802.
Free income tax service
AVON PARK — The free Income Tax Service at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main Street, Avon Park will be preparing tax returns on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 1 through April 14 (but will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3). Tax appointments can be made in person at the church between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m, or on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the tax season. For questions call Coordinator Linda Pomeroy, 607-434-8208.
Wordsmiths meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths Chapter of the Florida Writers Association meets at the Avon Park Public Library every Friday from 1-4 p.m. This is a critique group for writers of original fiction and non-fiction. There are no fees, and membership in FWA is not required. We welcome published and unpublished writers, 18 and older, who wish to improve their writing skills and learn more about the craft of writing. For more information, contact Suzanna at vixendor@embarqmail.com.