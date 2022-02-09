Huge garage sale
AVON PARK — Saturday, Feb. 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. a benefit sale for the Church Service Center will be held at 198 Rowe St. (the former CSC site). The sale is for one day only.
Highlands Writers to meet
AVON PARK — The Highlands Writers Club in association with the Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) will hold a meeting from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 W. Main St. To continue where we left off last July to serve as a resource for Highlands County writers to achieve their writing and publishing goals. For more information, contact Steve Liddick at steveliddick@gmail.com.
Craft show
AVON PARK — Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon, Reflections on Silver Lake is holding a craft show at 3522 Bill Sachsenmaier Memorial Drive. Outside vendors are welcome. $25 per table. Friday, Feb. 11 is setup time from 4-6 p.m. Crafters will have breakfast and lunch available. For more information, call Connie Thomas at 330-671-5948.
Sebring Hills bingo
SEBRING — The Sebring Hills Association is hosting bingo at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 10, 17 and 24. Open to the public. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for concessions and snacks. Location is association clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave.
Heartland Pops concert
SEBRING — The Heartland Pops Concert Band, directed by Anthony Jones, will present a “Valentine/love” themed concert on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive, featuring the music of well-known stars including Stevie Wonder and Billy Joel. Also featured are solos by talented band members Loren Furland, Steve Bennett and Linda Maulella. Concert begins at 7 p.m. and is free, with a free-will offering taken. For more information, call 863-368-2999; leave a message and your call will be returned.
West Virginia annual reunion
SEBRING — The annual West Virginia reunion will be on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Homers Smorgasbord, 1000 Sebring Square (on Sebring Parkway). For details, call Bill Fowler at 304-545-4358.
Sebring Hills breakfast
SEBRING — Saturday, Feb. 12 from 8-10 a.m. the Sebring Hills Association is holding a fundraiser pancake breakfast. Cost is $6 for members, $7 for non-members. Open to the public. Menu is pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, coffee and juice. Location is the association clubhouse at 200 Lark Ave.
EAA pancake breakfast
SEBRING — On Saturday, Feb. 12 from 8-10:30 a.m., the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), Chapter 1240 is holding its monthly breakfast with regular and blueberry pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, orange juice and coffee. Cost is $8. Proceeds support youth aviation activities and the STEM curriculum (science, technology, engineering and math). Chapter 1240 will conduct free Young Eagle flights for youth ages 8 to 17. Pre-registration at https://youngeaglesday.org/. Follow the signs to Gate 24 at Sebring Airport.
Fireman’s chicken barbecue
SEBRING — The West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department 47th annual Chicken BBQ will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Station 9, 2300 Longview Court in Sebring. Pickup or takeout available. Meal includes half a chicken, beans, slaw, roll and coffee or tea for a donation of $10 in advance or $13 day of. Tickets can be reserved by calling 863-386-6052.
Roaring ‘20s Festival
SEBRING — Downtown Sebring’s 38th annual Roaring ‘20s Festival kicks up its heels from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, on the Circle in Sebring. Have a “Roaring” good time as over 50 arts, crafts and food vendors and antique cars convene around Circle Park to celebrate Sebring’s 1920s heritage. 1920s attire encouraged. General admission is free.
Coin Club meetingSEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will hold a meeting Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U. S. 27 North. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. We will have a presentation on Jefferson nickels. We will be social distancing, and you will need to bring and wear a mask if you have not been fully vaccinated. We look forward to seeing you there!
Concert Band to performAVON PARK — Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m., the Highlands County Concert Band will perform “February in Love”, at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts. This 60 person band, directed by Tony Juliano, will perform marches, swing, jazz and patriotic music. Donation is $9. Tickets available from band members or at the door. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Church indoor yard saleAVON PARK — Resurrection Lutheran Church will hold its Annual (indoor) Yard Sale on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many items with the exception of clothing and shoes will be offered for sale. Everything must go! Church is located at 324 East Main Street, corner of Main and Memorial Ave. Yard Sale in the Fellowship Hall in back of the Church on Pine Street.
Trash to Treasure saleSEBRING — The Sebring Village Mobile Home Park, 4343 Schumacher Road, is holding their annual sale Saturday, Feb. 19, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lots of great items and food concessions.
‘Rekindled Grass’ to performAVON PARK — Rekindled Grass will perform at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Calvary Baptist Church, 2220 U.S. 27 S. in Avon Park (across from SFSC).
Annual Banquet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Historical Society is holding its annual banquet Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the Jacaranda Hotel. Guest speaker is Raymond McIntyre, Highlands County property appraiser, who will talk about the agricultural history of the county. Tickets for members are $25, and $30 for non-members. Call 585-690-3161 for further information.
Butterfly & Pollinators meetSEBRING — On Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m., the Central Florida Butterfly and Pollinators Club will have their monthly meeting at the Bert Harris Agriculture Center, 4509 George Blvd. The topic will be the Gulf Fritillary butterfly. Everyone is welcome.
Black Heritage MonthAVON PARK — The Historical Society of Avon Park and the Highlands County NAACP invite the public to a talk in celebration of Black Heritage Month at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, at the Avon Park Community Center, 300 W. Main Street. The Afro-Caribbean Migration to Central Florida by Magdelena LaMarre explores the rich history and connections between the Caribbean and Florida. Sponsored in part by Florida Humanities and the Avon Park CRA, there is no admission charge to attend.
Sebring Hills breakfastSEBRING — On Friday, Feb. 25 from 8-10 a.m., the Sebring Hills Association is holding a biscuit & gravy breakfast. Cost is $6 for members, $7 for non-members. Menu is sausage and gravy biscuits, coffee and juice. Open to the public. Location is the Association Clubhouse, 400 Lark Ave.
Spaghetti dinnerAVON PARK — The Highlands Shrine Club serves spaghetti Friday, Feb. 25 from 4-7 p.m. at 2604 SR 17 South. Menu: garden salad, spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, dessert & beverage, cost $10. Eat in the dining room or take out is available. Phone 863-382-2208. Public is invited.
Widows support eventSEBRING — Women who have lost their husbands are invited to attend a support event on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. at the Tru by Hilton hotel on U.S. 27. There will be only 35 seats available, so call early to reserve your place. Dinner will be served at 4 p.m. followed by two speakers, Nicole Houston-Freeman and Cynthia Gilbert-Barrett. The theme of the event is “I’m Coming Out,” meaning that regardless of my grief, I need the companionship and support of others.There is no charge for this event. For reservations or for further information, call 863-257-2850.
Recreation Club grills burgersSEBRING — On Saturday, Feb. 26, at 5 p.m. the Sebring Recreation Club is having a grilled hamburger or brat fry that will include grilled hamburger or brat, baked beans, chips, choice of dessert and beverage. Cost is $10. Location is 333 Pomegranate Ave.
LakeSharks phlockingSEBRING — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club will have their January Phlocking from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, at Caddy Shack Bar and Grill, 3122 Golfview Rd. Entertainment will be provided by Rick Lamb. The club will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Veterans Food Bank. The public is welcome. Contact Barbara at 954-298-8281 for further information.
Walker Memorial Kindergarten open houseAVON PARK — Monday, Feb. 28, Walker Memorial Academy will have our “Kindergarten Roundup” at 1525 W. Avon Blvd. Call 863-453-3131 ext. 201 to register and get tickets for one parent and one child to attend an interactive one-hour session. Select to attend either the 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. session. Space is limited, as social distancing is practiced. You must wear a mask. Children must be five years old before Aug. 15. For financial assistance, visit StepUpForStudents.org.
Highlands Concert Band rehearsalsSEBRING — The Highlands County Band rehearses every Monday at 7 p.m. under the direction of Tony Juliano at the Sebring High School band room. All musicians are welcome. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Free income tax serviceSEBRING — The free Income Tax Service at Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive, Sebring, is preparing Federal and State tax returns only by appointment made in person at the church office. Taxes will be prepared every Monday and Wednesday from February 2 through April 18, and appointments can be scheduled in the church office on those days also. For questions concerning scheduling or tax preparation call Coordinator Bill Shelton, 863-385-3802.
Free income tax serviceAVON PARK — The free Income Tax Service at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main Street, Avon Park will be preparing tax returns on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 1 through April 14 (but will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3). Tax appointments can be made in person at the church between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m, or on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the tax season. For questions call Coordinator Linda Pomeroy, 607-434-8208.