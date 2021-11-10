Ice Cream Social
SEBRING — Marine Corps Ice Cream Social free to all at high noon on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the Military Sea Services Museum, 1402 Roseland Ave., on the corner of Kenilworth Blvd.
Heartland American-Israeli Initiative meets
SEBRING — Next meeting is Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 11:45 a.m. at Inn On The Lakes (corner of U.S. 27 and Golfview). Order lunch on your own off the menu. Our guest speaker, Justine Devlin, will speak on Remembering 9/11, as she shares her 2001 visit to Ground Zero, New York City. This event is open to the public. Bring a friend.
Veterans Day ceremony
AVON PARK — American Legion Post 69 presents a ceremony to honor our veterans at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 1301 W. Bell Street. Come and celebrate the history of Veterans Day. Their bravery will never be forgotten. Open to the public.
Methodist Church bazaar
SEBRING — On Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. the ladies of the United Methodist Women are holding their “Autumn Fest” at the Family Life Center of the Church at 126 S. Pine Street. There will be a Treasure Chest Table with holiday decorations, and second-hand items; also hand-made items, a bake sale and much more. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with choice of vegetable beef or chicken noodle soup, chicken salad or sloppy joe sandwiches, chips, cupcake and beverage of ice tea or lemonade for a donation of $8.
Heartland Pops Salute to Veterans
SEBRING — The Heartland Pops Concert Band, directed by Anthony Jones, begins their 2021-22 season with two free “Salute to Veterans” concerts. On Thursday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m., the Band will play at the Circle Theater, 202 Circle Park Dr., downtown Sebring. The second salute to veterans will be Monday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Genesis Center, 118 Oak St., Lake Placid. Both concerts will feature a special bagpipe rendition of “Amazing Grace” played by Aidan Reed. Rev. Donald Roberts, pastor of Leisure Lakes Baptist Church, will narrate moving passages to two musical patriotic selections. Donations gratefully accepted. Open seating at both facilities.
Christmas yard sale
SEBRING — St. Francis of Assisi Thrift Shop will host their annual jewelry and Christmas Yard Sale on Nov. 12 and 13 in Buttonwood Bay, 541 Cottonwood Drive in Sebring from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with hundreds of pieces of beautiful jewelry and Christmas decorations at reasonable prices. All proceeds benefit charities of St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church. For further information, call St. Francis of Assisi Church office at 863-465-0051.
Free BBQ cookout
AVON PARK — Donald Gordon LLC presents a free BBQ cookout Saturday, Nov. 13 at noon at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Complex, 207 E. State Street. Giving back to our community. Luke 10:2.
Craft & Hobby fair
SEBRING — The annual Tanglewood Craft and Hobby Fair is Saturday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be more than 90 tables filled with gifts, household, Christmas, floral, jewelry, cards, baked goods, woodwork, glass work and much more. Admission is free. Snack bar will be open. Location is one half mile north of Sebring Walmart. Turn in at the Dollar General Store.
Craft Show Vendors wanted
AVON PARK — Reflections on Silver Lake is hosting a Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Outside vendors are welcome. $25 per table. Setup is Friday, Nov. 12 from 4-6 p.m. The location is Reflections on Silver Lake Community Center, 3522 Bill Sachsenmaier Memorial Drive (on U.S. 27, right across from the College at the light). For further information, call Connie Thomas at 330-671-5948.
Community Drum Circle
AVON PARK — On Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. the Heartland Cultural Alliance presents a Community Drum Circle at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art at 310 W. Main St. This is a “primal connection” indoor, family friendly event. Instruments are available. No admission fee. For further information, visit heartlandculturalalliance.org.
Heartland hoedown
AVON PARK — On Saturday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m., the Heartland Horses Equine Activities & Learning presents a “hoedown” with live music by Ramblin Rose & The Ramblers. There will be a 50/50, door prices and a raffle. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy. $10 per ticket. For tickets, please visit heartlandhorses.org or call 863-452-0006. Event location is 4305 Independence St.
Engaging faith voters
SEBRING — On Saturday, Nov. 13 from 4-7:30 p.m. there will be a free patriotic and gospel music event featuring music by Tommy Brandt and Tommy Brandt II with special speakers, Melinda Brown, Co-Pastor of the Ministry Center and Jim Book, Minister of Kissimmee Christian Church. The location is Village Fountain Plaza, 305 U.S. 27 North. For more information, call 863-381-5361 or 321-917-7991.
LakeSharks phlocking
LAKE PLACID — LakeSharks Phlocking will take place on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 3-6 p.m. at Casa Tequila, with Dave Signs and Beth Travers performing. See you there! The winner of the golf tournament, occurring just before this, will be announced at the beginning of the Phlocking.
Downtown pressure cleaning
SEBRING — The CRA has contracted with Santana Pressure Cleaning to pressure clean the sidewalks and curbs of Circle Park Drive, the spoke streets (varying end locations based on the need per street), Lemon Avenue and the intersection of Lemon Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The cleaning will take place Sunday, Nov. 14. This pressure cleaning will take place again in March, we will notify you when that is scheduled at a later date.
Feeding Families Project
AVON PARK — The Aktion Club of Highlands County is in need of food donations to help with a Thanksgiving Dinner for people in need this year. The club will buy turkeys. Aktion Club members will be collecting cash or non-perishable food items to donate, including instant potatoes, vegetables (corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, etc.), stuffing, cranberry sauce or any other items needed. Please call 863-443-0438 prior to Nov. 18 to arrange for pick up or drop off of items.
Highlands County Concert Band
SEBRING — The band rehearses every Monday at 7 p.m. under the direction of Tony Juliano, at the Sebring High School band room. All musicians are welcome. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Scribes Night Out
SEBRING — What's your story? Whatever it is, we want to hear it. There is no charge or dues. Bring us your poems, short stories, novels and non-fiction stories. We are a group of friendly published and unpublished writers who wish to foster the joy of writing. All persons over 18 are welcome to join. We meet the second and fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Weigle house located across the parking lot of the Sebring library. For more information leave a message for Art Lefkowitz 863 273-7046 or 863 385-1554
Thanksgiving drive-thru dinner
SEBRING — On Thursday, Nov. 18, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Nu-Hope Elder Care and Duke Energy are sponsoring a drive-through Thanksgiving dinner at Grace Church of Sebring, 3599 Thunderbird Road (parking lot). Reservations were required by calling Nu-Hope at 863-382-2134 by Monday, Nov. 8 in order to receive your assigned meal pick-up time. This dinner is for seniors ages 60+. There will be live entertainment and local dignitaries to meet while you are waiting to pick up your hot meal.
Friends of Istokpoga semi-annual meeting
LORIDA — The Friends of Istokpoga announces our open and in person semi-annual fall membership meeting at the Lorida Community Center at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. Bring your neighbors or friends who live on or use the Lake. Meeting open to the general public. Mask is optional. Speakers will be Geoffrey Lokuta and Carly Alihoff, biologists with Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). There will be an up to date powerpoint presentation of the lake and will include weed control and the plantings of native plants, and possibly some numbers about the electrofishing by FWC. Our new president Jim Reed will report on the future updated facilities at Windy Point and Istokpoga Park boat ramps. We will also have representatives from other agencies who will take your questions at the meeting. Refreshments will be served beginning at 6:45 p.m. You may pay your 2021 dues at the door.
Shuffleboard event
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club is holding a shuffleboard tournament Dec. 4 at their location at 333 Pomegranate Ave. The Florida Senior Games are presented by Humana. For more information and to register, please visit FloridaSeniorGames.com prior to Nov. 15.
Coin Club meets
SEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will hold a meeting Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U.S. 27 North. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. We will have a presentation on how to sell your coins. This is particularly relevant if you have inherited a collection. We will be social distancing, and you will need to bring and wear a mask if you have not been fully vaccinated. We look forward to seeing you there!
Free Disinfectant giveaway
SEBRING — Samaritan’s Touch Care Center is giving away Clorox Total 360 disinfectant cleaner, gallon size, on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. until noon, at 3015 Herring Ave. For more information, call 863-471-1870.
Thanksgiving turkey giveaway
SEBRING — During the weekend of Nov. 20, The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. begins distribution of frozen turkeys and other non-perishable food items at 134 N. Ridgewood Drive, Suite 14. Please call 863-633-0145 if you are in need. Donations are welcome.
Let it Grow Garden Festival and Plant Sale
SEBRING — The Master Gardeners of Highlands County is hosting this festival on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agriculture Center at U.S. 27 and George Blvd. The sale is full of vendors, music, door prizes, silent auction items, food, learning opportunities and how-to books. For further information, call 863-402-6540.
BBQ chicken lunch
SEBRING — Sebring Masons Lodge No 249 will serve a delicious all-you-can-eat BBQ chicken lunch on Sunday, Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $10 each. The menu is chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and beverage. The dining room is available, and take out is available also. The Lodge is located on the corner of Home Avenue and the Sebring Parkway.
Thanksgiving dinner
SEBRING — On Nov. 25, a Thanksgiving drive-through dinner will be held at Heartland Christian Academy, 1160 Persimmon Avenue (corner of Kenilworth). Heartland Christian, Preshetta Simmons and Marquitisha Packer are partnering to provide a free dinner to those who are in need and alone for this special holiday. This hot meal will include ham, macaroni and cheese, yellow rice, yams, green beans, stuffing, corn bread, rolls, cranberry sauce and dessert. A special gift bag containing personal items will also be given. Drop off location is Heartland Christian Academy. For further information, call Mrs. “H” at Heartland Academy, 863-451-1173; Preschetta Simmons, 863-253-9179; or Marquitisha Packer, 863-451-6283.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus at Jacaranda
AVON PARK — From Dec. 4-23, come and enjoy the holiday decor throughout the Jacaranda Hotel and starting Dec. 7, dinner at the Jacaranda Restaurant. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and their sleigh will be there, so bring your camera! Location is 19 East Main Street. For dinner hours, reservations and more information, call 863-453-2211.
Woman’s Club tour
SEBRING — On Saturday, Dec. 4, come join the Woman's Club of Sebring for the Christmas Tour of Lights on the Jungle Queen Dinner Cruise at Fort Lauderdale. We will journey down the Intercoastal Waterway to see the Christmas lights. The cruise includes an all you can eat barbecue dinner of baby back ribs, chicken and peel and eat shrimp with all the fixings. Live music and a show are provided. Departure aboard a comfortable bus departs from Winn Dixie South, Sebring at 3 p.m. Reservations $120 per person for guests and $110 per member and one guest. This includes transportation, boat tour, dinner, show and tips. There is a cash bar at the restaurant to purchase drinks. Please respond to womanclubsebring@gmail.com. Reservations can be canceled for a full refund by Nov. 27.
Holiday Home & Garden Tour
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club presents the Eleventh Annual Holiday Home and Garden Tour Saturday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Several beautifully decorated homes and meticulously maintained gardens are featured in the tour. You may bring an ornament to add to our “Giving Tree” located at the Holiday Cafe to be donated to a needy family for Christmas. The Holiday Cafe will be open at 10 a.m. and is located at the Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Avenue in Lake Placid and will be offering complimentary refreshments and several unique gift items. Tickets available from Garden Club members for $15 donation. To reserve tickets, call Sally at 863-243-3576 or Brenda at 561-201-2130. Tickets are also available the day of the event at the Holiday Cafe located at Masonic Lodge, 103 N. Main Ave. Proceeds support scholarships, camperships and sponsorships for local youth. This event is COVID-19 compliant and will be following county guidelines.
Highlands Concert Band performs
LAKE PLACID — The Highlands County Concert Band celebrates 45 years of great music with two Christmas concerts this year. Monday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. the band, directed by Tony Juliano, will perform at the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview St. Thursday, Dec. 9, also at 7 p.m. the band will perform at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center at South Florida State College, U.S. 27, Avon Park. The band will perform many familiar Christmas songs, including Sleigh Ride, Silent Night and other Christmas favorites. Everyone is invited to join the Concert Band for “The Spirit of Christmas” concerts. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Holiday Art Camp for Kids
SEBRING — The Highlands Art League is holding an art camp for kids over the holidays. The first one is for the week Dec. 27-31, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for children ages 7-12. The theme is “nature”. All materials will be furnished, but bring your own lunch. Cost is $120 for the week. The second one is for the week Jan. 3-7, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for children ages 7-12. The theme is mixed media and speakers will be in to talk with the kids. The cost for this week is also $120 for the week, with all materials furnished. Bring your own lunch. The location is 352 W. Center Ave., behind the Library. Call to register at 863-385-5312.
Horseshoe League starts
SEBRING — The Highlands County Horseshoe League started their new season Tuesday, Nov. 2 and meets every Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. at the courts on the corner of Pomegranate and Pine Streets. Pitching starts at 9:30. The cost is $25 for the entire season which ends the third week in March, with a banquet held the week after. For further information, call Keith Shafer at 517-256-8224.
Scribblers & Scribes to meet
SEBRING — The Scribblers and Scribes writing group meets from 1-4 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month, at Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. to share work and review. Attendees are asked to call 828-254-0904 or 863-273-4340 to see if space is available. Our purpose is to help writers get published and avoid scams. Writers are invited to bring samples of their work to share. We are not a critique group. Masks or vaccine cards are required.
Democratic Party meetings
SEBRING — The Democratic Party of Highlands County will have their General Membership meetings every first Monday of the month at 6 p.m., and their Executive Committee every fourth Monday at 6 p.m. at party headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway. For further information, call 863-385-8601 or visit: democratsofhighlandscounty.org.
Woodcarvers’ Club
SEBRING — The Highlands Woodcarvers’ Club meets on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. at the Sebring Recreation Club in Downtown Sebring, 333 Pomegranate. They are always welcoming new members. For further information, call Dan Noble at 616-430-8806.
Sebring Lions meetings
SEBRING — The Sebring Lions Breakfast Club will meet at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Havana Restaurant and Bakery, 2912 U.S. 27 North in Sebring. If interested in becoming a Lion, you are welcome to join us for breakfast!
Tennis needs doubles players
LAKE PLACID — Looking for Lake Placid Doubles Tennis Players – Inviting men and women of all skill levels to play tennis for fun on Tuesday and Thursday mornings 8 a.m. at Lake Placid High tennis courts. Play as your schedule permits. Call or text Ralph, 863-633-9450 for more information.
Lake Placid Depot Museum
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Depot Museum on Oak St.,just off N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other hours for group tours available by calling 863-465-1775. Come learn about the wonderful history of the Caladium Capital of the World.