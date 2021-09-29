Woodcarvers’ Club
SEBRING — The Highlands Woodcarvers’ Club meets on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. at the Sebring Recreation Club in Downtown Sebring, 333 Pomegranate. They are always welcoming new members. For further information, call Dan Noble at 616-430-8806.
Medicare coverage options
SEBRING — On Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. until noon, Shield Medical Group presents a “brunch & learn” event with the topic “What you need to know about your medical coverage”. Light refreshments. Seats are limited. The location is the new resource center next to their medical office, 4597 Casablanca Circle. A licensed insurance agent will present an overview on Medicare and the types of plan options that are available. Presentation is purely educational where you can ask questions and get answers. To RSVP, call 239-910-1602. Leave your name, the number attending and your phone number including the area code. Your reservation will be confirmed. There is no cost to attend.
Women Vets virtual Town Hall
AVON PARK — On Thursday, Sept. 30, the American Legion Post 69 is sponsoring a Women Veterans virtual town hall. If you are unable to come to the post, at 1301 W. Bell St., join online by going to www.eventbrite.com/e/168370303121. The mission is to provide veterans counseling and to direct veterans and their families to mental wellness resources in the community. For further information, call Larry Roberts at 850-718-7773.
Artist’s reception & display
AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance will host an artist’s reception Saturday, Oct. 2, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 W. Main St. Open to the public, there will be refreshments and a print raffle. “The Art of Maureen Fulginiti” will be on display at the reception and throughout October. Fulginiti is an award-winning artist, known for her indoor and outdoor murals.
Fundraiser for VFW 9853
AVON PARK — VFW 9853 in Avon Park will have a fundraiser dinner for the Post on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 3 p.m. until it’s gone. Dinner will consist of pulled pork, baked beans and coleslaw for $8. Two free draft beers with purchase of a meal. Open to the public.
Filmmakers to meet
AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance and EmeraldDragun Studios invite county filmmakers to discuss film in all its forms, including script creation, storytelling, filming, sound, acting, etc. This event is Monday, Oct. 4 from 6-8 p.m. at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 W. Main St. For further information, visit heartlandculturalalliance.org.
Concert Band rehearsals
AVON PARK — The Heartland Pops Concert Band will have rehearsals for their 2021-22 concert season every Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. at Avon Park High School band room. Next rehearsal is Tuesday, Oct. 5. All advanced high school and adult musicians are invited. There are no auditions. Just bring your instrument and your love of playing music.
Writers group meets
SEBRING — Scribes Night Out (SNO) is a writer’s club interested in your novel, memoir, fiction, nonfiction, poetry or play. No dues or admission charges. This is not a critique group. It is a friendly group of published and unpublished authors who wish to promote the love of writing. The group meets every second and fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. Next meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 5., at the Weigle House across the parking lot of the Sebring library. For more information, call Artie Lefkowitz at 863-385-1554 or 863-273-7046.
Together Again Fall Festival
SEBRING — The Democratic Party of Highlands County will host its 2021 Together Again Fall Festival at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Island View Restaurant at 5223 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd. Tickets are $75 per person, and $540 per table of eight. Early Bird tickets are available by calling Democratic HQ at 863-385-8601, or dropping by at 4216 Sebring Parkway, Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Invited guests are Nikki Fried, Charlie Crist, Val Demings and Allen Ellison. A plated dinner will be served, including one drink. Music and dancing with the band Hard Candy, as well as a door prize, 50/50, live auction, and silent auction.
Sebring Writers meet
SEBRING — Once again, because of the rising cases of COVID, Sebring Writers will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. Writers of all types in the Sebring area who would like to take part in the virtual meeting should email club host, Steve Liddick, at steveliddick@gmail.com to be placed on the mailing list to receive the Zoom conference link.
Music in the Museum
AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance is sponsoring a “Music in the Museum” event on Friday, Oct. 15 from 6-8 p.m. at 310 W. Main St., upstairs. The “Swamp Rats” will be featured, with David Flowers as emcee. For more information, visit heartlandculturalalliance.org.
Stuff for Writers
AVON PARK — 4Scribe: Stuff for Writers, EmeraldDragun Studios and the Heartland Cultural Alliance invite local writers to share ideas, information and tips at their meeting from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 W. Main St. For more information, visit heartlandculturalalliance.org.
Investiture Ceremony Judge Beato
AVON PARK — There will be an Investiture Ceremony for Circuit Court Judge Heather Beato on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 4 p.m. at South Florida State College, Wildstein Center, 600 W. College Drive.
Short Halloween movies wanted
AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance wants short Halloween-themed films for family friendly viewing for Halloween at the Museum event on Saturday, Oct. 30. Films should meet the following criteria: Halloween-themed; runtime 10 minutes or less; films only rated G or PG. Send films or links in an email to emeralddragunstudios@gmail.com and put Halloween at the Museum in the subject line. Deadline for film submission is Sunday, Oct. 10. Films will be shown at the museum event from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art & Cultural Center, 310 W. Main St., Avon Park.
Caregiver wellness
SEBRING — On Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon, Shield Medical Group is holding an event featuring speaker Cora Schwingel, who will discuss “Caregiver Wellness” at another in a series of “brunch & learn” events regarding caregiving. The location is 4597 Casablanca Circle. For further information, call 863-236-9550.
HAII to meet
SEBRING — Heartland American-Israeli Initiative (HAII) will meet Wed., Oct. 13, 11:45 a.m. at Chicane’s Restaurant, 3101 Golfview Dr., (corner of Golfview and US Highway 27). Order lunch on your own from the menu. Guest speaker will be Annette, the daughter of a Holocaust survivor. She will share her family’s stories about fear and triumph. Our meetings are open to the public.