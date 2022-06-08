Plant Based Lifestyle Group
SEBRING — Learn vegan, uncooked creations using fresh, organic produce, no oils, no grains. Enjoy the prepared foods, recipes and share healthy information. Group meets the second Thursday each month. Call Bren Bruner at 863-385-5413 for information.
Community services opportunities
SEBRING — The Highlands County Association for Family and Community is meeting each Monday morning from 9-11 a.m. at the extension office in the Bert Harris Agricultural Building on George Boulevard. (corner of U.S. 27). This is a group of people who are doing things for the community. For more information, email justpenny44@hotmail.com or call the extension office at 863-402-6540. This group is associated with the University in Gainesville.
Singles Group starting
AVON PARK — Community Bible Church is hosting a Singles Group, for single people of all ages, for Bible study and fellowship at the church Fellowship Hall at 7 p.m. Mondays. Location is 1400 County Road 17 A North (truck route). Pastor is Dr. Dave Lawson. For further information, call 863-452-5643.
Sebring Hills events
SEBRING — The Sebring Hills Association is holding bingo games on Thursdays in June at the clubhouse. Begins at 6 p.m. Open to the public. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for concessions and snacks. On Saturday, June 11, the association is holding a fundraising pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Menu includes pancakes with or without blueberries, eggs with or without cheese, sausage or bacon, coffee or juice. $6 members, $7 non-members, $3 for children 10 and under, free for children under 3. Open to the public. The clubhouse is at 400 Lark Ave.
Flag Day observance
AVON PARK — On Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Highlands County NAACP Veterans Affairs Committee is observing Flag Day. All veterans are invited to attend this special event, which will be held at Southside Veterans Garden, at the intersection of Tulane Drive and South Verona Avenue. There will be music, giveaways, food and drinks. Bring your lawn chairs.
Coin Club to meet
Kids art camp
SEBRING — Through Thursday, June 30, Bare Wood Market will host a kids art camp at 130 N. Ridgewood Drive. Your child will learn how to use different art mediums and learn art history while creating magnificent masterpieces. Cost is $100 per each week, which includes all art supplies. Your child may get messy; plan clothing accordingly. Camp is open for children 5-12 years of age and must be in K-6 grade in order to register. At this time, there is no registration fee to apply; however, there is a $25 non-refundable deposit due at the time of registration. Camp hours will be Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon. Seats are limited to eight (K-6). Registration forms will be available at Bare Wood Market or can be emailed. Call 863-443-2840 or email: outsidethepalette1@gmail.com.
Line dancing at mall
SEBRING — On Thursday, June 9 from 1-3 p.m., line dancing at Lakeshore Mall will take place in front of JCPenney and will continue every Thursday thereafter. Instruction fee is $5. General public is welcome. Contact instructor Dee Grevan at 863-471-3276 (home) or 863-214-6226 (cell).
Republican Party to meet
SEBRING — June 9, at 6:30 p.m., the Republican Party of Highlands County will meet at The Island View Restaurant, 5223 Sun ’N Lake Blvd. Dinner is optional from 5-6 p.m. Guest speakers are Nicole Presti, regional field director for Senator Marco Rubio, candidate for U.S. Senate, and James W. Shaw, candidate for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture. RSVP by calling 863-633-0375.
Art League Summer Kid’s Art Camp
SEBRING — The Highlands Art League is now registering kids online for its annual Summer Kid’s Art Camp. The camp is for children ages 7–12 and runs in weekly sessions, Monday-Friday, beginning the week of June 6 and ending on July 29. Drop off time is 7:30 a.m. Pick up time is 5:30 p.m. There is a certified teacher facilitator and teen volunteers ages 13+. The cost per week is $150 per child, which includes all supplies and a light snack. Campers will bring their own lunch. Activities include: painting, drawing, paper mâché, paper crafts, pastels, visiting artists, STEM activities and more. Register online at www.highlandsartleague.org. For more information email: manager@highlandsartleague.org, or call the Highlands Art League office at 863-385-5312.
4-H summer workshops
SEBRING — Highlands County 4-H summer workshops are now open. Workshops are June 6-10 and July 5-8 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For ages 8 and up. A different workshop each day: June 6, Entrepreneur in You; June 7, STEAM; June 8, Baking 101; June 9, Creative Arts; June 10, Agritunities; July 5, Living On My Own; July 6, Fine Dining; July 7, Caring for Livestock, and July 8, Healthy Living. $25 per workshop. Limited spots available. For more information and registration about these workshops, log into your 4-H Online profile and select “Events.” Email questions to Highlands4h@ifas.ufl.edu.
Ecology summer camp
VENUS — Archbold Biological Station will host its Ecology Summer Camp for ages 7-12, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from through Friday, July 1 at Archbold, 123 Main Drive in Venus. Cost is $150 per camper; sponsorships available for families with financial need. Teen volunteers can earn 35-plus volunteer hours. Young scientists and explorers ages 7-12 are invited to join for a week of science, nature and fun in Florida’s Heartland. Campers hike, visit a working cattle ranch, swim in a sinkhole lake, meet scientists, create art and make new friends. Register online at archbold-station.org. For more information, e-mail education@archbold-station.org or call 863-465-2571 ext. 233.
Drive-thru food distribution
SEBRING — On Thursday, June 9, from 10 a.m. until noon, the Samaritan’s Touch Care Center in partnership with The Freedom Church is holding a drive-thru food distribution for those in need at 3015 Herring Ave. The food is free and fresh. For more information, call 863-471-1870.
Garden Teas & Herbal Drinks class
SEBRING — On Saturday, June 11, UF/IFAS Extension is offering a class on Garden Teas and Herbal Drinks. Master Gardener Volunteer Rob Maulella and guest instructor Sandra Foster will share their knowledge on the subject. You will have an opportunity to sample teas and take home some recipes. You’ll be anxious to start your tea garden right away. The cost of the class is $12 online and $15 at the door. Sign-up early so there will be enough samples to go around. Call the extension office at 863-402-6540 or visit the Facebook page of Hometown Gardener and click on the link that takes you to Eventbrite to register.
Youth football camp and scholarshipAVON PARK — On Saturday, June 18 at 9 a.m., the Boys & Girls Club of Avon Park is hosting a football camp for boys ages 10 through 18. The mentor is Montrae Braswell, Avon Park High School graduate and senior on a full football scholarship at Missouri State College. Mr. Braswell is also giving a $500 scholarship to a student for college. The scholarship is in memory of Trena Williams and in honor of Todd Williams. The location is the Boys & Girls Club at 207 E. State St.
LakeSharks phlockingSEBRING — On Sunday, June 26 at 3 p.m., the LakeSharks Parrot Head Club will return to the Caddy Shack Bar & Grill, at 3122 Golfview Road. Please join us as we welcome Dave Signs and Beth Travers from 3 to 6 p.m. We will be collecting for the Peace River Women’s Shelter. The need is for toiletries such as hair products, oral hygiene products, deodorant etc., and children’s items like shoes, socks, underwear, diapers, games, books. Additionally, there is a special need for laundry detergent and pet food. The public is welcome, so feel free to bring along your friends and neighbors!
Scenic cruiseSEBRING — On Saturday, July 30, The Sebring Historical Society is sponsoring a cruise aboard the Starlite Majesty Dining Yacht, a modern 115 foot ship with a fine dining themed cruise. Ship will travel the scenic inland waters of Florida’s gulf coast on this two-hour lunch cruise as the Captain narrates the tour. (All mobility levels can join this tour.) Cost is $109 per person and includes R/T transportation, cruise, lunch and all on-board gratuities. Make checks payable to Sebring Historical Society. No refunds after July 16. Tickets are transferable. Motor coach departs from the Weigel House Museum at 8:45 a.m. & returns about 4:30 p.m. Contact Jim Pollard at 863-471-2522 for more information. (e-mail: info@sebringhistoricalsociety.org.
Wordsmiths meetAVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths Chapter of the Florida Writers Association meets at the Avon Park Public Library every Friday from 1-4 p.m. This is a critique group for writers of original fiction and non-fiction. There are no fees, and membership in FWA is not required. We welcome published and unpublished writers, 18 and older, who wish to improve their writing skills and learn more about the craft of writing. For more information, contact Suzanna at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Writer’s groupSEBRING — What’s your story? Whatever it is, we want to hear it. There is no charge or dues. Bring us your poems, short stories, novels and non-fiction stories. We are a group of friendly published and unpublished writers who foster the joy of writing. All persons over 18 are welcome to join. We meet the second and fourth Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the aqua colored house across the parking lot of the Sebring library. For more information leave a message for Art Lefkowitz 863-273-7046 or 863-385-1554.