Armed Forces Day free ice cream social
SEBRING — Armed Forces Day is Saturday, May 15 this year. It is a time to think about and recognize all men and women serving in the military services of the United States. On Saturday, starting at 1 p.m., the Military Sea Services Museum is hosting a free Ice Cream Social. This event is open and free to the public. The museum is located at 1402 Roseland Ave. about one mile east of Sebring High School on Kenilworth Blvd.
The newest military organization since the U.S. Air Force was created in 1947 is the new U.S. Space Force. Its flag will be on display as well as those of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force. The Reserve and National Guard components of the services will also be honored. Tours of the museum will be offered in addition to the ice cream and cake.
Moose Lodge big breakfast
AVON PARK — Moose Lodge 2494 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, May 16, at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is first and third Sunday every month. Cost is $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public. All proceeds for Moose Legion Fund.
Sebring Masons barbecue chicken lunch
SEBRING — Sebring Lodge 249 will serve a delicious all-you-can-eat barbecue chicken lunch on Sunday, May 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $10 each. The menu is: chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and beverage. The dining room is available for limited seating; take out is available and preferred. The Lodge is located on the corner of Home Avenue and Sebring Parkway.
Ridge Coin Club of Sebring
SEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club will hold a meeting Wednesday, May 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U.S. 27 North, Sebring. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. There will be a presentation on Barber quarter dollars 1892 — 1916. Social distancing will be in place, and you will need to bring and wear a mask.
Recreation and Parks team to meet
SEBRING — The Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee will hold a regular meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center in the O.S. “Sam” Polston Auditorium at 4509 George Blvd. It is possible that this meeting may be held at a different location and/or with the assistance of communications media technology, depending on COVID-19 pandemic concerns at that time.
Women in Action event
SEBRING — Women in Action will be hosting their next event “Endure and Overcome” from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at the Island View Restaurant in Sun ‘N Lake, Sebring. There will be three guest speakers, networking, giveaways and local vendors. Lunch is included with entry. To RSVP, visit eventbrite.com/e/endure-overcome-tickets-152171674575?aff =ebdssbeac. Sponsored by Lani’s Rental and Sealed with a X.
Heartland LakeSharks
SEBRING — Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club will hold its May Phlocking from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at Caddyshack Bar & Grill, 3122 Golfview Road in Sebring (across from Harder Hall). A great friend and Trop Rock artist, Steve Hopper, will attend. “Toiletries for Vet’s Ditty Bags” will be collected.
Wordsmiths to meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths will meet each Friday from 1-4 p.m. at the Avon Park Public Library, 100 N. Museum Ave. This is a critique group featuring nonfiction and fiction of all genres--no porn please. The meeting is open to writers 18 and older. For more information, contact Suzanna at vixendor@embarqmail.com.