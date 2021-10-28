SEBRING — On Monday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m., Emmanuel United Church of Christ hosts its third Community Conversation. The topic is “Men’s Health & Veteran’s Affairs,” featuring guest presenters Lt. Tyrone Tyson and Al Nolton.
Tyson heads the COPS Unit of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Nolton chairs the Armed Service & Veteran’s Affairs committee of the local NAACP #5087.
After their presentations, summarizing the issues that men and male veterans face, there is an open-forum format in which the male attendees are invited to speak about their experiences, while the female members of the audience are asked to participate in “active listening.”
This format encourages truths to be shared and truths to be heard, empowering participants to move forward from the event with a clearer understanding of the work left to do in the community.
On Feb. 7, the group will discuss LGBTQIA issues. Emmanuel UCC is at 3115 Hope St., Sebring, off Hammock Road. For further information, contact Rev. George Miller at 863-214-4101 or gmiller@euccfl.org.