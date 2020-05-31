Over the weekend, a mixture of those who knew George Floyd personally and those who felt anger after watching the now viral video of his death gathered to honor his memory and to demand justice.
Despite being from Houston and losing his life in Minneapolis on May 25th, Floyd’s death was taken personally by many Highlands County residents. Between 1993 and 1995, Floyd attended South Florida State College, then just a community college, and played basketball with the Panthers. It was then that Floyd left a positive impact on Highlands County through his relationships with the locals and his classmates.
On Friday, Avon Park residents gathered at the Avon Park Community Center off of East Main Street to hold a march in his honor. Those attending were encouraged to wear black, white, and orange colors and to make signs in his honor. It was promoted as a strictly peaceful march in order to best honor his memory.
The march took place promptly at 5 p.m., with the march beginning down East Main Street. Protesters chanted the number five, his jersey number while playing basketball, and chanted what are reported to be his last words before losing his life. The marchers also paid their respects to Floyd at the Jacaranda Hotel, where he stayed while attending college. Reverend George Miller labeled the hotel as “sacred” and called for a moment of silence with the crowd.
Upon return to the Community Center, many in attendance and those who organized the event shared words of unity and peace to the crowd. Those who organized the event hoped to set an example of a peaceful protest and to spread the idea that love beats hate. Among those in attendance was Valencia Narain, a former cheerleader at South Florida State College who knew Floyd personally.
“He was a great guy, great student. We took classes together, I also was a cheerleader for the team, so a lot of time I got to see him during the game and after the game.” Narain said about Floyd. When asked what she would want Floyd to be remembered by, she stated, “Just his greatness and his want to become someone. He was always talking about basketball and his love of basketball, and he did get to play and we enjoyed him playing.”
Avon Park was not the only city to hold a gathering in memory of Floyd as the Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Sebring held a peaceful protest Saturday morning. Instead of wearing Panther colors, attendees were asked to wear blue as a sign of hope.
The congregation and Miller take pride in their progressive stances to promote social change.
After words of welcome by Miller, attendees moved to the front of the building to stand along the walkway. In an act of solidarity, those in attendance tilted their head back and showed their neck for five minutes. With each passing minute, the crowd chanted George Floyd’s name and his last words before losing his life. A few even went far enough to lay on the ground to simulate the position Floyd was kept in. After the five minutes, Miller and fellow clergy members preached to the crowd. Several of those in attendance were overcome with emotion as they preached about the significance of their protests and the relation to Bible scripture. The gathering finished with a moment of silence and a closing prayer.
“What we really wanted to do was for people to come together as a sign of solidarity with the brothers and sisters in Minneapolis where George Floyd lived,” Miller said about his intentions with the protest. “Now I think this has moved into an era of it is time for people who are not black or brown to actually be quiet and listen to the voices of our black and brown brothers and sisters.”
Sebring and Avon Park join a list of growing cities protesting the unarmed man’s death. Cities such as Washington, Atlanta, Boston, and Las Vegas joined Minneapolis by protesting. As of Saturday morning, Derek Chauvin was the only police officer involved to be charged. He was charged with second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder. However, protesters demand that all officers that played a role in Floyd’s death be charged and arrested. Until then, protesters vow to continue until everyone is held accountable.