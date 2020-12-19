LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid is known for being a tight-knit community that embraces those in need. So, it should be no surprise that the tiny town has rallied to support two families that lost just about everything last week as their homes went up in flames. Businesses, first responders, civic groups and individuals have joined the Highlands Fire & EMS Foundation in helping the families during the holidays.
The Highlands Fire & EMS Foundation has stepped up with Fire Family Drive-Thru Dinner to benefit the families. The dinner will be from 4-6 p.m. on Dec. 30 at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid Genesis Center at 218 Belleview St. A $10 donation will be collected for a dinner of three cheese ziti, meatball, slaw, a roll and a brownie for dessert.
The dinner is being prepared by the Placid Lakes Volunteer Fire Department family. The PLVFD will fund the dinner from a 501(C)(3) account. Various Highlands County Fire Rescue units and other departments will be handing out the dinners.
The homes were located on Cedarbrook Street in Leisure Lakes and on East Royal Palm Street in uptown Lake Placid, both homes are expected to be a total loss. The Cedarbrook Street family consists of two adults and five children and the Royal Palm Street residence had two adults and two children in it. Thankfully, none of the family members were injured.
“Fire departments take every house fire personally and try to treat the building and the families as their own, especially at this time of year,” HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor said. “It tugs on the heart strings of the firefighters, especially when kids lose everything.”
Bashoor said the firefighters always try to provide toys and meet other needs of families affected by fires around Christmas time.
“In this case, with the back-to-back fires, it’s in to higher gear,” he said.
He noted the Lake Placid Noon Rotary donated to both families that were displaced. The American Red Cross also helped the families. Bashoor said they printed out 400 tickets for the benefit and within hours, half were spoken for. Bashoor said small towns across America are typically supportive of others in need.
“Lake Placid, for sure, is one of the most generous (towns). They really rally around others,” Bashoor said.
Lake Placid Police Department has a drop-off box for monetary or gift card donations. Tickets for the drive-thru dinner can be bought from Lake Placid Noon Rotary members, Placid Lakes Volunteer Fire Department members, multiple locations of the Highlands County Fire Rescue, Lake Placid Police Department, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Placid NAPA Auto Parts and Quick Lube of Lake Placid.