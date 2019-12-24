Saturday night dance
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will have a Saturday Night Dance, “Here We Come A-Wassailing” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Rec Hall of Buttonwood Bay. Tickets are $8 at the door. Dance takes place every week from the first week of December to last week in March. For information, call Pam at 863-259-8684 most days 1-5 p.m.
Chanukah in the Park
SEBRING — Chanukah in the Park will take place at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, at Sadie Kahn Park, 139 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Free and open to the public, there will be music, doughnuts and prayer.
New Year’s Eve party and car show
SEBRING — Cowboy Outreach America will host a “New Year’s Eve Block Party & Car Show” at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Historic Downtown Sebring Circle. There will be horse and carriage rides, a treasure hunt for kids, games, food vendors, free hot chocolate and cookies, a nationally recognized car and truck show and music from a hometown favorite, Nashville recording artist Tommy Brandt with special guest T2. For more Information, visit BTMpromotions.com.
Watch night service
SEBRING — Pastor Willie J. Hayes and the Saints of Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, Sebring, cordially invite everyone to join us at our Watch Night Service at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 870 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Sebring. A Spirit-Filled Worship service is planned. We will also break bread together at our adjoining Fellowship Hall at the conclusion of our service. Come and welcome in 2020 with us by praising Almighty God for his steadfast love and blessings. Everyone is welcome!
New Years Eve ball
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay welcomes Paizley Craze for their New Years Eve Ball at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Buttonwood Bay Rec Hall, 10001 U.S. 27 South. Reserved seating. Tickets are $22.50. For information, call Pam at 863-259-8684 between 1-5 p.m.
Welcome Back dance
SEBRING — The Buttonwood Square Dance Club will begin their 2020 winter season with a Welcome Back Dance on Friday, Jan. 3 in the Rec Hall at Buttonwood Bay RV Resort Park, 10001 U.S. 27 South. Dances begin at 7 p.m. with Rounds cued by Chuck Ryall. Ed Richey will call MS/Plus from 7:30-9:30 p.m. All dancers are welcome and square dance attire is optional. Open to the public. For more information, contact Dick Avery at 585-576-3534 or rdavery@juno.com.
Square dance workshops starting
SEBRING — The Buttonwood Bay Dance Club will begin holding dance workshops for the winter 2020 season. Round dance lessons will be held in the Rec Hall at Buttonwood Bay RV Resort Park, 10001 U.S. 27 South, on Mondays from 3-4:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 6. A MS/Plus workshop is held on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. starting Jan. 7. These are open to the public. For more information, contact Dick Avery at 585-576-3534 or rdavery@juno.com.
Social Club breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Mobile Estates will host the next Social Club Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 4108 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. $5 per person. Menu includes sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, pancakes, home fries and a beverage. Part of the proceeds go to feed the hungry and the Humane Society.
Pinochle tournament
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club will host a Pinochle Tournament at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 333 Pomegranate Ave. in Sebring. Entry fee is $3. Come early to register. Doors open at noon. All monies will be awarded as prizes. For information or to reserve a seat, call Jim at 219-689-8423.
HAII to meet
SEBRING — Heartland American-Israeli Initiative (HAII) will meet at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Chicanes Restaurant & Bar, 3101 Golfview Road, at the corner of Golfview Road and U.S. 27. Order lunch on your own off the menu. Our guest speaker will be Bryan Griffin, a writer, lawyer and specialist on U.S. Foreign Policy for the Middle East. He is currently a senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research in New York City.
Line dancing
SEBRING — Buttonwood Bay will host a line dance from 6:30-9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at the Buttonwood Bay Rec Centre, . Bring all your friends to an evening of good music and dancing to the latest tunes. Bring your own beverages and snacks.
Tanglewood dance
SEBRING — Tanglewood will be holding a Line Dance Night from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. There is no charge for admission. Bring your own drinks and snacks and join us for an evening of fun.
Veterans benefit car show and fundraiser
SEBRING — The APLA Veterans Benefit Car Show & Fundraiser will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, around Lake Olivia in Avon Park. Vendors interested in reserving an outdoor spot call Patti Brock at 863-452-7119 for pricing. To enter the cornhole tournament, contact Jeff Brock at 863-443-8286. Car show entry fee of $10 (check or money order please) should be mailed or brought to the APLA Clubhouse, 2714 Nautilus Drive, Avon Park. All proceeds benefit Bay Pines Fisher House.
Vision loss class
SEBRING — Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center will run a nine week course to educate and empower those with vision loss, starting Jan. 14 and running to March 10 in Sebring. For more information or to sign-up, please call 941-359-1404.
Gospel fundraiser concert
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp is having a Fundraiser Gospel Music Concert with Jonathan White at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in the Tabernacle at Avon Park Holiness Camp, 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. For information, call the office at 863-453-6831.
Annual yard sale
AVON PARK — Resurrection Lutheran Church will hold its Annual (Indoor) Yard Sale on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Many items with the exception of clothing and shoes will be offered for sale starting at 8 a.m. The doors will close at 2 p.m. Everything must go! The church is at 324 East Main Street, corner of Main and Memorial Ave. in Avon Park.
Woman’s Club luncheon
SEBRING — The Woman’s Club of Sebring will be having their 5th Monday Fellowship luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 30 at Hibachi Buffet, 2870 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Guests are welcome and you are invited to attend and find out all the details of this charitable organization. The Woman’s Club of Sebring celebrated their 100th anniversary in 2019 and so far have donated $80,000 in 2019 to area organizations. They serve the people of Highlands County.
Orchid show
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County will host the 14th Annual Orchids From the Heart Orchid Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 15-16, 2020 at the Bert Harris Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring.
Annual Hope Street fair
SEBRING — Emmanuel United Church of Christ is looking for vendors for their annual Hope Street Fair to be held Saturday, March 14, 2020. Looking for artisans in glass, pottery, art, photography, wood as well as vintage collectors, retail quality homemade jams, fruit, candy and more. For information and an application, please call Sam Darley at 863-273-6804.