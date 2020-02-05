Republican women to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands Republican Women’s Network will have their February meeting at noon today, Feb. 5, at Inn on the Lakes, 3101 Golfview Road in Sebring. The guest speaker is Starla Brown, Deputy State Director for Americans for Prosperity. Please RSVP by calling 863-633-0375. Men are welcome!
Scribblers & Scribes meeting
SEBRING — There will be a meeting of all area Florida writers today, Feb. 5, at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole, 6813 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Join us for dinner at 6 p.m. and hear our speaker at 7 p.m. All are welcome. For information, call Larry at 828-254-0904.
Temple Israel Concert Series
SEBRING — Riselle Bain returns this season with a show that promises to sell out fast, A Tribute to “The Stars of David,” featuring Rock n’ Roll from the 1950s till now. Concert will take place at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at Temple Israel of Highlands County, 1305 Temple Israel Drive in Sebring. The evening will be a walk down memory lane featuring the music of The Mamas & Papas, Barry Manilow, Sammy Davis Jr., Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, Carole King, Simon & Garfunkel, Neil Diamond, Barbara Streisand and more. Seating is limited to 125 seats. Tickets are $20 per person. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP for tickets by Feb. 15. For information, call 863-382-7744.
Bingo at Sebring Hills
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association plays Bingo every Thursday in the Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. in Sebring. Doors open at 4 p.m. and game begins at 6 p.m. Open to the public and residents. For information, call 863-382-1554.
Ragin’ Cajun Date Night
LAKE PLACID — The Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce presents Ragin’ Cajun Date Night from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at The Barn at Paso Fino, 3501 Paso Fino Drive in Lake Placid. Dinner, music and dancing with low country boil gumbo and dueling pianos. Tickets $50 donation pre-order only. Open to the public and singles welcome. Tickets available at the Chamber of Commerce office or from Board of Directors. For information, call 863-465-4331.
Highlands PEO Group to meet
SEBRING — The Highlands PEO Group will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at the home of Coralee Shearer for dessert and a program on the history of the group. Members and PEO visitors are invited. For information, call 863-402-4655.
Cookie Night dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a Cookie Night dance on Thursday evening, Feb. 6, at the Sunshine RV Park, 303 SR 70, east of U.S. U.S. 27, in Lake Placid. Dave Muller will call MS/PLUS starting at 7:30-9:30 p.m. Square dance or casual attire. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Free essential oils class
SEBRING — A free to the public Essential Oils Class will take place at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6 and 20, at the Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. For information or to register, call or text Maria Hagg at 863-243-4011.
DWC movie night
SEBRING — This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, granting women the right to vote. In celebration, the Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County is showing a monthly movie highlighting important moments in the suffrage movement. This month’s movie is the PBS documentary, “The Abolitionists,” shown at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway (next to Ruby Tuesday). The public is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Millie at 863-273-0459.
VFW lemon chicken dinner
AVON PARK — The VFW Post 9853 will serve a lemon chicken over egg noodles dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7 at VFW Post 9853, 75 N. Olivia Drive in Avon Park. Includes green beans and dessert. Cost is $7. Carryout available until sold out. Smoke free dining room. Open to the public. Ship, captain & crew 5-7 p.m. Special $1 drafts on Yuengling.
Ice cream sundae dance
SEBRING — The Buttonwood Square Dance Club will hold an Ice Cream Sundae Dance on Friday, Feb. 7, in the Rec Hall at Buttonwood Bay RV Resort, at 10001 U.S. 27 S. Chuck Ryall will cue Round dances at 7 p.m. Nelson Wakeman will call MS/Plus square dances from 7:30-9:30 p.m. All dancers are welcome and square dance attire is not optional. A workshop on MS/Plus dances is held in the Rec Hall every Tuesday from 3-4:30 p.m. These are open to the public. For information, contact Dick Avery at 585-576-3534 or rdavery@juno.com.
Jesus film showing
LAKE PLACID — There will be a showing of the Jesus film under the stars from 7-30-8:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at the Lake Placid Camp and Conference Center, 2665 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid. The show is free and open to the public! Light refreshments and seating are provided. This unique film shown on a double sided screen has been shown more than 465,000 times around the world. Come and see why.
Pancake breakfast
SEBRING — The Sebring Hills Association will host their next Pancake Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Pancake Breakfast includes sausage, scrambled eggs, juice, coffee and all the pancakes you can eat all for a low price of $6 for non-members and $5 for members. Children age 4-12 are $3 and children under 3 eat free.
Lake Country Cruisers Car Show
LAKE PLACID — Lake Country Cruisers open Car show and Cruise In takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Lake Placid American Legion, 1490 U.S. 27 N. Car show takes place every second Saturday from October through May. Lunch is served, and the event includes music, door prizes and birthday celebration. Call John Meyerhoff at 863-465-6263.
Marlinaires in concert
SEBRING — Sebring Village will host The Marlinaires in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, at 4343 Schumacher Road in Sebring. Tickets are $10. For tickets or information, contact Jan Tomasello at 707-648-6221 or Laney Powers at 954-790-0529.