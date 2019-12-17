Christmas lights and carolers
SEBRING — The residents of Sebring Village Mobile Home Park, 4343 Schumacher Road, invite the public to come view our Christmas lights, luminaries, Santa, elves and carolers from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22 and Monday, Dec. 23.
Volunteers and donations needed
SEBRING — Christmas in the Highlands Inc. is reaching out to the community to help with this year’s toy drive for the children of the community. Anyone willing to volunteer or become a sponsor can visit the website, ChristmasHighlands.info. A list of toy drop off locations is also on the website. For questions or to make a monetary donation, call 913-832-0095.
Butterfly Club
SEBRING — The December meeting of the Central Florida Pollinators and Butterfly Club has been canceled due to holidays and the January meeting will be held as usual on the fourth Thursday of the month.
Holiday toy drive
SEBRING — Dr. David S. Guerra has partnered with Childrens Christmas in the Highlands now through Friday, Dec. 20 to help bring Christmas to a homeless child. A dropbox will be located at Dr. Guerra’s office, 3670 U.S. 27 North in Sebring. Bring an unwrapped toy or gift for a child in need. For information, call 863-471-1236.
Christmas toy drive
SEBRING — The Wild Hawg will host its “Wild Hawg” Toy Drive from 2-11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at The Wild Hawg, 4141 U.S. 27 North in Sebring. A day of fun and giving to the kids of Highlands County. The Wild Hawg has teamed up with The Guardian Ad Litem Program. Gifts should be unwrapped. No stuffed animals or toy guns or toy knives please. Anyone with custom bikes or muscle cars or classic cars can put them on display for the spectators. Ransom will be live from 3-7 p.m. For information, call 863-451-5590.
Silent Night dinner and show
SEBRING — Under the Oaks Opry presents Silent Night on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 3414 Beck Ave. in Sebring. Must RSVP. Tickets $20 donation. Dinner at 4:30 p.m. Show at 6 p.m. featuring The Wacaster Family and friends. Dinner includes turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, dressing, green beans, roll and choice of beverage. For information or RSVP, call 863-273-1890.
Christmas lights display competition
SEBRING — The ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, Light Display Competition will take place Thursday, Dec. 19. All Sun ‘n Lake residences and businesses are eligible and encouraged to compete in the Christmas Light Challenge. Light displays will be judged by a panel of judges at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome to view the wonderful displays that will transform our beautiful community into a festival of lights for the Sun ‘n Lake Christmas Light Challenge!
St. Catherine card and game party
SEBRING — The December Card and Game Party sponsored by the Women’s Guild will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Youth and Family Center on U.S. 27 across from Lakeshore Mall. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. so bring your favorite card or board game and enjoy the afternoon with us. Admission is $5 and includes dessert and beverages. For more information or to make a table reservation, call Lynn Bartley at 863-446-1090. Gentleman are also welcome.
Christmas dance
LAKE PLACID — The Pine Ridge Promenaders will host a Christmas Dance on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Sunshine RV Park, 303 SR 70, east of U.S. 27 in Lake Placid. Sam Dunn will call MS/PLUS from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Casual or square dance attire requested. Visitors are always welcome. For information, call 828-290-2147.
Italian American Club
SEBRING — The Italian American Club of Highlands is meeting for their Christmas Party at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at Victoria’s Restaurant at Spring Lake Golf Resort, 100 Clubhouse Lane in Sebring. Bring a gift for a gift exchange (max $10). Join us for lots of fun and laughter. For more information, call Linda Mix-Spears 863-273-7899 or email lam.spears254@gmail.com.
Meeting of the SAR
SEBRING — The Sons of the American Revolution meets the third Saturday of each month. Their next meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. for a luncheon on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Dee’s Place, 138 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. The SAR is a proud organization of active male descendants of Patriots who, during the American Revolution, rendered unwavering loyal service to the cause of winning our freedom from England. For information, call James at 954-524-7278.
Frosty Christmas Party
SEBRING — The Sebring Soda & Ice Cream Works will host their Frosty Christmas Party from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Soda Shop, 201 Circle Park Drive in Sebring. There will be sales, activities, contests, photos with Frosty from 2-4 p.m. and more. Discounts on craft soda holiday gift baskets, Frostie Craft Soda Flight for $4, “Frosty the Snowman” coloring contest, $1 hot cocoa and more. December shake of the month is chocolate peppermint. Enjoy the Carousel of Lights Christmas Lights & Activities on the Circle. For questions or more information, email sebringsodaworks@gmail.com.
Saturday night dance
SEBRING — Rick Arnold will perform a great mix of songs, styles and decades at the Christmas Cookie Dance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, in the Buttonwood Bay Rec Hall, 10001 U.S. 27 South. Tickets are $8 at the door. Bring a plate of homemade Christmas cookies or goodies to share and get five free Share The Wealth tickets. The New Year’s Eve Ball with Paizley Craze is at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Reserved seating. Less than a dozen tickets left at $22.50. For information, contact Pam from 1-5 p.m. 863-259-8684.
Chanukah in the Park
SEBRING — Chanukah in the Park will take place at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, at Sadie Kahn Park, 139 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. Free and open to the public, there will be music, doughnuts and prayer.
Social Club breakfast
SEBRING — Sebring Mobile Estates will host the next Social Club Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 4108 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring. $5 per person. Menu includes sausage patties, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, pancakes, home fries and a beverage. Part of the proceeds go to feed the hungry and the Humane Society.
HAII to meet
SEBRING — Heartland American-Israeli Initiative (HAII) will meet at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Chicanes Restaurant & Bar, 3101 Golfview Road, at the corner of Golfview Road and U.S. 27. Order lunch on your own off the menu. Our guest speaker will be Bryan Griffin, a writer, lawyer and specialist on U.S. Foreign Policy for the Middle East. He is currently a senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research in New York City.
Veterans benefit car show and fundraiser
SEBRING — The APLA Veterans Benefit Car Show & Fundraiser will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, around Lake Olivia in Avon Park. Vendors interested in reserving an outdoor spot call Patti Brock at 863-452-7119 for pricing. To enter the cornhole tournament, contact Jeff Brock at 863-443-8286. Car show entry fee of $10 (check or money order please) should be mailed or brought to the APLA Clubhouse, 2714 Nautilus Drive, Avon Park. All proceeds benefit Bay Pines Fisher House.
Vision loss class
SEBRING — Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center will run a nine week course to educate and empower those with vision loss, starting Jan. 14 and running to March 10 in Sebring. For more information or to sign-up, please call 941-359-1404.
Gospel fundraiser concert
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp is having a Fundraiser Gospel Music Concert with Jonathan White at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in the Tabernacle at Avon Park Holiness Camp, 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. For information, call the office at 863-453-6831.
Annual yard sale
AVON PARK — Resurrection Lutheran Church will hold its Annual (Indoor) Yard Sale on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Many items with the exception of clothing and shoes will be offered for sale starting at 8 a.m. The doors will close at 2 p.m. Everything must go! The church is at 324 East Main Street, corner of Main and Memorial Ave. in Avon Park.
Orchid show
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County will host the 14th Annual Orchids From the Heart Orchid Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 15-16, 2020 at the Bert Harris Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring.
Annual Hope Street fair
SEBRING — Emmanuel United Church of Christ is looking for vendors for their annual Hope Street Fair to be held Saturday, March 14, 2020. Looking for artisans in glass, pottery, art, photography, wood as well as vintage collectors, retail quality homemade jams, fruit, candy and more. For information and an application, please call Sam Darley at 863-273-6804.